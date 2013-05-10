Selling my PERSONAL COLLECTION of Factory Issued SILVER CD's...

Hi,



It saddens me to do so, but after many many years collecting, I'm now looking to sell my personal collection of used FACTORY PRESSED SILVER CD's, which I list below.



You can of course find free versions of many of these on the net. But if you collect the original pressings or want a keepsake souvenir then you might be happy to see some of the rarities I have here.



Please PM me with your email addy for a more detailed list and prices.



Please note these are ORIGINAL FACTORY ISSUED SILVER CD's.





SINGLE CD sets

--------------



#1 - 1982-12-06 'An Electric Company On Stage' LONDON

#2 - 1982-12-08 'Lowlands' UTRECHT

#3 - 1983-02-26 'Like A Song' DUNDEE

#4 - 1983-05-30 'Too Much Talk'

#5 - 1985-06-29 'It Was Twenty Years Ago Tonight'DUBLIN

#6 - 1987-06-29 'Rock's Hottest Ticket' Volume 1 DUBLIN

#7 - 1987-06-29 'Rock's Hottest Ticket' Volume 2 DUBLIN

#8 - 1983-07-03 'Last Day', WERCHTER

#9 - 1987-11-07 'McNichols Arena', DENVER

#10 - 1987-11-13 'See The Face Of Fear' SAN FRANCISCO etc

#11 - 1987-12-19 '1-800-U2-Live' TEMPE, AZ

#12 - 1989-12-18 'Amsterdam XXX Love Town' AMSTERDAM

#13 - 1989-12-31 'Philadelphia Special' DUBLIN

#14 - 1990 / 1991 BERLIN

#15 - 1990 / 1991 BERLIN

#16 - 1992-03-05 'Rubber Ball & Liquor' ATLANTA

#17 - 1992-03-20 'Live In The Big Zoo' NEW YORK

#18 - 1992-04-07 'Wings Of Joy' AUSTIN

#19 - 1992-09-09 'Watch More TV'DETROIT

#20 - 1992 'Outside Broadcast'(Zoo Radio)

#21 - 1992 'Live At The Zoo Station'

#22 - 1998-2000 'U2000+' Compilation'

#23 - 2000 'Pre-Elevation Tour'

#24 - 2000-10-19 'Beautiful Day In Paris' PARIS

#25 - 2000-12-05 'Irving Plaza, New York' NEW YORK

#26 - 2003-2005 'The Songs Are In Your Eyes'

#27 - 'Covering 'em' - 15 track version

#28 - 'Covering 'em' - 22 track version

#29 - 'Unplugged'

#30 - 'The Silent Side of U2'

#31 - 'Duets'

#32 - 'Jesus Was A Cool Guy'

#33 - 'Four Wild Irish Roses part 2'

#34 - 'God's Favourite Sons'

#35 - 'Buried Treasure'

#36 - 'U2 Live Vol. 3'

#37 - 'Mango' Remixes

#38 - 'Kiwi' Remixes

#39 - 'More Melon' Remixes

#40 - 'The Ultimate 7” & 12” Collection 1979-1987'

#41 - 'The Royal Harmonic Orchestra Plays U2'

#42 - 'The Best Of U2 - A Tribute'





2 CD Sets...

------------



#43 - 1987-04-29 'Rocks Hottest Ticket' CHICAGO

#44 - 1989-12-01 'Freedom of The Spirits' JAPAN

#45 - 1989-12-26 'X-Mas At The Point Depot' DUBLIN

#46 - 1989-12-27 'December XXVII' DUBLIN

#47 - 1989-12-31 'Happy New Year' DUBLIN

#48 - 1992-02-29 'One Live Baby' - LAKELAND, FLORIDA

#49 - 1992-03-01 'Welcome To Zoo TV' - MIAMI

#50 - 1992-03-01 'The Total Thing' - MIAMI

#51 - 1992-05-07 'With Or Without You' - PARIS

#52 - 1992-05-25 'One Two' - MUNICH

#53 - 1992-05-31 'London Zoo' - LONDON

#54 - 1992-06-15 'Live From The Mixing Desk' ROTTERDAM

#55 - 1992-08-12 'Wanted' NEW JERSEY

#56 - 1992-09-03 'The Outside Broadcast Tour' PHILADELPHIA

#57 - 1992-10-19 'Hallelujah! My Girl' - BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

#58 - 1992-10-14 'Zoo TV Tour - Live Transmission' HOUSTON

#59 - 1993-05-10 'Bono's Birthday Party' ROTTERDAM

#60 - 1993-06-04 'Heil Munchen!' MUNICH

#61 - 1993-08-03 'Dancing In The Park' NIJMEGEN

#62 - 1993-08-28 'Zooropa 1993 Live From The Mixing Desk' DUBLIN

#63 - 1993-08-28 'Zootopia' DUBLIN

#64 - 1993-11-27 'Zooropa Down Under' SYDNEY

#65 - 1997-04-25 'Viva Las Vegas' LAS VEGAS

#66 - 1997-07-20 '2nd Night In Rotterdam' ROTTERDAM

#67 - 1997-07-27 'Popmart Cathedral' COLOGNE

#68 - 1997-08-28 'Live At Leeds' LEEDS

#69 - 1997-08-22 'An Emotional Goodbye' WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON

#70 - 1997-12-03 'Muchas Gracias Mexico' MEXICO

#71 - 1998-01-31 'U2 Brazil' Estadio Di Morumbi, SAO PAULO

#72 - 1998-02-10 'Santiago De Chile' SANTIAGO, CHILE

#73 - 2001-03-26 'Elevation In Miami' MIAMI

#74 - 2001-03-29 'Excavation'- CHARLOTTE

#75 - 2001-05-03 'Beautiful Night In Cleveland' CLEVELAND

#76 - 2001-07-09 'Elevate Stockholm' STOCKHOLM

#77 - 2001-07-27 'Elevate Vienna' VIENNA

#78 - 2005-05-12 'Coexist' - CHICAGO

#79 - 2005-07-16 'Hours Of Fun' AMSTERDAM

#80 - 2005-07-23 'Bellissima Roma' ROME

#81 - 2006-11-18 'Lights Down Under' MELBOURNE

#82 - 2006-11-29 'Japanese Skies' JAPAN





2 CD Set + DVD Box Set...

-------------------------

#83 - 1987-09-28 'American Prayer' (2CD box set + DVD)





3 CD Sets...

------------

#84 - 1985 / 1987 / 1989 - 'EIGHT 579 Baby' CHICAGO / ROTTERDAM / OSAKA, JAPAN 3CD Set + Poster

#85 - 1990 / 1991 - 'Salome' BERLIN





3 CD Set + DVD Box Set...

-------------------------



#86 - 1984-10-23 'Into The Fire'(3CD box set + DVD)





6 CD Box Set...

---------------



#87 - 2001 'Elevate Arnhem' - ARNHEM





Please PM me for full details / prices etc.



Thanks!