Today, 08:53 AM
|#1
|
45:33
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,231
Local Time: 12:23 AM
|
For Old Times, In Iso, Let's Do Some Shit We Used To
Damn the forum be active hey!
I wanna take advantage of this shit!
Partly, to be a bit vulnerable, because when this place eventually truly dies, I'm going to miss it terribly. In the last few years as this forum began to slow down, I realised that I haven't been able to - and will never - find something to replace it. I won't ever be about to geek out about music like I've been fortunate to do here for so many years. Even talking one-on-one with people I know who love the same music I do... I'll never to be able to like "I love how the lilting vocals float so effortlessly on top of the gentle guitar riff", and have the other person respond in kind. When it really gets down to it, I'm a nerd. And the level of nerdery on show here, and the acceptance of that nerdery, and this forum being an outlet for that nerdery... I'll never find it again.
So! While there's a few of us kicking around and things are active, let's bring some of that shit back.
NAME YOUR FAVOURITE 7 SONGS BY ANY ARTIST.
And while you do that, please, take the time to add a comment, two or three lines, speaking to these favourites, or the artist.
In follow-up posts, feel free to do whatever the fuck you want. Pick 7 songs by the same artist, or a different one. Or do a Rushmore, in honour of a B&C maxim.
What I will ask however, is please make the effort to engage. Don't just post a list and fuck off. We're all human beings. Let's celebrate this ridiculously nerdy U2 obsession that's led us here and engage with each other.
While we got a few peeps in 'ere, let's do some of that nerdery that we used to do, eh?
Today, 09:00 AM
|#2
|
45:33
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,231
Local Time: 12:23 AM
|
TOP 9 DESTROYER SONGS - YEAH I'M BREAKINg THE RULES ALREADY
1. My Favourite Year
2. Bay of Pigs (Detail)
3. European Oils
4. The Bad Arts
5. Painter in Your Pocket
6. Kaputt
7. Archer on the Beach
8. Girl in a Sling
9. Sky's Grey
I love Destroyer so fucking much. I am so thankful I found them. I have SUCH strong memories tied to Kaputt. Seeing Dan Bejar a couple of years ago, even solo, was really special. Their music speaks so much to me.
Destroyer album ranking of the ones I've heard?
Kaputt > Rubies > Have We Met > Trouble in Dreams > Poison Season > Thief > Streethawk > ken
Have We Met is fucking terrific, and worthy of all the praise it has been getting. As you can see, I think it's (comfortably) his best front-to-back record since Kaputt.
Today, 09:07 AM
|#3
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Chicago
Posts: 10,078
Local Time: 09:23 AM
|
Have you heard the more ambient Archer on the Beach with Tim Hecker? I was trying like hell to get that on my DI list but couldn’t manage it.
Today, 09:12 AM
|#4
|
45:33
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,231
Local Time: 12:23 AM
|
Yes. It's nowhere near as good imo. If I'm not wrong, it was a legitimate single release before Kaputt, as Bay of Pigs was. But I greatly prefer the version on Poison Season. But damn, I would have loved that on your list.
Today, 09:14 AM
|#5
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Chicago
Posts: 10,078
Local Time: 09:23 AM
|
Yeah I'd agree the Poison Season version is better - it's a damn near perfect song.
