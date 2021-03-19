Inhaler - It Won’t Always Be Like This (LP)

Can’t believe no one is talking about this on this forum!Debut album announced, launched by the single Cheer Up Baby which is being flogged by BBC and RTE radio, and previous single When It Breaks. Album will also feature new recordings of early standout singles It Won’t Always Be Like This and My Honest Face, and studio versions of live favourites My King Will Be Kind and A Night on the Floor.The band have a really well defined sound by now - guitar driven indie rock that has always got a strong undercurrent of electronic flourishes, detailed and skilled drumming, interesting bass lines, and fascinating off-note chord changes that always just seem to work (see the few bars leading into the second verse of When it Breaks).Originally just listened as an interesting U2 toe-in, but they really are standing on their own feet at this stage.1. It Won't Always Be Like This2. My Honest Face3. Slide Out The Window4. Cheer Up Baby5. A Night On The Floor6. My King Will Be Kind7. When It Breaks8. Who's Your Money On? (Plastic House)9. Totally10. Strange Time To Be Alive11. In My Sleep