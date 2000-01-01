|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 11:00 PM
|#1
|
Paper Gods
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location: a vampire in the limousine
Posts: 60,693
Local Time: 10:46 PM
|
Guntersville, Alabama Superthread
we've strutted that ass in:
1. Pop Survivor Round One
2. Australia Discotheque style
3. EBTTRT
4. IAMJ
5. TCATT
6. POTDB
7. EYKIW/Liechtenstein for Save The Whalers
8. AIWIU2
9. Australia
10. Djibouti
11. Te Urewera National Park
12. Inaccessible Island
13. Lodgepole, Nebraska
14. Bangaluru, which was Bangin'
15. Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu
16. Territorial Collectivity of Saint Pierre and Michelin
17. Ouagadougou
18. Dominican Republic
19. Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen
20. Fernando de Noronha
21. Kyzyl, aka Fuck Vowels
22. Torquay, aka Fawlty Towers
23. Bill, Wyoming
24. Fenway Park
25. Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic
26. Bumberry, New South Wales
27. Vrbno pod Pradědem
28. Unalaska, Alaska
29. Sexy Peak, Idaho
30. Fucking, Austria
31. Wittenoom, Western Australia
32. Hell, Michigan
33. Centralia, Pennsylvania
34. Anus, France
35. Vagina, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia
36. Wetwang, England
37. Cunter, Switzerland
38. Bastard Township, Ontario
39. Useless Loop, Western Australia
40. Tea, South Dakota
41. Giggleswick, England
42. Whakapapa (pronounced "Fuck a Papa"), New Zealand, aka Incest
43. Jen's Room, Lamethreadlocation, Geelong
44. Twatt, Shetland
45. Fingringhoe, Essex
46. Blowhard, Victoria
47. Orange Free State, South Africa
48. Middle Intercourse Island
49. Disneyland, USA
50. Saint-Louis-du-Ha! Ha!, Quebec
51. This Baby's Moustache, America
52. Boring Lava Field, Oregon
53. Morón Air Base, Spain
54. Comet 3D/Biela (lost)
55. Dildo, Newfoundland
56. Haiku Valley, Hawaii
57. Hole of Horcum, England
58. Cumbum, Tamil Nadu, India
59. Hell For Certain, Kentucky
60. Devil's Dyke, Sussex, England
61. Koolyanobbing, Western Australia
62. Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts
63. Three Cocks and the Truth, Wales
64. Saddam Hussein Town, Sri Lanka
65. Tittybong, Victoria, Australia
66. Humptulips, Washington
67. Sugar Tit, South Carolina
68. End of Earth, Michigan
69. Big Bone Lick State Park, Kentucky
70. Kholat Syakhl, Russia
71. Adelaide, South Australia
72. Dumb Hope, Northumberland, UK
73. Bumpass, Virginia
74. Bogan Gate, New South Wales
75. The Mullet, Ireland
76. Upperthong, West Yorkshire
77. Sexbierum, Holland
78. Pussy, France
79. Postwhorehouse Meadow
80. Brilliant, Alabama
81. Hooker, Oklahoma
82. Knob Lick, Missouri
83. Fresh Kills, Staten Island
84. Swastika, Ontario
85. Paw Paw, West Vagina
86. Tutaekuri ("dogshit") River, New Zealand
87. Virgin, Utah
88. Alphabet City, New York
89. Kumamoto ("fire cunt" in Swahili), Japan
90. Llanfairynghornwy, Anglesey, Wales
91. Geebung, Queensland
92. Knockemstiff, Ohio
93. Bar, Montenegro
94. Rough and Ready, California
95. Uranium City, Saskatchewan
96. Iron Knob, South Australia
97. Howlong, New South Wales
98. Penistone, South Yorkshire
99. Cumby, Texas
100. Gay and Lesbian Kingdom of the Coral Sea Islands
101. Vaduz, Liechtenstein
102. Wank, Bavaria
103. Hooker Corner, Indiana
104. Brest Railway Museum, Belarus
105. Craggy Island, Ireland
