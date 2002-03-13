Coca-Cola, football radio radio radio?

lyrics from my new favourite love song: Promenade

I just bought "The Unforgettable Fire" and it blew me away. But even more this song. It almost brings tears to my eyes. It is so beautiful I just can't stop playing it.

Anyhow, WTF with those last lyrics?

Coca-Cola, football radio radio radio
Does Bono really sing that?
I really don't think so...
What do you think?

Ana, I think those really are the lyrics!

That crazy Bono!!!

I read somewhere that alot of Promenade uses lyrics that are there for their phonetic sound only... Im guessing this is the reason for the cola, football radio reference. Bono liked how they sounded, maybe they express an idea he can't. I dunno really...

I guess that's not really any help to you at all is it?
biggrin.gif


I also think that the football lyric refers to Bono's house. I believe he has a view of a football or "American Soccer" field. There's actually a few references in that song to Bono's house: Spiral staircase to the higher ground, slide-show, seaside town.

I love the words in this song. Some of Bono's most personal and poetic.

Originally posted by tackleberry:
I also think that the football lyric refers to Bono's house. I believe he has a view of a football or "American Soccer" field. There's actually a few references in that song to Bono's house: Spiral staircase to the higher ground, slide-show, seaside town.

I love the words in this song. Some of Bono's most personal and poetic.
Click to expand...

yeah, I read this, too. He apparenlty has a spiral staircase up to his(and ali's) bedroom, and all those words he sings at the end are things he can see from looking out his window.

awwww.


Originally posted by zoomerang II:
I wonder if they had to get permission from Coca Cola to have those lyrics as coke is a trademarked name?
Click to expand...
Proboablly not. They didn't get persmission from Hugh Hefner to use 'Playboy Mansion', and they would have had to get a heck of a lot of permission for that song!!

I loooooove Promenade!



Mind numbingly beautiful song. I love the lyrics. A lot of them are probably just for phonetic purposes... if so, I love that (see Underworld's awesome albeit slightly nonsensical lyrics)
 
Promenade

Earth sky sea and rain
Is she coming back again
Men of straw, snooker hall
Words that build or destroy
Dirt dry bone sand and stone
Barbed-wire fence cut me down
I'd like to be around
In a spiral staircase
To the higher ground


And I, like a firework, explode
Roman candle lightning lights up the sky


In the cracked streets trampled under foot
Sidestep, sidewalk
I see you stare into space
Have I got closer now
Behind the face


Oh...tell me...
Charity dance with me
Turn me around tonight
Up through spiral staircase
To the higher ground


Slide show sea side town
Coca-Cola, football radio radio radio
Radio radio radio...

AWWWWWW I love the "Turn me around tonight
Up through spiral staircase
To the higher ground" part!! *melts* *plays the song for the 16th time today*
biggrin.gif
 
It's really beautiful song!
One of the most emotional song I've ever heard. I love it from the first listen!

I only hope it becomes less sad for me someday
frown.gif
 
You know Ana... it?s a long and strange story and I wish to not post details here... but if You still want to know why, please email me at bono@ftv.pl ...
 
Originally posted by Ana:
Promenade

AWWWWWW I love the "Turn me around tonight
Up through spiral staircase
To the higher ground" part!! *melts* *plays the song for the 16th time today*
biggrin.gif


Click to expand...

You need to check with Sula, but I think the actual lyrics are "up through spiral suitcase.
wink.gif
 
Originally posted by Spiral_Staircase:
You need to check with Sula, but I think the actual lyrics are "up through spiral suitcase.
wink.gif
Click to expand...

bwahahaha. I KNEW that would come up.
tongue.gif


Yes, I do believe those spiral suitcases are quite the rage nowadays.
wink.gif
They may look silly but they can manage to hold an unbelievable amount of pie.
 
biggrin.gif
biggrin.gif


Waitress at Baker's Square: Excuse me, are you all finished with that pie, or would you like me to box it up for you?

Sula: Oh, just put it in a spiral suitcase and I'll take it with me. Thanks.
biggrin.gif

See you in a bit.....
 
Quite some time ago, I made myself a U2 mix tape, and just by chance I put this song on right after "Tryin to Throw Your Arms..". The two blended together surprisingly well.
 
I love Promenade. It is too bad that it was never performed live. I could see them having it be followed by Bad in concert. Maybe do an acoustic version of Promenade where they would do Stay and Staring At The Sun.
 
Ana said:
lyrics from my new favourite love song: Promenade

I just bought "The Unforgettable Fire" and it blew me away. But even more this song. It almost brings tears to my eyes. It is so beautiful I just can't stop playing it.

Anyhow, WTF with those last lyrics?

Coca-Cola, football radio radio radio
Does Bono really sing that?
I really don't think so...
What do you think?

[This message has been edited by Ana (edited 03-13-2002).]
Click to expand...
 
