Without U2 in Chicago St. Patrick's Day Weekend



Without U2 is performing a three hour set at Martyr's Live (northside Chicago) from 8-11 on Saturday March 14th. Costumes from different eras, all the hits the way you want them.



Come for the greening of the Chicago River, stay sober enough to head few miles north to the show.



www.withoutU2.com

