NFL Thread IV

The Dolphins game was insane. The dolphin fan bar I was in turned into a mosh pit-like experience. Nobody threw beer in the air though.
 
Those officials must have been heartbroken to have to actually call delay of game there.
 
Headache in a Suitcase said:
Tom Brady should have stayed retired, he looks like a skeleton, and my only hope is that he doesn't have a debilitating injury as he limps his way through this season.
I'm not sure if all the tabloid bullshit is true with his wife. If it is, maybe he lost his appetite? :wink: Not looking to be a prick, but maybe he's altered his diet and/or workout regimen to suit his age. I've never seen a knee brace break during a game, though.
 
I definitely noticed yesterday that he did not deal with pressure as well as he did even 2 years ago. I know the narrative was that his WR's were out, but Rodgers WR wasn't much better and you could definitely tell which QB was younger. Both defenses are tough and potentially elite. No way Brady is going to be able to handle defenses like he saw yesterday in the post season.
 
Exactly. I think he skills diminished even before he joined Tampa. He's no better than Kirk Cousins at this stage, it just so happened that he had an elite defense in 2020 as well as Gronk, Evans, Godwin, Brown, and Fournette.
 
Not only weren't his top 3 WRs available yesterday, but that OL has been decimated by injuries so against a good defense he's getting serious pressure.

He'll be fine. They'll coast to the division title and if the team is healthy come January, they'll be a threat to win the conference.
 
I think that may be overstating it a tad. He's mentally miles ahead of anywhere Kirk Cousins could ever get to when it comes to playing QB. He's not 2007 Brady or even 2017 Brady, but he's still better than pretty much anyone not named Mahomes, Allen, Wroggers, Herbert and Jackson. Imagine if he had been able to wrangle his way to Miami as he hoped this offseason and he was throwing to those weapons in place of Tua. They'd be favorites to win the AFC.
 
Oh yeah, I should have clarified. I mean more from a physical skills standpoint. Brady is still an assassin with his mind, for sure.
 
Side note. They’re 3-0 with one up on Buffalo. At this point, calling them the favorites now isn’t even farfetched.
 
Not taking anything away from them. Just saying they'd be viewed as much more of a title contender with Brady under center than Tua (and Tua has played well).
 
Exactly! It's too early in the season to tell. Both offenses were sloppy during the TB/GB game. But, you can't get a delay of game penalty on a 2 point conversion attempt to tie the game. There probably should have been at least 5 DOG penalties called. The refs were pretty lenient. They had no choice but to call that one.
 
I mean, Peyton had monster seasons late in his career. But it was clear as day that he still wasn't the same QB.

It's easier to put up monster stats today than it ever was. Despite the gaudy compiling stats - throwing the ball 700+ times in a season will surely help that - it was his 8th best season as a QB by QB rating. If you use QBR it was his 12th best season. He has the most yards per game of his career, but the 15th best yards per completion.

His clutch stats were still off the charts.

This isn't to minimize the year he had last year, but there were clear signs that physically he wasn't the same guy ( yards per completion). Add another year and it's not crazy to think the guy may be toast. It's also Tom Brady so we're inclined to think that he'll snap back, but he's also 45 damn years old.

At some point he will drop off, and old guys do tend to drop off suddenly.

It's also possible that he's dealing with not having a training camp and not having his weapons and he'll get better as the season goes on. I don't deny that. But, yea - at some point old guys get old.
 
OK, so TB is currently the 3rd, 4th or 5th choice to win the Superb Owl on most sites (Bills and Chiefs are 1, 2 and then Eagles Pack and Bucs are a mix of 3-5 depending on the site). Dolphins slot in 8th most places (behind Rams and Ravens). You don't think based on that info that the Dolphins wouldn't be higher on that list if Brady were their QB? Come on, you're a gambler, you know if Brady was throwing to Hill and Waddle that Miami team would be higher on the list than Tampa with Tua or Blaine Gabbert as well as Philly and Baltimore and the Rams. They'd be no worse than 3rd or 4th.
 
I wonder if Davante Adams will request a trade to Green Bay and then, where will they be on that list. :D
 
Successful Packer receivers going elsewhere always ends up working out badly no matter how talented they are. The Raiders just aren't loaded enough to keep up in that division.
 
Yep and for some reason, they either end up on the Raiders or Vikings.
 
This has very little to do with Tua. The question is whether or not Brady has finally run out of gas. TBD.
 
