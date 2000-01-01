Without U2 in Chicago St. Patrick's Day Weekend - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > ZOOTV > Interference Gatherings
Reload this Page Without U2 in Chicago St. Patrick's Day Weekend
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 08:56 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Jun 2015
Posts: 1
Local Time: 08:06 PM
Without U2 in Chicago St. Patrick's Day Weekend
Hi folks,

Without U2 is performing a three hour set at Martyr's Live (northside Chicago) from 8-11 on Saturday March 14th. Costumes from different eras, all the hits the way you want them.

Come for the greening of the Chicago River, stay sober enough to head few miles north to the show.

www.withoutU2.com
www.facebook.com/U2Chicago
Attached Images
 
U2Chicago is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:06 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×