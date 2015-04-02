The National: Sunshine on My B&Ck

djerdap
When was the last time the earth shattered because of a song?
Wasn't the film already released several months ago, though? I watched it through a free iTunes rental probably a year ago.
Anyway, worth watching again.
Was the old thread finished? I'm not sure this title is much of an improvement.
Lovely song. Bryan Devendorf is easily the best drummer operating at the moment, jesus christ. So good.
Not the harbinger of a new album though, I wouldn't think. The text is the same as that used on Trouble Will Find Me. And it's from those sessions.
$9.99 for a 1080p download of the film and the new single in lossless WAV?
Sold.
Wtf was the point of this? I can't think of many things I'd like to sit through for 6 hours, THIS is not one of them.
And people say U2 don't switch up their setlists...
Actually, they do switch up their setlists, significantly more than U2. Not that that argument has anything to do with this "art project".
Why would anyone have a problem with this? Who gives a fuck? Just don't buy it. Simple
Oh look at him facepalming. Probably thinks I didn't get his asinine "joke". Linking every single thing with U2 stopped being funny decades ago.