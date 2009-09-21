Leaving Gilette Stadium

Well I was with someone who has a medical problem and a handicapped placard-so we parked right across from the Fidelity/EMC in the front row. She could never walk all that way and I would never ask her to.



We probably had as good a parking spot as Brady or Belichick but that was part of the trade off. I still don't think it should take that long to get out of there if you park in the Gillette lots-especially when you're paying that much. It's too big of a place w/ far too few exits. I get that this is part and parcel of stadiums but it is also part of the deal that perhaps exits cut into how many spaces you can have and how much money you can make. Just like paying for public transportation does. They have to pay for that train so they only pay for it for games-that's my understanding. The Route 1 problem is a complete fiasco..it wasn't just actually getting out of the lot. They force you to go in one direction only and you get stuck. And somehow we had to go 1 to 95 because we couldn't get to the 495 exit because of the stadium problems.



I hate stadiums and I hate that place-have only been there for one Bruce concert and we got lost just trying to find the car. I can't imagine going out there for games every week-let along one game.