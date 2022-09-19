NFL Thread IV

phanan said: Only three games in, on a team decimated with injuries, and people seem to forget the monster season Brady had last year. Click to expand...

I mean, Peyton had monster seasons late in his career. But it was clear as day that he still wasn't the same QB.It's easier to put up monster stats today than it ever was. Despite the gaudy compiling stats - throwing the ball 700+ times in a season will surely help that - it was his 8th best season as a QB by QB rating. If you use QBR it was his 12th best season. He has the most yards per game of his career, but the 15th best yards per completion.His clutch stats were still off the charts.This isn't to minimize the year he had last year, but there were clear signs that physically he wasn't the same guy ( yards per completion). Add another year and it's not crazy to think the guy may be toast. It's also Tom Brady so we're inclined to think that he'll snap back, but he's also 45 damn years old.At some point he will drop off, and old guys do tend to drop off suddenly.It's also possible that he's dealing with not having a training camp and not having his weapons and he'll get better as the season goes on. I don't deny that. But, yea - at some point old guys get old.