106. Rooty Hill Holiday Inn, New South Wales
107. Westward Ho!, Devon, England
108. Loveladies, New Jersey
109. Desert Island VII
110. Adiós, Spain
111. Smackover, Arkansas
112. Shag Point, New Zealand
113. Mollie's Nipple, Utah
114. Shitlington Crags, Northumberland
115. Pity Me, County Durham
116. Why, Arizona
117. Die, Drôme
118. Bitche, France
119. Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania
120. Pecker's Point, Newfoundland
121. Fake, Nigeria
122. Beer, Devon
123. Weed, California
124. Cockplay, Scotland
125. Little Snoring, Norfolk
126. Crap, Albania
127. Mount Buggery, Victoria
128. Mount Gay, West Virginia
129. Dickshooter, Idaho
130. River Piddle, Dorset
131. Wanglik, Guangdong
132. Conception Junction, Missouri
133. Intercourse, Pennsylvania
134. Wendy-cum-Jolly, Hertfordshire
135. Bald Knob, Arkansas
136. Woodenbong, New South Wales
137. 8 Hiscock Road, Melbourne
138. Shades of Death Road, New Jersey
139. Cinnaminson, New Jersey
140. Serena, Louisiana
141. Slutsk, Belarus
142. Crapaud, Prince Edward Island
143. Little George Coc'nuts, Pitcairn Island
144. Bland Place, Otara, Auckland
145. Boggus Motor Company, Harlingen, Texas
146. Zzyzx, California, aka "Buy a Vowel!"
147. Blubberhouses, Yorkshire
148. Rum Jungle, Northern Territory
149. Broomrape Lane, Lake Havasu City, Arizona
150. One Tree Hill, Auckland
151. Monster, The Netherlands
152. Kilbrittain, Ireland
153. Murderkill River, Delaware
154. Booze, North Yockshire
155. Yap, Federated States of Micronesia
156. Ohai, New Zealand
157. Tumbleweed Restaurant, Chillicothe, Ohio
158. Belcher Islands, Nunavut
159. Shitterton, Dorset
160. Te Puke, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
161. Fakfak, Indonesian New Guinea
162. Hackballscross, Ireland
163. Goobertown, Arkansas
164. Texas, Queensland
165. CN Tower, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
166. Old Harry Rocks, Dorset, England
167. Museum Voor Oude Kunst, Brussels, Belgium (six months of the postwhorehouse)
168. Devil's Beef Tub, Scotland
169. Sparta, Wisconsin
170. South Sandwich Islands
171. Last Train to Satansville, Pennsylvania
172. Turda, Romania
173. Gofuku, Japan
174. Kandahār, Afghanistan
175. Mount Disappointment, Victoria, Australia
176. Mount Difficult, Victoria, Australia
177. Mount Hopeless, Victoria, Australia
178. Blue Mountains, New Zealand
179. Attica Correctional Facility, Attica, New York
180. Cockhill, Buncrana, Donegal
181. Muff Diving Clubhouse, Muff, Donegal
182. Dublin, Texas
183. Ashley, Indiana
184. Andrew's Failure: Bald Knob, White County, Arkansas - So nice we went there twice
185. Come By Chance, Newfoundland and Labrador
186. Condom, Gers, France
187. Farnham, Surrey, England
188. Sexmoan, Pampanga, Philippines
189. Moneymore, Wicklow, Ireland
190. Goobies, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
191. Dyke Parade, Mardyke, Cork, Ireland
192. Clit, Arad, Romania
193. Climax, Saskatchewan
194. Finger, Tennessee
195. Ramer, Tennessee
196. Guys, Tennessee
197. Woodcock, Pennsylvania
198. Booby Island, Queensland
199. Stickittoandre, Melbourne
200. Balzers, Liechtenstein
201. Nobber, County Meath, Ireland
202. Scattered Islands in the Indian Ocean
203. Where Reynolds Cut the Firewood, Pitcairn Island
204. Coward, South Carolina
205. Doodstil, The Netherlands
206. Anti-Atlas, Morocco
207. Wankie, Zimbabwe
208. Bangkok, Thailand
209. Lulworth Cove, Dorset, England
