How many JT songs on SOE tour?

The_acrobat said: I wouldn't be surprised if next year they dropped Streets for a couple shows as an experiment, but it wouldn't last more than a handful of shows. Click to expand...

I'd be very surprised.U2 knows the songs people come to hear, and I'm certain they don't want people to leave disappointed. Everyone here may have heard Streets more times in concert than they care to, but at every show there are a LOT of people who have never seen U2 before, and may never see them again, who will be gutted if they don't play it. U2 knows that. Even if it was just for a couple of shows for an experiment, that's still a lot of disappointed fans. And while it's not my favourite U2 song, there's not a single song they do that can take the place as Streets, and I would not substitute it for anything. Not Acrobat, not ASOH, not Mercy. It has a unique place in the setlist and can't be replaced.There was a time of course U2 could get away with not playing that song, but now I firmly believe U2 will never play another regular tour, full set concert without Streets.