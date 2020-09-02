Shuttlecock XXV: Cool Hats Club

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
cobl04

cobl04

45:33
Joined
Jun 3, 2005
Messages
59,311
Location
East Point to Shaolin
Screen%20Shot%202020-09-02%20at%2010.07.19%20am_zpsbtmbpzlk.png
 
I pretty much solely hate on Larry these days, but I gotta give the man credit because I really just took notice of how great he is on Bad. At 4:33 when he starts going double time on the cymbals to accent the song's building intensity, that is so good. Whoever engineered the kit really got it right too because it's super crisp and cuts through the mix like a knife.

Larry is really good on that album in general. It's a more textural record that only requires a tight, energetic rhythm section on a few occasions, so we mostly get these loose, loping beats that provide sound color as much as they do rhythm. He should emphasize toms more.
 
Last edited:
Well it's a custom made hat. It was a street vendor/artist on the Champs-Élysées. All his designs had quotation marks. I asked him to do a U2 one and I didn't really want the marks but there was a bit of a language barrier.
 
Imagine getting a U2 hat, never mind a custom one.

Imagine being associated with U2 in any way publicly.

Imagine posting on a U2 forum or running a U2 setlist website.

Fucking sad.
 
The less you people show up to stop me, the worse my posts get. Keep Interference Alive.
 
I'm sure we will have heaps to discuss when the ATYCLB remaster comes out soon, because it's absolutely not a terrible album and we're not all extremely old.
 
Well, the Angel Headed Hipster Album is steaming but Apple Music is not making the U2 and Elton John cover of Bang a Gong available. Also, Gavin Friday eerily sounds like Bono.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Selling 2 Fan Club tickets for Philadelphia
Replies
2
Views
560
dalesma
D
A
The little stranger Chapter 6
Replies
0
Views
543
annj
A
leamspaceman
Why don't U2 do some 'fan-club' only shows?
2
Replies
52
Views
3K
gareth brown
G
A
AV Club's review of Pop
Replies
6
Views
902
Max_theHitman
Max_theHitman
Axver
I'm disappointed in every tour U2 have ever done
Replies
23
Views
2K
redhill
redhill

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom