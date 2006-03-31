Another one bites the dust: Divorce...

Lila64
Matt LeBlanc Files For Divorce
Couple Married Nearly 3 Years
"Friends" and "Joey" star Matt LeBlanc is getting divorced from his wife of nearly three years.
That's according to "Access Hollywood," which received a statement from LeBlanc's representative.
"Melissa and Matt LeBlanc have decided to end their marriage of three years," said the statement. "The dissolution is amicable. They remain devoted parents and friends. For the sake of their family, they ask that their privacy be respected at this time."
Divorce papers were expected to be filed at Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.
The couple, which separated in January, has a 2-year-old daughter, Marina, and LeBlanc is a stepfather to Melissa's two children from another marriage.
