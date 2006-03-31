Another one bites the dust: Divorce...

Lila64

Lila64

Blue Crack Distributor
Joined
Mar 28, 2005
Messages
52,886
Location
♥Set List Lane♥
Matt LeBlanc Files For Divorce
Couple Married Nearly 3 Years


"Friends" and "Joey" star Matt LeBlanc is getting divorced from his wife of nearly three years.

That's according to "Access Hollywood," which received a statement from LeBlanc's representative.

"Melissa and Matt LeBlanc have decided to end their marriage of three years," said the statement. "The dissolution is amicable. They remain devoted parents and friends. For the sake of their family, they ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Divorce papers were expected to be filed at Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.



The couple, which separated in January, has a 2-year-old daughter, Marina, and LeBlanc is a stepfather to Melissa's two children from another marriage.

:shrug:
 
I'm still waiting for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas, and Reese Witherspoon and that Ryan dude, to call it splitsville.

How those couples are still married is beyond me.

:shrug:
 
It seems like Sarah Jessica Parker always makes movies with hunky studs.... Pretty soon, she is going to wake up and realize... "Hey, what am I doing with a wimp like Matthew Broderick. I can get me Mr. Big or Matthew McCoughnayah"
 
LemonMacPhisto said:
The huge success of Joey was just too much for him I guess...:| :wink:
Click to expand...

Well, the most shocking and sad thing about this divorce, not that I have a right to even be talking about these ppl's personal lives, is that they have a handicapped daughter together with a severe brain disorder.
 
U2Girl1978 said:
WTF?! :huh:

They were together a really long time before they got married. Unbelievable. They should really ban marriage in Hollywood.
Click to expand...

I think they were together just 3 years before they got married. That's not really a long time.
 
um... so i know this is one of those "my friends friends said their friend said" but i'm going to share it anyway....

my mates bro lived with a guy who was matt le blanc's chauffer or soemthing for a while... apparently the man has a tendency to cruise the strips and pick up rent boys....
may explain the collapse of a marriage

pure speculation of course :wink:
 
The Hollywood scene shouldn't provide any surprises for any of us..If the sources, friends of friends of friends is true, doesn't matter; if its wrong, doesn't matter....those are all adult choices...Not that there's anything wrong with it! :shrug:

Its unfortunate that any divorce or separation, my former marriage included, tends to be harmful to the children..JMO.
 
Last edited:
Windmilllane said:
I'm still waiting for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas, and Reese Witherspoon and that Ryan dude, to call it splitsville.

How those couples are still married is beyond me.

:shrug:
Click to expand...

In regards to Sarah Jessica and Matthew they dated 7 years before getting married. That right there helped a lot with making sure they wanted to take that step. Plus both of them had long term relationships before they even started this one. Personally I really admire both of them and think they are great together.

As for Matt Le Blanc and his divorce it's sad that it's ending. Him and his wife always looked so happy together. It's good that this was a decision they both came together on. Hopefully this will stop it from becoming so ugly later on. Never knew about their 2 year old daughter's condition. That's so sad :(
 
From IMDB.com

Daughter, Marina LeBlanc, was recently diagnosed with a rare brain disorder that affects her motor skills. Matt and Melissa were concerned when their 11 month old started having seizures. They are currently searching for treatment for Marina.
 
Russell Simmons and his wife, Kimora Lee have announced they are splitting after 7 years of marriage...


I didn't know LeBlanc was even married until yesterday...:reject:
 
You know I always heard that bad things come in three's. Remember reading the other day that Heather Locklear and her husband Richie Sambora are divorcing. There's Matt Le Blanc with his wife and now the Simmons couple.
 
Wonder if the Simmons' one will be nasty. There's a TON of money on that household

(BTW, why does everything look double spaced when I type it out, but fine when it posts. Just happened today :scratch: )
 
All AP News
Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Break Up

Fri Mar 31, 6:52 PM ET

The marriage of hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and his model-turned-entrepreneur wife, Kimora Lee, has come to an end.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, Simmons announced the pair had decided to break up after seven years of marriage. Rumors had swirled for the past week that a split was imminent. The couple have two young daughters.

"Kimora and I will remain committed parents and caring friends with great love and admiration for each other," Simmons said. "We will also continue to work side by side on a daily basis as partners in all of our businesses."

Simmons is head of Rush Communications, but is perhaps better known as the co-founder of Def Jam Records and for his Phat Farm clothing line. In recent years, he has become more involved in politics, and helped to create the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network.

Over the years, Kimora Lee Simmons has become almost as famous as her husband, thanks to her successful Baby Phat clothing line and her glamorous diva persona, which has been documented in numerous magazine spreads.
Although the pair have appeared at public events together in recent weeks, the statement said they had been separated for "some time," even though they were still living together.

I'm a little surprised, but she seems like a major B**ch so one never knows!
 
Gee, if Hollywood is "Even Better Than the Real Thing" then a marriage in real time can never live up to the perfect fantasy; it's a wonder anyone's marriage there can hang together under that pressure.

Then there's Bono, who's been married 23 years and lives in the real world inspite of the sometimes crazy adulation he gets. I 'spect Ali keeps him grounded while she loves him, warts and all. She's my hero!

Rini

hey, has anyone got that pic of Bono's pursed lips and his chin? That was cute!
 
And don't forget Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, in addition to Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins. Two long term couples that have not married, yet have stayed together.

What is marriage anyway? :shrug:

In Hollywood, I suspect it is just a reason to throw a lavish party and money around only to be on the cover of People magazine soon thereafter with a headline of "What went wrong?".
 
I heard that not long ago Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn had broken up. Haven't heard anymore so it's possible they worked things out. But yeah it's surprising that those who aren't married were the ones carrying on long relationships.
 
I think we should start matching these rejects up
we could not do any worse than they have done on their own



That Joey guy is a complete waste


Maybe this gal could give hive some street cred
and make appear a bit more hetero


kimoraleesimmons.jpg
1320975.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

