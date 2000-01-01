cobl04 45:33



For Old Times, In Iso, Let's Do Some Shit We Used To



I wanna take advantage of this shit!



Partly, to be a bit vulnerable, because when this place eventually truly dies, I'm going to miss it terribly. In the last few years as this forum began to slow down, I realised that I haven't been able to - and will never - find something to replace it. I won't ever be about to geek out about music like I've been fortunate to do here for so many years. Even talking one-on-one with people I know who love the same music I do... I'll never to be able to like "I love how the lilting vocals float so effortlessly on top of the gentle guitar riff", and have the other person respond in kind. When it really gets down to it, I'm a nerd. And the level of nerdery on show here, and the acceptance of that nerdery, and this forum being an outlet for that nerdery... I'll never find it again.



So! While there's a few of us kicking around and things are active, let's bring some of that shit back.



NAME YOUR FAVOURITE 7 SONGS BY ANY ARTIST.



And while you do that, please, take the time to add a comment, two or three lines, speaking to these favourites, or the artist.



In follow-up posts, feel free to do whatever the fuck you want. Pick 7 songs by the same artist, or a different one. Or do a Rushmore, in honour of a B&C maxim.



What I will ask however, is please make the effort to engage. Don't just post a list and fuck off. We're all human beings. Let's celebrate this ridiculously nerdy U2 obsession that's led us here and engage with each other.



