How many JT songs on SOE tour?

How many songs off of JT will be represented on the next tour?

I'm going with one: Streets.

Yes, even WOWY and ISHFWILF will NOT make the next tour.

Could be that two songs from SOI appear regularly in the SOE tour set list.

Finally, as perhaps a tribute to POP (and the late acknowledgement of the 20th anniversary), I'm predicting Please will be a regular on the SOE tour.
 
Mac_Fly said:
How many songs off of JT will be represented on the next tour?



I'm going with one: Streets.



Yes, even WOWY and ISHFWILF will NOT make the next tour.



Could be that two songs from SOI appear regularly in the SOE tour set list.



Finally, as perhaps a tribute to POP (and the late acknowledgement of the 20th anniversary), I'm predicting Please will be a regular on the SOE tour.
Streets 100%
With or Without you 90%
Still Haven't Found 50%
Random JT song they clicked with them this tour (hope its IGC) 10%

My guess is we get 2 and we might get a third on a show here or there.
 
I think we'll 100% see Streets

I can see them not doing any others for a few shows in the beginning. WOWY has the biggest chance of coming back. I think Bullet will be retired.
 
I'll be honest, I could do without Streets at this point. Edge said that it missed one tour, but I don't know what he's trippin' 'bout! It hasn't missed a full band show since 1989, where it missed 1 single Lovetown show.

But in all honesty, Streets and WOWY at every show, ISHFWILF will be in the rotation, and maybe Bullet will stay as well because it's politically charged, and because the recent versions kicked ass!

Tracks 5-11 won't be seen again until the JT 40th anniversary tour in 2027, except OTH will be played at all future visits to New Zealand.
 
U2 will never drop Streets. Never. Nor should they. Virtually everyone attending a U2 concert expects to hear that song, and would feel cheated if they didn't play it. And rightly so. I know I would.

Other than that, I'd say there's also a chance they'll play WOWY, but that I suspect that will be it for TJT songs (except for snippets).
 
Streets will stay. They might toy with the idea of not doing it, then they'll do it.

WOWY and ISHFWILF to rotate.

I think Bullet is more likely than not to stick around in some new politically-charged version.

I'd like to believe one of the less-played numbers might have a chance of being played, one that they've rediscovered, but I reckon that's more likely on whatever tour is after EI.
 
I think you'll see Streets as a lock.

WOWY likely.

Bullet possible.

After that, maybe we'll get stuff like In God's Country or Trip on the e-stage. I think Still Haven't Found gets a rest.
 
Headache in a Suitcase said:
Maybe they can just play a rotating setlist and not worry about it.

Ha, I kid I kid. They'll never do that.
The e-stage was the perfect platform to really mix things up on the I&E Tour. They did for awhile, then eventually it just became Elevation/Sweetest Thing, and Desire/Angel of Harlem. In Gods Country and Trip through your wires are prime e stage material.
 
Axver said:
Streets will stay. They might toy with the idea of not doing it, then they'll do it.

WOWY and ISHFWILF to rotate.

I think Bullet is more likely than not to stick around in some new politically-charged version.

I'd like to believe one of the less-played numbers might have a chance of being played, one that they've rediscovered, but I reckon that's more likely on whatever tour is after EI.
I wouldn't be surprised if next year they dropped Streets for a couple shows as an experiment, but it wouldn't last more than a handful of shows.
 
The_acrobat said:
I wouldn't be surprised if next year they dropped Streets for a couple shows as an experiment, but it wouldn't last more than a handful of shows.
I'd still be a bit surprised if it sat out any shows at all, but yeah if they did drop it, it would be brief like the short absences of COBL in 2015 and Vertigo this year.
 
The_acrobat said:
The e-stage was the perfect platform to really mix things up on the I&E Tour. They did for awhile, then eventually it just became Elevation/Sweetest Thing, and Desire/Angel of Harlem. In Gods Country and Trip through your wires are prime e stage material.
Changing two songs is not a rotating setlist.

Then again, if U2 all if a sudden decided to tour with a Springsteen/Pearl Jam like setlist, I'd likely end up penniless, unemployed and divorced.
 
Headache in a Suitcase said:
Changing two songs is not a rotating setlist.

Then again, if U2 all if a sudden decided to tour with a Springsteen/Pearl Jam like setlist, I'd likely end up penniless, unemployed and divorced.
Man, could you imagine the possibilities? Imagine having no clue what could possibly be coming next? I watched a video of the Chilean Tribute Band Lemon (even better than the real thing?) and they play "Some Days..." and that segued seamlessly into "DYFL". Imagine if U2 had the balls (or the musical prowess) to pull that off?
 
The_acrobat said:
Man, could you imagine the possibilities? Imagine having no clue what could possibly be coming next? I watched a video of the Chilean Tribute Band Lemon (even better than the real thing?) and they play "Some Days..." and that segued seamlessly into "DYFL". Imagine if U2 had the balls (or the musical prowess) to pull that off?
I've spent many a night working with a U2 tribute band... the different segues that take place and work (and sometimes don't) can be amazing. I pretty much expect NYD into Bullet to be something that U2 have done, but I don't think they ever have... it's just from watching UF do it a million times.



