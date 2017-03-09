Spacefarer's Guide to Getting off this Planet

LuckyNumber7

LuckyNumber7

Blue Crack Addict
Joined
Sep 25, 2010
Messages
19,707
Location
Washington, DC
For all you space nards, Kerbal Space Programmers, astrophotographers, and folks with their heads otherwise in the stars (not the Chris Martin kind of head... full of stars), FYM has entered the Future Era.

Current Standings:
Diplomacy: Last
Culture: Last
Faith: Last
Science: First
Military: First

As you see, we have two options to victory. Either via domination, or to win the space race science victory and get the hell off this planet.

In other words, here is a thread to talk about all aspects of space, from low earth orbit and beyond.

So, let us begin! NASA had its budget renewed by congress. Lightfoot: NASA Budget Still in Formulation, "Confident" of Administration Support
 
china has a production and gold advantage as of this turn but if we take the space procurements tenet and spam factories and stock exchanges in our secondary cities (and send the production and gold to the main space city with our trade caravans) by the time wu gets the required tech for all the SS parts, we should be ahead enough that they won't have enough turns close the gap.

of course, this is all presuming gandhi doesn't nuke everyone first.
 
Elizabeth said:
WOULD YOU BE INTERESTED IN A TRADE AGREEMENT WITH ENGLAND?
hWy9B0j.jpg
 
In fairness, that's probably the real size of the solar system if accounting for the Oort Cloud and everything that actually falls under the sun's sphere of influence.
 
if you account for the oort cloud, it's way bigger than the black hole. as far as i can recall the cloud is about 1 ly from the sun, which would be something like 50,000 au.

the size of the sun compared to that 5,000 au black hole and the fact that the sun is still exerting gravitational influence on those oort cloud objects ~10x farther away is also quite the mindfuck when you think about it.

then you think about the kind of gravitational force that black hole must have. :crack:

edit:

In the case of S5 0014+81 it is one of the most luminous quasars known, with a total luminosity of over 10^41 watts, equal to an absolute bolometric magnitude of -31.5. If the quasar were at a distance of 280 light-years from Earth, it would give as much energy per square meter as the Sun despite being 18 million times more distant. The quasar's luminosity is therefore about 3 x 10^14 (300 trillion) times the Sun, or over 25,000 times as luminous as all the 100 to 400 billion stars of the Milky Way Galaxy combined, making it one of the most powerful objects in the universe. However, because of its huge distance of 12.1 billion light-years it can only be studied by spectroscopy. The central black hole of the quasar devours an extremely huge amount of matter, equivalent to 4,000 solar masses of material every year.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S5_0014+81

i'm feeling rather insignificant at the moment.
 
Awesome! Thanks for starting this thread! I promise I will contribute soon. Right now just too busy and stressed out. I work in a regional government as a contract temp person (have done so for 3 years) but now they are getting rid of the temp positions and have to apply for a permanent position along with quite a few other people. So I've been studying hard as I will get an exam and interview and depending how well I do, will determine if I have a job or not come the end of March. If I don't get the job, it will be my first time in my 10 year career in sciences where I'll be unemployed. It's a scary thought lol so after all this is done and over with, I'll be contributing to this awesome thread! :)
 
DaveC said:
if you account for the oort cloud, it's way bigger than the black hole. as far as i can recall the cloud is about 1 ly from the sun, which would be something like 50,000 au.
Yeah tbh I didn't even read the size on the picture I just made a pretty broad assumption that was pretty weak [emoji23]
 
DaveC said:
i'll keep that in mind next time i need to shuttle from a moon station down to the surface :yikes:
I was going to redeem myself by correcting you elsewhere to prove I iz not idiot but then I realized the two options were idiot or asshole.
 
dabiggestu2fan said:
Awesome! Thanks for starting this thread! I promise I will contribute soon. Right now just too busy and stressed out. I work in a regional government as a contract temp person (have done so for 3 years) but now they are getting rid of the temp positions and have to apply for a permanent position along with quite a few other people. So I've been studying hard as I will get an exam and interview and depending how well I do, will determine if I have a job or not come the end of March. If I don't get the job, it will be my first time in my 10 year career in sciences where I'll be unemployed. It's a scary thought lol so after all this is done and over with, I'll be contributing to this awesome thread! :)
What is it you do exactly/the specific thing you're studying?
 
