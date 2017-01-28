U2 jukebox

Random thought while running and listening to U2; if you were to add up all the times you heard U2 from all sources (radio, internet, albums, grocery stores, etc) what would your totals be? This is obviously a huge guess since it includes passively listened to songs as well as active.
I would think Joshua tree songs would be near the top, most likely Streets. It would also depend on when you first got into U2. I got into them around 2000 when beautiful day and atyclb came out, but I don't hear as much passively from that album. I work at a department store and luckily they play Streets, sweetest thing and even better than the real thing (kinda a random bunch). There was a radio station that played a U2 song twice a day at 11 o clock. So I heard the opening of that song often. Curious for others thoughts.
 
Since no one responded to this thread, I'm gonna try something else. I had to delete all the U2 music I had on my phone. If you could only fit 30 U2 songs on your phone which would you choose?
 
Probably alot...... I have thier 1983 concert from denver on VHS which I think was thier BEST concert... They sadly went downhill after this :(

They were THE BEST from 1983 and earlier........
 
I don't think that is a common opinion on this site. I like songs from every album and era but I think the sweetest thing is probably the most played for me.
 
I'm trying to make With Or Without You Live From Paris my number one on my Spotify wrapped for 2026. The studio version has been my number one the past two years. Anyone else do this?
 
