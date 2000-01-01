|Today, 02:44 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Canada
Posts: 16
Local Time: 01:55 PM
|
Scariest U2 Songs
I appreciate it when a song can really spook me, like a good horror film. U2 aren't particularly known as a "scary" band, as it's not typically what they aim for, but occasionally they do take you to those places. So I was wondering - which U2 song(s) do you all consider to be the scariest?__________________
In general, I think U2's most unnerving music/lyrics comes from Boy. At the center of this is "An Cat Dubh". A dissonant, cycling guitar riff with bizarre guitar screeches and wails weaving around it create a warped 3 a.m. vibe. Bono's lyrics are kept vague enough to make it all even more unsettling. There's also that creepy chime/glockenspiel that plays right before he sings "she cat".
What say you?
|Today, 02:55 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: This forum just ain't what it was pre-2007 but I still post here
Posts: 70,851
Local Time: 04:55 PM
|
They don't really have "scary" songs, but Exit is certainly dark as shit.__________________
|Today, 03:13 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 27,867
Local Time: 03:55 PM
|
I remember the first time I heard "Your Song Saved My Life". Scared the living shit out of me.
|Today, 04:13 PM
|#4
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: This forum just ain't what it was pre-2007 but I still post here
Posts: 70,851
Local Time: 04:55 PM
|
|Today, 04:44 PM
|#5
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 33,996
Local Time: 05:55 PM
|
Twilight
Exit
SLABT
there’s menace in both Acrobat and Love is Blindness
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|