|Today, 08:56 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Jun 2015
Posts: 1
Local Time: 08:06 PM
|
Without U2 in Chicago St. Patrick's Day Weekend
Hi folks,
Without U2 is performing a three hour set at Martyr's Live (northside Chicago) from 8-11 on Saturday March 14th. Costumes from different eras, all the hits the way you want them.
Come for the greening of the Chicago River, stay sober enough to head few miles north to the show.
www.withoutU2.com
www.facebook.com/U2Chicago