210. Ushuaia, Argentina
211. Kilmore Church, Dervaig, Isle of Mull
212. Chicken, Alaska, aka "Sarah Palin is an idiot"
213. Cape Catastrophe, South Australia
214. Hongerige Wolf, Groningen, The Netherlands
215. Crackpot, North Yorkshire
216. Weener, Lower Saxony, Germany
217. Hafnarfjörður, Iceland
218. Desventuradas Islands, Chile
219. Corny Point, South Australia
220. Dhuusamarreeb, Somalia
221. Best, The Netherlands
222. Kökjanggak, Kyrgyzstan
223. The Esses, Mount Panorama, Bathurst, New South Wales
224. Titz, Germany
225. Bad Axe, Michigan
226. Sumgayit, Azerbaijan
227. Totness, Suriname
228. Messing-cum-Inworth, Essex, England
229. Bonkle, Lanarkshire, Scotland
230. Alfalfa, Oregon
231. Usa, Oita, Japan
232. Le Tampon, Réunion
233. Yorkeys Knob, Queensland
234. Goat Island, New South Wales
235. Glasscock County, Texas
236. Kouchibouguac National Park, New Brunswick
237. Frostproof, Florida
238. Double Trouble State Park, New Jersey
239. Wasilla, Alaska
240. Obama, Fukui, Japan
241. The Beehive, Wellington, New Zealand
242. Chevy Chase, Maryland
243. Disappointment Islands, French Polynesia
244. Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia
245. Gaylord, Kansas
246. Mormon Bar, California
247. Clipperton Island
248. Foulness, Essex, UK
249. Dinosaur Cove, Victoria, Australia
250. Dorking, Surrey
251. Walla Walla, Washington
252. Cockfosters, North London
253. Bitey-Bitey, Pitcairn Island
254. Monkeys Eyebrow, Kentucky
255. Doha, Qatar
256. Mumbai, India
257. Khan, Rajasthan, India
258. Error Island, Sitka County, Alaska
259. Bang Sue, Thailand
260. Victory Beach, New Zealand
261. Pant-y-Blawd Road, Morriston, Wales
262. You Yangs, Cinville, Victoria
263. Nude, The Netherlands
264. Harold Holt Memorial Swimming Centre, Glen Iris, Victoria
265. Ball's Pyramid
266. Truth or Consequences, New Mexico
267. Brown Willy, Cornwall
268. Assawoman, Virginia
269. Santa Claus, Indiana
270. Christmas Pie, Surrey
271. Kiritimati, Kiribati (Christmas Islands)
272. Peep-o-Day, New Zealand
273. Tillicum Road, British Columbia
274. Cockburn, South Australia
275. Fukuoka, Japan
276. Isle of Man
277. Kissimmee, Florida
278. Kyoto, Japan
279. Ugly Name Side, Pitcairn Island
280. Speculation, Yealmpton, Devonshire
281. Whip Ma Whop Ma Gate, York
282. Kapiti Coast, New Zealand
283. Boot, Surprise, Arizona
284. 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington
285. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
286. Blue Ball, Ohio
287. Cockermouth, Cumbria, England
288: Dodji, Senegal
289. Bandana, Kentucky, aka "IN THIS TOWN IN THIS TOWN"
290. Katy, Texas
291. Prickwillow, England PENIS
292. Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania
293. Bad Kissingen, Germany
294. Lover, Wiltshire
295. Memphis International Airport, Tennessee
296. Coffin Bay, South Australia
297. Ytterby, Sweden
298. Oral, Tennessee
299. Lest we forget Strathewen, Victoria
300. Sücka, Liechtenstein
301. Haunted school gym and its hole family, Aulfordsville (sic), Indiana
302. Dull, Perth and Kinross, Scotland
303. Cockburn, Western Australia
304. Leek, Staffordshire
305. Pickle Street, West Virgina
306. Canada Road, Tennessee
307. Fez, Morocco
308. Bikini Bottom, East Sussex, England
309. Pop Survivor Round Two, Interference
310. Coco Solo, Colón, Panama
311. Haunted barn, Kingsbury, Indiana
312. Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein, Vaduz, Liechtenstein
