Spacefarer's Guide to Getting off this Planet

LuckyNumber7 said: What is it you do exactly/the specific thing you're studying? Click to expand...

I work as an analytical chemistry lab tech at our local waste water treatment plants. In my field, my field of study is in the environmental sciences and environmental protection technology. At work we ensure that the process is running smoothly and that the final effluents are meeting the regulations. So in order to get hired as permanent, I have to take an exam which will cover topics anywhere from chemistry, to the waste water treatment process and regulations as well as sample collection etc. It's a pretty wide area of knowledge. Most of which I have a fairly good understanding of (especially the lab portion since I work in a lab) but I'll be competing with some smart people and really it's how well I can answer the questions in the exam within the a hour limit. And then how well I do in the interview. I think I'll be ok in the interview, the exam has me a little tense!