U2 jukebox

Random thought while running and listening to U2; if you were to add up all the times you heard U2 from all sources (radio, internet, albums, grocery stores, etc) what would your totals be? This is obviously a huge guess since it includes passively listened to songs as well as active.

I would think Joshua tree songs would be near the top, most likely Streets. It would also depend on when you first got into U2. I got into them around 2000 when beautiful day and atyclb came out, but I don't hear as much passively from that album. I work at a department store and luckily they play Streets, sweetest thing and even better than the real thing (kinda a random bunch). There was a radio station that played a U2 song twice a day at 11 o clock. So I heard the opening of that song often. Curious for others thoughts.