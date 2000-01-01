|
|Today, 06:09 AM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,668
Local Time: 07:48 AM
|
US Politics XXVIII: But His Laptop From Hell
8 Days to go.
Sphincter tightening time.
|Today, 06:12 AM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,160
Local Time: 07:48 AM
|
Who is worse at their job right now-Trump or Cam Newton. Discuss
I have to go with Trump still
|Today, 06:18 AM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,668
Local Time: 07:48 AM
|
Who's a more capable back up? Pence or Stidham? Gonna have to give that one to Pence.
|Today, 06:20 AM
|#4
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 30,668
Local Time: 07:48 AM
|
Coronavirus even affecting Faux News:
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5...er-coronavirus
|Today, 06:24 AM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 65,697
Local Time: 07:48 AM
|
Doesn't look like Cam got the same steroids, that's for sure.
|Today, 06:44 AM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,160
Local Time: 07:48 AM
|
Trump was a complete man baby on 60 Minutes. That was all planned on his part.
Also Kayleigh McEnany giving Lesley Stahl the giant book allegedly containing Trump's health care plan. Empty, just like his brain.
|Today, 06:46 AM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2002
Posts: 27,160
Local Time: 07:48 AM
|
Pence is attending the Senate vote on Amy Coney Barrett, in spite of close contact with his infected aides. Pro life super spreader!
