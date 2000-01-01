KhanadaRhodes Paper Gods

Guntersville, Alabama Superthread





2. Australia Discotheque style

3. EBTTRT

4. IAMJ

5. TCATT

6. POTDB

7. EYKIW/Liechtenstein for Save The Whalers

8. AIWIU2

9. Australia

10. Djibouti

11. Te Urewera National Park

12. Inaccessible Island

13. Lodgepole, Nebraska

14. Bangaluru, which was Bangin'

15. Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu

16. Territorial Collectivity of Saint Pierre and Michelin

17. Ouagadougou

18. Dominican Republic

19. Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen

20. Fernando de Noronha

21. Kyzyl, aka Fuck Vowels

22. Torquay, aka Fawlty Towers

23. Bill, Wyoming

24. Fenway Park

25. Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic

26. Bumberry, New South Wales

27. Vrbno pod Pradědem

28. Unalaska, Alaska

29. Sexy Peak, Idaho

30. Fucking, Austria

31. Wittenoom, Western Australia

32. Hell, Michigan

33. Centralia, Pennsylvania

34. Anus, France

35. Vagina, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia

36. Wetwang, England

37. Cunter, Switzerland

38. Bastard Township, Ontario

39. Useless Loop, Western Australia

40. Tea, South Dakota

41. Giggleswick, England

42. Whakapapa (pronounced "Fuck a Papa"), New Zealand, aka Incest

43. Jen's Room, Lamethreadlocation, Geelong

44. Twatt, Shetland

45. Fingringhoe, Essex

46. Blowhard, Victoria

47. Orange Free State, South Africa

48. Middle Intercourse Island

49. Disneyland, USA

50. Saint-Louis-du-Ha! Ha!, Quebec

51. This Baby's Moustache, America

52. Boring Lava Field, Oregon

53. Morón Air Base, Spain

54. Comet 3D/Biela (lost)

55. Dildo, Newfoundland

56. Haiku Valley, Hawaii

57. Hole of Horcum, England

58. Cumbum, Tamil Nadu, India

59. Hell For Certain, Kentucky

60. Devil's Dyke, Sussex, England

61. Koolyanobbing, Western Australia

62. Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts

63. Three Cocks and the Truth, Wales

64. Saddam Hussein Town, Sri Lanka

65. Tittybong, Victoria, Australia

66. Humptulips, Washington

67. Sugar Tit, South Carolina

68. End of Earth, Michigan

69. Big Bone Lick State Park, Kentucky

70. Kholat Syakhl, Russia

71. Adelaide, South Australia

72. Dumb Hope, Northumberland, UK

73. Bumpass, Virginia

74. Bogan Gate, New South Wales

75. The Mullet, Ireland

76. Upperthong, West Yorkshire

77. Sexbierum, Holland

78. Pussy, France

79. Postwhorehouse Meadow

80. Brilliant, Alabama

81. Hooker, Oklahoma

82. Knob Lick, Missouri

83. Fresh Kills, Staten Island

84. Swastika, Ontario

85. Paw Paw, West Vagina

86. Tutaekuri ("dogshit") River, New Zealand

87. Virgin, Utah

88. Alphabet City, New York

89. Kumamoto ("fire cunt" in Swahili), Japan

90. Llanfairynghornwy, Anglesey, Wales

91. Geebung, Queensland

92. Knockemstiff, Ohio

93. Bar, Montenegro

94. Rough and Ready, California

95. Uranium City, Saskatchewan

96. Iron Knob, South Australia

97. Howlong, New South Wales

98. Penistone, South Yorkshire

99. Cumby, Texas

100. Gay and Lesbian Kingdom of the Coral Sea Islands

101. Vaduz, Liechtenstein

102. Wank, Bavaria

103. Hooker Corner, Indiana

104. Brest Railway Museum, Belarus

105. Craggy Island, Ireland

106. Rooty Hill Holiday Inn, New South Wales

107. Westward Ho!, Devon, England

108. Loveladies, New Jersey

109. Desert Island VII

110. Adiós, Spain

111. Smackover, Arkansas

112. Shag Point, New Zealand

113. Mollie's Nipple, Utah

114. Shitlington Crags, Northumberland

115. Pity Me, County Durham

116. Why, Arizona

117. Die, Drôme

118. Bitche, France

119. Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania

120. Pecker's Point, Newfoundland

121. Fake, Nigeria

