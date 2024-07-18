Info on a U2 vinyl boot?

Jul 18, 2024
Hi all
I recently bought a U2 bootleg but i cant find any info out about it.
It has plain white labels, but one side has
“Old” written on it, the labels themselves look pretty rough and poorly applied tbh.
The runoffs are marked OLD101A/OLD101B.
It has no cover just what looks like a 12”x12” b/w photocopy of the U2 War lp with the writing “Live New York City 1981 Excellent Stereo Sound” handwritten across the nose of the boy in the image.
Its not banded, just a continuous live disc.
Tbf, the pressing isnt the best and is a little “dished” but has anyone heard of this boot at all?
I cant find any info out about it at all?
Anybody know of this boot?
 
