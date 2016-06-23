and who is on the remain side??



2013 29 April: Pavlo Lapshyn attacks. Lapshyn, a Ukrainian student and right-wing extremist, stabbed Mohammed Saleem, a Birmingham resident to death. He later admitted to police that he wished to start a "race war".[26] Lapshyn later detonated a home-made bomb outside a mosque in Walsall on 21 June. 150 homes were evacuated but no person was injured.[26] On 28 May Lapshyn detonated a second home-made bomb near a mosque in Wolverhampton, and attacked a mosque in Tipton with an improvised explosive device containing nails on 12 July. Friday prayers were delayed that day, and so his intended victims were still inside. Laphsyn was later sentenced to serve a minimum of 40 years.[27][28][29]

2013 22 May: A British soldier, Lee Rigby, was murdered in an attack in Woolwich by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale, two Islamist extremists armed with a handgun and a number of bladed implements. Both men were sentenced to life imprisonment, with Adebolajo given a whole life order and Adebowale ordered to serve at least 45 years.[30]

2015 5 December: Three people are stabbed at Leytonstone tube station in east London, with one person suffering severe knife injuries; police subsequently announced that they were treating the stabbings as a 'terrorist incident'.[31] Video footage emerged following the stabbing of the attacker repeatedly shouting "this is for Syria", in reference to the Royal Air Force's bombing of the Islamic State in Syria, which had commenced on 3 December after parliamentary approval.[32]



Prevented or failed attacks

2007 29 June: London car bombs.

2009 3 September : Manchester Piccadilly multiple suicide bomber plot.[40] In 2009 Pakistani national Abid Naseer, was one of 12 suspects arrested on suspicion of being part of a Manchester Terror cell, after arriving in the UK a year before. All were released on insufficient evidence, but ordered to be deported from the UK. Naseer's deportation to Pakistan was prevented on human rights grounds, as he was ruled 'likely to be mistreated'. In 2013, on further evidence from Al-Queda sources, including documents from the Bin Laden Raid, he was extradited to the US, and on 4 March 2015 was found guilty of masterminding an Al-Queda directed plot to synchronize multiple suicide bombings around Manchesters Arndale Centre and Piccadilly Shopping centre in a coordinated attack involving other locations including the New York Subway with other cells.

2012 June: Five extremists plotted to bomb an English Defence League rally in Dewsbury but arrived late and were arrested when returning to Birmingham. A sixth was also convicted.[41]

2013 April: As part of Operation Pitsford 11 Muslim extremists are jailed for a plotting terror attack involving suicide Bombers.[42]

2015 12 Feb : Liverpool Ricin Plot:[43] Mohammed Ammar Ali, an I.T. worker who rented a flat in Liverpool as a base of operations, attempted to buy 500 mg of Ricin, which could kill an possible 1,400 people, using the darkweb. He was instead delivered a white powder by the FBI. Evidence was also found of attempts to purchase rabbits or chinchillas to test the poison out on.

2015 7 July : Attempted anniversary London 7/7 bomb plot.[44] Mohammed Rehman and Sana Ahmed Khan were found guilty of possession of 10 kg of Urea Nitrate. Rehman called himself the 'silent bomber' and asked his twitter followers to choose between the Westfield Shopping Centre or the London Underground for the planned suicide bomb.