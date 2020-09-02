Shuttlecock XXV: Cool Hats Club

I pretty much solely hate on Larry these days, but I gotta give the man credit because I really just took notice of how great he is on Bad. At 4:33 when he starts going double time on the cymbals to accent the song's building intensity, that is so good. Whoever engineered the kit really got it right too because it's super crisp and cuts through the mix like a knife.
Larry is really good on that album in general. It's a more textural record that only requires a tight, energetic rhythm section on a few occasions, so we mostly get these loose, loping beats that provide sound color as much as they do rhythm. He should emphasize toms more.