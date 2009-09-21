Leaving Gilette Stadium

muh2o
I only post this for the fans going to Monday's show, and I didn't want this to get lost in the general thread.....be aware that the traffic out of Gillette Stadium is beyond ridiculous.
We were GA, but not in the claw as my wife is pregnant (we learned of that news a couple months after getting the tickets).....We left immediately once Moment of Surrender had ended, and there is a clear path out of the stadium to the parking lot. We got in our car, went down our lane into the "main" road out of the stadium parking lot.
It took 1 hour and 15 minutes to get to route 1, which is about maybe half a mile worth of driving from where we were parked. It took another 2 hours to get to route 95. Route 95 is 3 miles from the stadium.
On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being the most ridiculous traffic I have ever been in, and maybe worth mentioning I once lived in Los Angeles, in Sherman Oaks, which is where the 101 and 405 meet, widely considered one of the worst highway intersections in the World, this experience was so far past 100 I can't even put it into words. I asked one of the security guards in the parking lot if it was like this for football games, and he replied "this is worse.....route 1 is dead".
Fantastic show, but I will never again visit this stadium.
