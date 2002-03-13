Ana
lyrics from my new favourite love song: Promenade
I just bought "The Unforgettable Fire" and it blew me away. But even more this song. It almost brings tears to my eyes. It is so beautiful I just can't stop playing it.
Anyhow, WTF with those last lyrics?
Coca-Cola, football radio radio radio
Does Bono really sing that?
I really don't think so...
What do you think?
[This message has been edited by Ana (edited 03-13-2002).]