122. Beer, Devon

123. Weed, California

124. Cockplay, Scotland

125. Little Snoring, Norfolk

126. Crap, Albania

127. Mount Buggery, Victoria

128. Mount Gay, West Virginia

129. Dickshooter, Idaho

130. River Piddle, Dorset

131. Wanglik, Guangdong

132. Conception Junction, Missouri

133. Intercourse, Pennsylvania

134. Wendy-cum-Jolly, Hertfordshire

135. Bald Knob, Arkansas

136. Woodenbong, New South Wales

137. 8 Hiscock Road, Melbourne

138. Shades of Death Road, New Jersey

139. Cinnaminson, New Jersey

140. Serena, Louisiana

141. Slutsk, Belarus

142. Crapaud, Prince Edward Island

143. Little George Coc'nuts, Pitcairn Island

144. Bland Place, Otara, Auckland

145. Boggus Motor Company, Harlingen, Texas

146. Zzyzx, California, aka "Buy a Vowel!"

147. Blubberhouses, Yorkshire

148. Rum Jungle, Northern Territory

149. Broomrape Lane, Lake Havasu City, Arizona

150. One Tree Hill, Auckland

151. Monster, The Netherlands

152. Kilbrittain, Ireland

153. Murderkill River, Delaware

154. Booze, North Yockshire

155. Yap, Federated States of Micronesia

156. Ohai, New Zealand

157. Tumbleweed Restaurant, Chillicothe, Ohio

158. Belcher Islands, Nunavut

159. Shitterton, Dorset

160. Te Puke, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

161. Fakfak, Indonesian New Guinea

162. Hackballscross, Ireland

163. Goobertown, Arkansas

164. Texas, Queensland

165. CN Tower, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

166. Old Harry Rocks, Dorset, England

167. Museum Voor Oude Kunst, Brussels, Belgium (six months of the postwhorehouse)

168. Devil's Beef Tub, Scotland

169. Sparta, Wisconsin

170. South Sandwich Islands

171. Last Train to Satansville, Pennsylvania

172. Turda, Romania

173. Gofuku, Japan

174. Kandahār, Afghanistan

175. Mount Disappointment, Victoria, Australia

176. Mount Difficult, Victoria, Australia

177. Mount Hopeless, Victoria, Australia

178. Blue Mountains, New Zealand

179. Attica Correctional Facility, Attica, New York

180. Cockhill, Buncrana, Donegal

181. Muff Diving Clubhouse, Muff, Donegal

182. Dublin, Texas

183. Ashley, Indiana

184. Andrew's Failure: Bald Knob, White County, Arkansas - So nice we went there twice

185. Come By Chance, Newfoundland and Labrador

186. Condom, Gers, France

187. Farnham, Surrey, England

188. Sexmoan, Pampanga, Philippines

189. Moneymore, Wicklow, Ireland

190. Goobies, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

191. Dyke Parade, Mardyke, Cork, Ireland

192. Clit, Arad, Romania

193. Climax, Saskatchewan

194. Finger, Tennessee

195. Ramer, Tennessee

196. Guys, Tennessee

197. Woodcock, Pennsylvania

198. Booby Island, Queensland

199. Stickittoandre, Melbourne

200. Balzers, Liechtenstein

201. Nobber, County Meath, Ireland

202. Scattered Islands in the Indian Ocean

203. Where Reynolds Cut the Firewood, Pitcairn Island

204. Coward, South Carolina

205. Doodstil, The Netherlands

206. Anti-Atlas, Morocco

207. Wankie, Zimbabwe

208. Bangkok, Thailand

209. Lulworth Cove, Dorset, England

210. Ushuaia, Argentina

211. Kilmore Church, Dervaig, Isle of Mull

212. Chicken, Alaska, aka "Sarah Palin is an idiot"

213. Cape Catastrophe, South Australia

214. Hongerige Wolf, Groningen, The Netherlands

215. Crackpot, North Yorkshire

216. Weener, Lower Saxony, Germany

217. Hafnarfjörður, Iceland

218. Desventuradas Islands, Chile

219. Corny Point, South Australia

220. Dhuusamarreeb, Somalia

221. Best, The Netherlands

222. Kökjanggak, Kyrgyzstan

223. The Esses, Mount Panorama, Bathurst, New South Wales

224. Titz, Germany

225. Bad Axe, Michigan

226. Sumgayit, Azerbaijan

227. Totness, Suriname

228. Messing-cum-Inworth, Essex, England

229. Bonkle, Lanarkshire, Scotland

230. Alfalfa, Oregon

231. Usa, Oita, Japan

232. Le Tampon, Réunion

233. Yorkeys Knob, Queensland

234. Goat Island, New South Wales

235. Glasscock County, Texas

236. Kouchibouguac National Park, New Brunswick

237. Frostproof, Florida

238. Double Trouble State Park, New Jersey

239. Wasilla, Alaska

240. Obama, Fukui, Japan

241. The Beehive, Wellington, New Zealand

242. Chevy Chase, Maryland

243. Disappointment Islands, French Polynesia

244. Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia

245. Gaylord, Kansas

246. Mormon Bar, California

247. Clipperton Island

248. Foulness, Essex, UK

249. Dinosaur Cove, Victoria, Australia

250. Dorking, Surrey

251. Walla Walla, Washington

252. Cockfosters, North London

253. Bitey-Bitey, Pitcairn Island

254. Monkeys Eyebrow, Kentucky

255. Doha, Qatar

256. Mumbai, India

257. Khan, Rajasthan, India

258. Error Island, Sitka County, Alaska

259. Bang Sue, Thailand

260. Victory Beach, New Zealand

261. Pant-y-Blawd Road, Morriston, Wales

262. You Yangs, Cinville, Victoria

263. Nude, The Netherlands

264. Harold Holt Memorial Swimming Centre, Glen Iris, Victoria

265. Ball's Pyramid

266. Truth or Consequences, New Mexico

267. Brown Willy, Cornwall

268. Assawoman, Virginia

269. Santa Claus, Indiana

270. Christmas Pie, Surrey

271. Kiritimati, Kiribati (Christmas Islands)

272. Peep-o-Day, New Zealand

273. Tillicum Road, British Columbia

274. Cockburn, South Australia

275. Fukuoka, Japan

276. Isle of Man

277. Kissimmee, Florida

278. Kyoto, Japan

279. Ugly Name Side, Pitcairn Island

280. Speculation, Yealmpton, Devonshire

281. Whip Ma Whop Ma Gate, York

282. Kapiti Coast, New Zealand

283. Boot, Surprise, Arizona

284. 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington

285. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

286. Blue Ball, Ohio

287. Cockermouth, Cumbria, England

288: Dodji, Senegal

289. Bandana, Kentucky, aka "IN THIS TOWN IN THIS TOWN"

290. Katy, Texas

291. Prickwillow, England PENIS

292. Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

293. Bad Kissingen, Germany

294. Lover, Wiltshire

295. Memphis International Airport, Tennessee

296. Coffin Bay, South Australia

297. Ytterby, Sweden

298. Oral, Tennessee

299. Lest we forget Strathewen, Victoria

300. Sücka, Liechtenstein

301. Haunted school gym and its hole family, Aulfordsville (sic), Indiana

302. Dull, Perth and Kinross, Scotland

303. Cockburn, Western Australia

304. Leek, Staffordshire

305. Pickle Street, West Virgina

306. Canada Road, Tennessee

307. Fez, Morocco

308. Bikini Bottom, East Sussex, England

309. Pop Survivor Round Two, Interference

310. Coco Solo, Colón, Panama

311. Haunted barn, Kingsbury, Indiana

312. Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

313. Bucksnort, Tennessee

314. Kheen, Nepal

315. Pauatahanui, New Zealand

316. Waikouaiti, New Zealand

317. Kiester, Minnesota

318. Heineken International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

319. Milford, Auckland, New Zealand

320. Bath, Somerset, England

321. Coca Cola, Colón, Panama

322. 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, Tennessee

323. Arena boulevard 1, Amsterdam ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

324. Pringle, Texas

325. Gross, Nebraska

326. Wangs, Switzerland

327. Success, New Hampshire

328. Happy Adventure, Newfoundland

329. Milestone, County Tipperary

330. Port St. John, Florida

331. The Gut, Doubtful Sound, Fjordland, New Zealand

332. Jupiter, Florida

333. Gropecunt Lane, England

334. Mafia Island, Tanzania

335. Beaver Liquors, 110 E Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, Colorado

336. Down The God, Pitcairn Island

337. Bananaphone, Kiribati

338. Woke af Island, USA

