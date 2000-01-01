SayGoodbye Babyface



Scariest U2 Songs I appreciate it when a song can really spook me, like a good horror film. U2 aren't particularly known as a "scary" band, as it's not typically what they aim for, but occasionally they do take you to those places. So I was wondering - which U2 song(s) do you all consider to be the scariest?



In general, I think U2's most unnerving music/lyrics comes from Boy. At the center of this is "An Cat Dubh". A dissonant, cycling guitar riff with bizarre guitar screeches and wails weaving around it create a warped 3 a.m. vibe. Bono's lyrics are kept vague enough to make it all even more unsettling. There's also that creepy chime/glockenspiel that plays right before he sings "she cat".



What say you?




