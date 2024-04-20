Staring at the Sun - Sad Bastards Mix

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
P

PookaMacP

War Child
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
541
Location
With the plain people of Ireland
It's bloody good, isn't it?

The sped-up bass line; the ear-piercing distorted guitar/synth solo; and the much darker atmosphere the music gives to the lyrics.

Over the years (27 years!), I'd estimate that I've played this mix far more than the original. Flood at his very best. They really should bring him back in and give him the reins again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

dan_smee
Hypothetical U2 MTV unplugged
Replies
20
Views
2K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
Hollow Island
Passengers Original Soundtracks 1 - 25th Anniversary Thread
Replies
28
Views
2K
The Panther
The Panther
A
The little stranger chapter 12
Replies
0
Views
727
annj
A
A
The little stranger chapter 8
Replies
0
Views
516
annj
A
dan_smee
The Best of the Innocence and Experience Era
2
Replies
49
Views
4K
kabigon
K

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom