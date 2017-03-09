Spacefarer's Guide to Getting off this Planet

LuckyNumber7
Blue Crack Addict
- Joined
- Sep 25, 2010
- Messages
- 19,707
- Location
- Washington, DC
For all you space nards, Kerbal Space Programmers, astrophotographers, and folks with their heads otherwise in the stars (not the Chris Martin kind of head... full of stars), FYM has entered the Future Era.
Current Standings:
Diplomacy: Last
Culture: Last
Faith: Last
Science: First
Military: First
As you see, we have two options to victory. Either via domination, or to win the space race science victory and get the hell off this planet.
In other words, here is a thread to talk about all aspects of space, from low earth orbit and beyond.
So, let us begin! NASA had its budget renewed by congress. Lightfoot: NASA Budget Still in Formulation, "Confident" of Administration Support
Current Standings:
Diplomacy: Last
Culture: Last
Faith: Last
Science: First
Military: First
As you see, we have two options to victory. Either via domination, or to win the space race science victory and get the hell off this planet.
In other words, here is a thread to talk about all aspects of space, from low earth orbit and beyond.
So, let us begin! NASA had its budget renewed by congress. Lightfoot: NASA Budget Still in Formulation, "Confident" of Administration Support