DaveC said:
it's cool. just make sure to use one of the disposable white-suit kerbals when you test the thing, please.
Man, when I'm studying I'm not questioning who I'm going to kill. I'm more worried about things like...

Uranium is an awesome element. Plutonium is equally as sweet. Why did Neptunium get the shit end of the stick? What's wrong with Neptune?
 
LuckyNumber7 said:
What is it you do exactly/the specific thing you're studying?
I work as an analytical chemistry lab tech at our local waste water treatment plants. In my field, my field of study is in the environmental sciences and environmental protection technology. At work we ensure that the process is running smoothly and that the final effluents are meeting the regulations. So in order to get hired as permanent, I have to take an exam which will cover topics anywhere from chemistry, to the waste water treatment process and regulations as well as sample collection etc. It's a pretty wide area of knowledge. Most of which I have a fairly good understanding of (especially the lab portion since I work in a lab) but I'll be competing with some smart people and really it's how well I can answer the questions in the exam within the a hour limit. And then how well I do in the interview. I think I'll be ok in the interview, the exam has me a little tense!
 
they landed it again! so exciting, one of my dreams is to live long enough that space tourism is available to the public, and i can see earth from orbit before i die. this is one giant leap in that direction :hyper:
 
I love how I was just thinking about how I am not as interested in launches as a lot of other aerospace engineers in the field are, and I open the thread to that GIF.

My thought from a launch is "oh so what's the payload?"
 
isn't that generally what your job is focused on though? that makes sense if so.

this one was a communications satellite going into geostationary orbit over south america, owned by a luxembourgian (?) company. apparently they got a cut rate discount on the launch cost for the extra risk.

what surprised me about that gif was the altitude it started from. i didn't think the first stage got nearly that far up before separation. pretty crazy they can land it on that tiny spot in the ocean so accurately.
 
DaveC said:
isn't that generally what your job is focused on though? that makes sense if so.

this one was a communications satellite going into geostationary orbit over south america, owned by a luxembourgian (?) company. apparently they got a cut rate discount on the launch cost for the extra risk.

what surprised me about that gif was the altitude it started from. i didn't think the first stage got nearly that far up before separation. pretty crazy they can land it on that tiny spot in the ocean so accurately.
Nah, I'm neither a propulsion engineer nor a payload engineer or specialist. I've worked with payloads, sure, but I'm more of a... mission designer, if you will. Like, the folks who say we need a device that does x y and z, defines the mission/objectives/requirements, we've checked the math, formulated the design, etc. and then ship off the plans to specialist engineers for prototyping, review that, adjust, etc.

Technical project managers, ie space systems engineers.
 
I definitely love the field I'm in, but like everyone else's job, I'm sure you understand what I mean when I say it's not always what it's chalked up to be. Sometimes we sit in windowless rooms and argue over semantics and definitions all day. The good part is the pride in the work when it's done, but the day to day can be obnoxious. Well, the people can be.
 
DaveC Thanks for the gifs!

Look at all those Sun(s) line up! :ohmy:
And swoon over the rocket sticking the landing! It almost looks like a CGI joke... but, no, it's real! :hyper:

dabu2f: thanks for keeping an eye and a test tube on those wastewaters! Good luck on your test!

LN7: oh, verycool job! (and even the best jobs have their meh moments)

No "claim to fame" job wise...
but was a kid for the Mercury flights (they'd roll in a 7 foot tall television stand for us in the classroom! :D
Saw the (my first) Tickertape Parade in person when I was a teen for the first Moon Landing Astronauts (crazy great!)
The early days of the :heart: Space Shuttle.
Saw the parade for John Glenn's flight as oldest person in space.

Unless something bad suddenly pops up I'll probably see the Mars mission easily. Hope I'll catch the unmanned mission to Europa, too.

But unless something miraculous happens I guess I'm too early for "The Federation"; that makes me :sad:
It's funny when the various Trekverse ( or Banylon 5) characters wonder just what it felt like in "the Early Days of Space Flight".

DaveC said:
now that's something a lot of interference users can relate to.
Heh! :D
 