313. Bucksnort, Tennessee
314. Kheen, Nepal
315. Pauatahanui, New Zealand
316. Waikouaiti, New Zealand
317. Kiester, Minnesota
318. Heineken International, Amsterdam, Netherlands
319. Milford, Auckland, New Zealand
320. Bath, Somerset, England
321. Coca Cola, Colón, Panama
322. 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, Tennessee
323. Arena boulevard 1, Amsterdam ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
324. Pringle, Texas
325. Gross, Nebraska
326. Wangs, Switzerland
327. Success, New Hampshire
328. Happy Adventure, Newfoundland
329. Milestone, County Tipperary
330. Port St. John, Florida
331. The Gut, Doubtful Sound, Fjordland, New Zealand
332. Jupiter, Florida
333. Gropecunt Lane, England
334. Mafia Island, Tanzania
335. Beaver Liquors, 110 E Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, Colorado
336. Down The God, Pitcairn Island
337. Bananaphone, Kiribati
338. Woke af Island, USA
339. Aitutaki, Cook Islands
340. Bacon, Indiana
341. Computer OE10, Kate Edgar Information Commons, University of Auckland
342. ANZAC Cove, Turkey
343. Paekakariki, New Zealand
344. Ngāruawāhia, New Zealand
345. Waxahachie, Texas
346. Pie Town, New Mexico
347. Dix, Illinois
348. Balls, North Carolina
349. Mamungkukumpurangkuntjunya Hill, The Democratic Republic of South Australia
350. Bra, Italy
351. Hotel Atlanta, München, Germany
352. Mount Tarawera, New Zealand
353. Burpengary, Queensland
354. Wanks River, Nicaragua
355. Triesen, Liechtenstein
356. Plock, Poland
357. Grizzly, Oregon, United States
358. Butt Bridge, Dublin, Ireland
359. Ranga, Iceland
360. Indian Village, Indiana
361. Muff, County Donegal, Ireland
362. Bollard, Simmerath, Germany
363. Enjoy The Vogon Poetry, Togo
364. Manganui-o-te-Ao River, New Zealand
365. Canberra, Australian Capital Territory
366. Albuquerque, New Mexico
367. Drums or GTFO, Pennsylvania
368. Marble Bar, Western Australia
369. Phophonyane Falls, Swaziland
370. Big Bear City, California
371. Yea, Victoria
372. RDS Showgrounds, Dublin, Ireland
373. Purity, Ohio
374. Moscato, Limache, Chile
375. Michigan City, Indiana
376. Bazinga, San Pablo de las Salinas, Tultitlán, Mexico
377. Bobos, Sumber, Indonesia
378. Omicron Persei 8
379. The Numbers, Carlow, Ireland
380. Northernmost Fjord Of Xzfgiiizmtsath, Hail the Necrowizard!
381. Sydney, New South Wales
382. Tangiwai, New Zealand
383. Santa's Workshop, North Pole, New York/Santaville, Vermont
384. Shit, Iran
385. Shite Creek, Elk River, Idaho
386. Mousehole, Cornwall, England
387. Hat Mousehold Heath, Norfolk, England
388. Penguin, Tasmania
389. Aurora Islands
390. Shagnasty Island
391. Manatee County, Florida
392. Lara, Victoria
393. Rockall, North Atlantic
394. Raumati Beach, New Zealand
395. Sandy Balls Holiday Centre, UK
396. Bong Mine Railway, Liberia
397. Humpty Doo, Northern Territory
398. Katie's Crotch Road, North New Portland, Maine
399. TV Gaga, Pakistan
400. Malbun, Liechtenstein
401. Nananananananana Batman, Turkey
402.
403. Dugong, New South Wales
404. Pago Pago, American Samoa
405. Horniblow Road, Matakohe, New Zealand
406. Tweebuffelloh … goddamnit, South Africa
407. Москва, Россия, Супертред
408. Jamaica Inn, Cornwall, England
409. Bulls, New Zealand
410. Gillard Street, Burwood, Victoria
411. Hung like a parliament, Thailand
412. Pyongyang hail the dear leader, North Korea
413. Win slow sweet chariot, Arizona
414. Poowong Stinks, Victoria
415. Flying Fish Cove, Christmas Island
416. The Friggin' Cobblers Two, 156 Roma St, Brisbane, Queensland
417. Humpybong State Infants' School, Brisbane, Queensland
418. Eek, Alaska
419. Hoon Hay, New Zealand
420. The 'Gabba, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
421. Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram & Cockram, Victoria, Australia
422. Brest, Belarus
423. Kardinia Park, Geelong, Victoria, Australia
424. Chipping Sodbury, England
425. Meeanee, Napier, New Zealand
426. Cascade d'Arse, Pyrenees, France
427. Mynt Lounge, Werribee, Victoria, Australia
428. Rebel Yell Sound, Shetland, Scotland
429. Bon Bon Reserve, South Australia, Australia
430. Dong Ha, Vietnam
431. Oodnadatta, South Australia, Australia
432. Funny Gap, Virginia
433. Mount Typo, Victoria
434. Revolver Upstairs, Chapel St, Prahran, Victoria
435. Cockburn Street, Edinburgh, Scotland
436. Bummerville, CA, United States
437. Looneyville, TX, United States
438. Swampy Summit, Otago, New Zealand
439. Boonoo Boonoo River, New South Wales
440. Kaikoura, Te Wai Pounamu, Aotearoa
441. Oteha Valley Road, Tāmaki-makau-rau, Te Ika-a-Māui
442. Gnaw Bone, Indiana
443. St Mary’s Butts, Reading, England
it ain't that far a walk! it's just 38 miles.
__________________
|Today, 11:00 PM
|#2
|
Paper Gods
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location: a vampire in the limousine
Posts: 60,693
Local Time: 10:46 PM
|
:fuckyeah:__________________
__________________
|Today, 11:00 PM
|#3
|
Paper Gods
Forum Administrator
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location: a vampire in the limousine
Posts: 60,693
Local Time: 10:46 PM
|
Who Posted?
Total Posts: 1,085
User Name Posts
Axver 220
LemonMelon 207
bono_212 177
KhanadaRhodes 131
coolian2 88
DreamOutLoud13 53
kiwilad 49
Mack_Again 37
Kieran McConville 27
the tourist 25
U2inUtah 17
nbelcik 17
The Sad Punk 10
Babydoll 8
Headache in a Suitcase 7
bono_man2002 5
Vlad n U 2 3
cobl04 2
Hewson 1
Bluer White 1
__________________
|Tags
|superthread
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|