339. Aitutaki, Cook Islands

340. Bacon, Indiana

341. Computer OE10, Kate Edgar Information Commons, University of Auckland

342. ANZAC Cove, Turkey

343. Paekakariki, New Zealand

344. Ngāruawāhia, New Zealand

345. Waxahachie, Texas

346. Pie Town, New Mexico

347. Dix, Illinois

348. Balls, North Carolina

349. Mamungkukumpurangkuntjunya Hill, The Democratic Republic of South Australia

350. Bra, Italy

351. Hotel Atlanta, München, Germany

352. Mount Tarawera, New Zealand

353. Burpengary, Queensland

354. Wanks River, Nicaragua

355. Triesen, Liechtenstein

356. Plock, Poland

357. Grizzly, Oregon, United States

358. Butt Bridge, Dublin, Ireland

359. Ranga, Iceland

360. Indian Village, Indiana

361. Muff, County Donegal, Ireland

362. Bollard, Simmerath, Germany

363. Enjoy The Vogon Poetry, Togo

364. Manganui-o-te-Ao River, New Zealand

365. Canberra, Australian Capital Territory

366. Albuquerque, New Mexico

367. Drums or GTFO, Pennsylvania

368. Marble Bar, Western Australia

369. Phophonyane Falls, Swaziland

370. Big Bear City, California

371. Yea, Victoria

372. RDS Showgrounds, Dublin, Ireland

373. Purity, Ohio

374. Moscato, Limache, Chile

375. Michigan City, Indiana

376. Bazinga, San Pablo de las Salinas, Tultitlán, Mexico

377. Bobos, Sumber, Indonesia

378. Omicron Persei 8

379. The Numbers, Carlow, Ireland

380. Northernmost Fjord Of Xzfgiiizmtsath, Hail the Necrowizard!

381. Sydney, New South Wales

382. Tangiwai, New Zealand

383. Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York/Santaville, Vermont

384. Shit, Iran

385. Shite Creek, Elk River, Idaho

386. Mousehole, Cornwall, England

387. Hat Mousehold Heath, Norfolk, England

388. Penguin, Tasmania

389. Aurora Islands

390. Shagnasty Island

391. Manatee County, Florida

392. Lara, Victoria

393. Rockall, North Atlantic

394. Raumati Beach, New Zealand

395. Sandy Balls Holiday Centre, UK

396. Bong Mine Railway, Liberia

397. Humpty Doo, Northern Territory

398. Katie's Crotch Road, North New Portland, Maine

399. TV Gaga, Pakistan

400. Malbun, Liechtenstein

401. Nananananananana Batman, Turkey

402. Napples

403. Dugong, New South Wales

404. Pago Pago, American Samoa

405. Horniblow Road, Matakohe, New Zealand

406. Tweebuffelloh … goddamnit, South Africa

407. Москва, Россия, Супертред

408. Jamaica Inn, Cornwall, England

409. Bulls, New Zealand

410. Gillard Street, Burwood, Victoria

411. Hung like a parliament, Thailand

412. Pyongyang hail the dear leader, North Korea

413. Win slow sweet chariot, Arizona

414. Poowong Stinks, Victoria

415. Flying Fish Cove, Christmas Island

416. The Friggin' Cobblers Two, 156 Roma St, Brisbane, Queensland

417. Humpybong State Infants' School, Brisbane, Queensland

418. Eek, Alaska

419. Hoon Hay, New Zealand

420. The 'Gabba, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

421. Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram, Victoria, Australia

422. Brest, Belarus

423. Kardinia Park, Geelong, Victoria, Australia

424. Chipping Sodbury, England

425. Meeanee, Napier, New Zealand

426. Cascade d'Arse, Pyrenees, France

427. Mynt Lounge, Werribee, Victoria, Australia

428. Rebel Yell Sound, Shetland, Scotland

429. Bon Bon Reserve, South Australia, Australia

430. Dong Ha, Vietnam

431. Oodnadatta, South Australia, Australia

432. Funny Gap, Virginia

433. Mount Typo, Victoria

434. Revolver Upstairs, Chapel St, Prahran, Victoria

435. Cockburn Street, Edinburgh, Scotland

436. Bummerville, CA, United States

437. Looneyville, TX, United States

438. Swampy Summit, Otago, New Zealand

439. Boonoo Boonoo River, New South Wales

440. Kaikoura, Te Wai Pounamu, Aotearoa

441. Oteha Valley Road, Tāmaki-makau-rau, Te Ika-a-Māui

442. Gnaw Bone, Indiana

