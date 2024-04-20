Staring at the Sun - Sad Bastards Mix

PookaMacP
It's bloody good, isn't it?
The sped-up bass line; the ear-piercing distorted guitar/synth solo; and the much darker atmosphere the music gives to the lyrics.
Over the years (27 years!), I'd estimate that I've played this mix far more than the original. Flood at his very best. They really should bring him back in and give him the reins again.
