The Killers - Battle Born

Maybe we can get a mod to change the thread title when we have a name. The anyways:

Killers album 'definite' for 2012 says Brandon Flowers

Page last updated at 09:43 GMT, Wednesday, 4 January 2012

The Killers singerBrandonFlowers has confirmed the band will "definitely" releasea new albumin 2012.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1's Zane Lowe, he revealed they had already recorded some songs.

"It's just whether it's [released in] the summertime or the wintertime," he said.

One song looking certain to appear on the album is called Battle Born, with Flowers describing it as a "killer".

The Las Vegas band's last release was their 2008 album Day & Age and they've been on a break since early 2010.

Flowers released a soloalbum called Flamingoin 2010but said he's enjoying being back with the four-piece.

"It's just exciting getting everyone in the room to make some noise," he told Lowe.

"It's quite a bit louder that with my solo thing, so I've got to get used to that."

The sound on the new album looks set to be a mix of styles from their previous three records, but Flowers said they weren't looking to "throw a curveball".

"I think the consensuswithin the band is to take those things that we've done well and really hone in on that," he said.

"We don't want to make Hot Fuss 2 or Sam's Town 2, or Day & Age 2.

"We'll maybe take all that stuff, the best of all of it and do what we know how to do."

The band has been lying low since the end of their world tour in February 2010 when they announced they were going on a short break.

However they've played occasionalgigssincethen,including theLollapalooza festival and a show in Hyde Park in June 2011.

Flowers, 30, also revealed one of the tracks from the upcoming album: "There's one called Battle Born - it's definitely a killer on the record."
HYPE. Here's hoping for summer, their music is more suited for it.
 
:rimshot:

yeah, you know, I kinda like the Killers a little, so, yeah, this is pretty cool news :whistle:
 
Maybe Brian Eno will produce the new album and justify how far off topic we've gone.
 
Hype. It's been way too long since Day and Age. (Oh, and add me to the list of people hoping for a summer release! :hyper:)
 
I figured that would be the official title when I saw a pic of Brandon wearing a shirt that said it.
 
It's nothing really new though, is it? Just a confirmation. I am pretty sure I've seen the title 'Battle Born' several times before...
 
It was one of the confirmed track titles from the get go, but some people seemed to immediately latch on to it as the title of the album. Never did have a confirmation of that until now.
 
New single 'Runaways' out in a week

252781_488637417819642_881238040_n.jpg
 
Oh shit.

You guys don't understand.

I have never heard a song called Runaway/Runaways/Refugee that I didn't love.
 
