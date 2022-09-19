NFL Thread IV

mikal
Packers are 47-15 vs the Bears since 1992.
making a new thread is dangerous these days
Tom Brady should have stayed retired, he looks like a skeleton, and my only hope is that he doesn't have a debilitating injury as he limps his way through this season.
i love the talking heads being all like "oh what's wrong with tom brady"
here's what's wrong - he's 45 damn years old. his skills have been diminished for a while. OF COURSE he's going to look bad when his weapons aren't available.
He's no better than Kirk Cousins at this stage,
I think that may be overstating it a tad. He's mentally miles ahead of anywhere Kirk Cousins could ever get to when it comes to playing QB. He's not 2007 Brady or even 2017 Brady, but he's still better than pretty much anyone not named Mahomes, Allen, Wroggers, Herbert and Jackson. Imagine if he had been able to wrangle his way to Miami as he hoped this offseason and he was throwing to those weapons in place of Tua. They'd be favorites to win the AFC.
Side note. They’re 3-0 with one up on Buffalo. At this point, calling them the favorites now isn’t even farfetched.
I know. Though honestly I think so much remains to be said about Brady. Not sure he still has it. Need more samples.
Nah.Not taking anything away from them. Just saying they'd be viewed as much more of a title contender with Brady under center than Tua (and Tua has played well).
I mean, Peyton had monster seasons late in his career. But it was clear as day that he still wasn't the same QB.Only three games in, on a team decimated with injuries, and people seem to forget the monster season Brady had last year.
Successful Packer receivers going elsewhere always ends up working out badly no matter how talented they are. The Raiders just aren't loaded enough to keep up in that division.
OK, so TB is currently the 3rd, 4th or 5th choice to win the Superb Owl on most sites (Bills and Chiefs are 1, 2 and then Eagles Pack and Bucs are a mix of 3-5 depending on the site). Dolphins slot in 8th most places (behind Rams and Ravens). You don't think based on that info that the Dolphins wouldn't be higher on that list if Brady were their QB? Come on, you're a gambler, you know if Brady was throwing to Hill and Waddle that Miami team would be higher on the list than Tampa with Tua or Blaine Gabbert as well as Philly and Baltimore and the Rams. They'd be no worse than 3rd or 4th.