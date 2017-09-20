How many JT songs on SOE tour?

Mac_Fly
How many songs off of JT will be represented on the next tour?
I'm going with one: Streets.
Yes, even WOWY and ISHFWILF will NOT make the next tour.
Could be that two songs from SOI appear regularly in the SOE tour set list.
Finally, as perhaps a tribute to POP (and the late acknowledgement of the 20th anniversary), I'm predicting Please will be a regular on the SOE tour.
