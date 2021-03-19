Inhaler - It Won’t Always Be Like This (LP)

dan_smee

dan_smee

ONE love, blood, life
Joined
Nov 22, 2004
Messages
14,359
Location
Canberra, Australia
IMG_5174.JPG

https://www.inhaler.band/

https://youtu.be/VtnEwlMOFbg

Can’t believe no one is talking about this on this forum!

Debut album announced, launched by the single Cheer Up Baby which is being flogged by BBC and RTE radio, and previous single When It Breaks. Album will also feature new recordings of early standout singles It Won’t Always Be Like This and My Honest Face, and studio versions of live favourites My King Will Be Kind and A Night on the Floor.

The band have a really well defined sound by now - guitar driven indie rock that has always got a strong undercurrent of electronic flourishes, detailed and skilled drumming, interesting bass lines, and fascinating off-note chord changes that always just seem to work (see the few bars leading into the second verse of When it Breaks).

Originally just listened as an interesting U2 toe-in, but they really are standing on their own feet at this stage.

1. It Won't Always Be Like This
2. My Honest Face
3. Slide Out The Window
4. Cheer Up Baby
5. A Night On The Floor
6. My King Will Be Kind
7. When It Breaks
8. Who's Your Money On? (Plastic House)
9. Totally
10. Strange Time To Be Alive
11. In My Sleep
 
Last edited:
I’ll be checking it out. Surprised We Have to Move On is not part of the album.

I already love My Honest Face and It Won’t Always Be Like This as they were originally released, not sure how the re-recordings will sound.
 
I’ve liked some of what they’ve released. I haven’t given them many listens because I’m usually an album listener more than singles, so I’m glad they’re finally getting around to the full-length.
 
prbiker15 said:
I’ll be checking it out. Surprised We Have to Move On is not part of the album.

I already love My Honest Face and It Won’t Always Be Like This as they were originally released, not sure how the re-recordings will sound.
I think the only reason the first two are on there is that they had lots of time to noodle in the studio and they have developed quite a bit. The other singles have pretty much come and gone.

We have to move on is a belter though - the new ones must be worth it
 
lazarus said:
Well there was already a thread on pg. 2 of B&C.
Lol - I had a dig and figured that was a thread about the novelty of Eli being in a band. I meant no one talking about the fact that a few years later they actually seem pretty good and have announced their first album.
 
Interesting band name. I can't speak for Ireland but here in the States, at least when I was growing up, an inhaler is seen as something uncool and very un-rock and roll and almost always associated with a nerdy/geeky character with asthma in popular culture.
 
GirlsAloudFan said:
Interesting band name. I can't speak for Ireland but here in the States, at least when I was growing up, an inhaler is seen as something uncool and very un-rock and roll and almost always associated with a nerdy/geeky character with asthma in popular culture.
Bono has said in an interview that the name is meant to be a bit ironic because Eli is an asthmatic.
 
GirlsAloudFan said:
Interesting band name. I can't speak for Ireland but here in the States, at least when I was growing up, an inhaler is seen as something uncool and very un-rock and roll and almost always associated with a nerdy/geeky character with asthma in popular culture.
That's kinda funny, because the name feels so much like the name a 90s/early00s alt-metal/grunge band would've used, I forgot who this thread was actually about and thought it was some reunion album or some shit.
 
GirlsAloudFan said:
Interesting band name. I can't speak for Ireland but here in the States, at least when I was growing up, an inhaler is seen as something uncool and very un-rock and roll and almost always associated with a nerdy/geeky character with asthma in popular culture.
dan_smee said:
Bono has said in an interview that the name is meant to be a bit ironic because Eli is an asthmatic.
I just assumed Eli was just paying homage to the song Breathe, like a chip off the ol' cockatoo.
 
They’re finally releasing an album?

I find their stuff ok. Not really my cup of tea anymore but I’ll still check it out I guess.
 
bono_212 said:
That's kinda funny, because the name feels so much like the name a 90s/early00s alt-metal/grunge band would've used, I forgot who this thread was actually about and thought it was some reunion album or some shit.
This is spot-on.
 
Must admit bit disappointed Ice Cream Sundae isn’t on the album. Probably my favourite of theirs.

Surprised by how much I generally enjoy Inhaler, although I feel their more recent singles lack the same thrills as Honest Face and Won’t Always Be Like This
 
This album drops in two weeks, and everything we’ve heard so far from it is very very good. For a young band without a bug recording catalogue behind them, they are confident songwriters, and above all, they are pushing their sound in directions they want and sticking to their approach. It’s great to see and I think this is going to be an absolute cracker.
 
if inhaler wrote a song for U2 it might be the old man's biggest hit in years. these guys are really friggin good.
 
New song out today at some stage too. Saw short clips of most songs on Instagram. This is going to be an incredible album.
 
