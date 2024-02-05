U2 at the Grammys

Yeah, not sure what the point was of that. At least the Statue of Liberty was a performance
 
What a wasted opportunity.

How can they keep fumbling the ball when they just have to walk it over that final one yard line unchallenged.

They get so much right and then just seem to lack that final bit of quality control, that final attention to detail from a questioning voice from within. Is it lazy to suggest they've lacked that since Paul McGuinness left?
 
i agree with devaul's sentiment that it's a relatively small fuck up in the grand scheme of things. i don't think ti's anything that'll do any damage to their reputation - it will certainly get lost in the shuffle of the other moments of the night. the positive buzz over, say, Tracy Chapman's performance certainly outweigh anything negative about U2's Sphere Infomercial.

but it's an opportunity lost.

they should have done a full on performance of Atomic City, inside the building from the beginning, with the actual Vegas video in the background. shit - they should have started with the My Way segue and gone straight through to the end of the song.

what they did instead looked like they just took previously used footage and b-roll from the Atomic City video shoot and shoved it together.
 
welp - it appears that they LITERALLY used b-roll from the Atomic City video shoot

 
LmEl3Tg.png
 