I took a die-hard U2 fan to see Pearl Jam a few years back. He had never seen them before.

I tried explaining what some of the equivalent songs for U2 would be... Like when they broke out Breath six songs in... "this would be like it U2 randomly broke out "11 O Clock Tick Tock"

And when they did Black Red Yellow... "ummmm, this would be like if U3 randomly broke out A Celebration"

And then they played Sweet Lou... "uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, this would be like if U2 played J Swallow, but Adam sang vocals"

Eventually I gave up trying to explain things.
 
The_acrobat said:
I wouldn't be surprised if next year they dropped Streets for a couple shows as an experiment, but it wouldn't last more than a handful of shows.
I'd be very surprised.

U2 knows the songs people come to hear, and I'm certain they don't want people to leave disappointed. Everyone here may have heard Streets more times in concert than they care to, but at every show there are a LOT of people who have never seen U2 before, and may never see them again, who will be gutted if they don't play it. U2 knows that. Even if it was just for a couple of shows for an experiment, that's still a lot of disappointed fans. And while it's not my favourite U2 song, there's not a single song they do that can take the place as Streets, and I would not substitute it for anything. Not Acrobat, not ASOH, not Mercy. It has a unique place in the setlist and can't be replaced.

There was a time of course U2 could get away with not playing that song, but now I firmly believe U2 will never play another regular tour, full set concert without Streets.
 
Headache in a Suitcase said:
I've spent many a night working with a U2 tribute band... the different segues that take place and work (and sometimes don't) can be amazing. I pretty much expect NYD into Bullet to be something that U2 have done, but I don't think they ever have... it's just from watching UF do it a million times.



I took a die-hard U2 fan to see Pearl Jam a few years back. He had never seen them before.

I tried explaining what some of the equivalent songs for U2 would be... Like when they broke out Breath six songs in... "this would be like it U2 randomly broke out "11 O Clock Tick Tock"

And when they did Black Red Yellow... "ummmm, this would be like if U3 randomly broke out A Celebration"

And then they played Sweet Lou... "uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, this would be like if U2 played J Swallow, but Adam sang vocals"

Eventually I gave up trying to explain things.
I forgot that you were involved with that band! Man, I'll bet that's a lot of fun! I have been in a band for years and I can never get the guys to do many U2 songs, mostly because nobody can sing like Bono! We have done Vertigo, Elevation and SBS somewhat passably, Beautiful Day didn't sound very good. We tried NYD at one NYE gig, and our keyboard player was playing in the wrong key and didn't realize it!! That was awful! A U2 cover band would be my dream, but I could never afford the equipment to make Edge-like sounds!

Pearl Jam is on my bucket list. I don't know why I've never seen them before, but I will rectify that if they ever come back to Ohio! I really respect what those guys do!
 
Since the new tour is finally announced, thought I'd bump this thread.

After some thought . . i'm going with 8 songs off the new album, 2 off of I& E, 4 off of AB, 1 from POP (!), 2 from ATYCLB, 1 from Boy and/or 1 from War.
 
Hopefully something a little more varied than

7 SOE
4 JT - 1-4
3 AB - One / UTEOTW / Mysterious Ways
2 War - SBS / NYD
2 R&H - Desire / Angel of Harlem
2 ATYCLB - Beautiful Day / Elevation
2 SOI - Every Breaking Wave / Song For Someone
1 TUF - Pride
1 Bomb - Vertigo
 
Red Hill Mining Town, with guitars

Only joking, but it would be sweet
 
I doubt SOI won't be represented, not when it's the companion of the album they're promoting.

I'd bet on at least a couple of SOI songs a night.
 
U2 were a great live band before 1987....,and they was no streets.

I'm pretty sure thats the thinking as to why they could tour without playing it.
 
Mac_Fly said:
Since the new tour is finally announced, thought I'd bump this thread.

After some thought . . i'm going with 8 songs off the new album, 2 off of I& E, 4 off of AB, 1 from POP (!), 2 from ATYCLB, 1 from Boy and/or 1 from War.
Oops . . forgot to mention JT . . . well, Streets of course. Maybe WOWY.

And that was supposed to be "2 off of SOI"
 
If we're doing guesses for all albums, I suppose the average night could be something like:

1 from Boy or October
1 from War
1 from UF
2 from JT
1 from RAH
4 from Achtung
1 from the rest of the nineties
2 from ATYCLB
1 from HTDAAB
0 from NLOTH
2 from SOI
7 from SOE
Total: 23

Some of those would be rotational.
 
I think Streets and Bullet at all shows. WOWY at most but not all. Still Haven't Found / Exit (the Shadow Man seems like it's a thing now, so maybe it'll stick around) are also possibilities. I could see them benching everything else, including Still Haven't Found and Exit.
 
