Selling my U2 collection

I am selling the rest of my U2 CD/Vinyl collection. I got rid of alot of it a few years back but want to offload the rest now.



Ideally I'd like to sell the whole lot together but may consider splitting. 'Groups' of items would be okay e.g. all 'Rattle And Hum' CD singles.



I'm in the UK but would consider sending abroad. All the items are in custom 'hard' cases.



Here's the list (all items in excellent condition unless stated and are UK releases unless stated):



Vinyl LP/12”



- Sun City LP Featuring Bono's solo version track 'Silver And Gold' (MTL1001)

- Captive soundtrack LP by The Edge (V2401)

- 'Shout' Live in Germany 1984 German Vinyl LP

- 'Bono Says...' Live in Germany 1983 German Vinyl LP (500 copies only)

- Massey Hall, Toronto 7/12/1984 Live Double Vinyl LP

- U2 Interview picture disc LP (Red Door #4578)

- Mysterious Ways 12" single picture sleeve (12ISX509)

- All I Want Is You 'boxed' 12" single LIMITED EDITION with 4x individual B&W prints of the band members (12ISB422)

- When Love Comes To Town 12" single picture sleeve (12IS411)

- Angel Of Harlem 12" single picture sleeve (12IS402)

- Desire 12" single with GATEFOLD picture sleeve (12ISG400)

- Desire 12" single picture sleeve (12IS400)

- Where The Streets Have No Name 12" single picture sleeve (12IS340)

- I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For 12" single picture sleeve (12IS328)

- With Or Without You 12" single picture sleeve (12IS319)

- With Or Without You double-sided US PROMO 12" single in black 'Island' sleeve (PR1021)

- The Unforgettable Fire 12" European single picture sleeve (601759)

- Pride 12" single in BLUE picture sleeve EXTREMELY RARE LIMITED EDITION featuring an UNRELEASED version of 11 o'clock Tick Tock and Touch. This version was only available in the UK for ONE WEEK and was then withdrawn from sale (ISX202)

- Pride 12" Japanese single in BLUE picture sleeve EXTREMELY RARE LIMITED EDITION featuring an UNRELEASED version of 11 o'clock Tick Tock and Touch. Comes with a Japanese insert featuring Japanese and English lyrics for all songs, superior Japanese vinyl pressing and comes with anti-static inner sleeve and plastic outer sleeve (I8SI-275)

- Pride 12” single picture sleeve (12IS202)

- Pride 12” German single picture sleeve (601469-213)

- Pride double-sided US PROMO 12” single in plain white slipcover (PR635)

- A Sort Of Homecoming (LP Version) double-sided US PROMO 12” single in Island colour ‘pre-release’ sleeve (PR701)

- Two Hearts Beat As One 12” single in ‘Vinyl’ picture sleeve (12IS109) *someone has written ‘Jayne’ in biro on the label in very small letters and on the lip of the sleeve.

- Two Hearts Beat As One/Two Hearts Beat As One (Album Version)/Two Hearts Beat As One (Edit) US PROMO 12” single in blue ‘Island’ sleeve (DMD643)

- New Years Day/Treasure (Whatever Happened To Pete The Chop)/Fire (live)/I Threw A Brick Through A Window (live)/A Day Without Me (live) 12” single picture sleeve. Live tracks recorded in Werchter, Belgium July 1982 (600.741)

- New Years Day double-sided US PROMO 12” single in blue ‘Island’ sleeve (DMD604)

- New Years Day/Two Hearts Beat As One FRANCOIS KEVORKIAN US REMIX 12” French single picture sleeve (814948-1)

- Sunday Bloody Sunday + US Remixes of New Years Day and Two Hearts Beat As One 12” German single picture sleeve (600820-213)

- Rattle And Hum double LP in Gatefold picture sleeve (U27)

- The Joshua Tree LP in Gatefold picture sleeve (U26)

- Wide Awake In America US LP in picture sleeve featuring importation label (90279-1-A)

- The Unforgettable Fire LP in picture sleeve (U25)

- The Unforgettable Fire Irish LP in picture sleeve (CBS26209)

- Under A Blood Red Sky LP in ‘misprint’ cover without the ‘Special Low Price’ wording (IMA3)

- War LP in Gatefold picture sleeve (ILPS9733)

- War US ‘pre-release’ LP in Gatefold picture sleeve with UNIQUE Gold-printed serial number and promotional wording and promotional track listing label

- War picture disc LP (PILPS9733)

- October LP picture sleeve *someone has written U2, Bono, October in biro on the lip of the inner sleeve in very small lettering)

- Boy LP picture sleeve (202913-320)



Vinyl 7”



- Do They Know It’s Christmas Band Aid first release 7” single picture sleeve (Feed1)

- Sun City 7” single picture sleeve (MT7)

- In A Lifetime by Clannad and Bono 7” single picture sleeve (PB40535)

- U2 Interview picture disc 7” single

- The Fly 7” single picture sleeve (IS500)

- All I Want Is You 7” single picture sleeve (IS422)

- When Love Comes To Town 7” single picture sleeve (IS411)

- Angel Of Harlem 7” single picture sleeve (IS402)

- Angel Of Harlem US 7” single picture sleeve (7-99254)

- Desire 7” single Gatefold picture sleeve (ISG400)

- In God’s Country US 7” single picture sleeve (7-99385)

- Where The Streets Have No Name 7” single picture sleeve (IS340)

- I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For 7” single picture sleeve (IS328)

- I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For European 7” single picture sleeve (109152)

- I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For US re-release 7” single in black ‘Island’ sleeve (7-99431)

- With Or Without You 7” single picture sleeve (IS319)

- With Or Without You European 7” single picture sleeve (108922)

- With Or Without You Japanese 7” single picture sleeve. Comes with a Japanese insert featuring Japanese and English lyrics, superior Japanese vinyl pressing and comes with anti-static inner sleeve and plastic outer sleeve. Also has gold Japanese wording on front cover (D07D-2025)

- With Or Without You US re-release 7” single in black ‘Island’ sleeve (97-99453)

- With Or Without You US ‘Jukebox’ 7” single in red ‘Island’ sleeve (DJ97054)

- With Or Without You double-sided US PROMO 7” single in pink ‘Island’ sleeve (7-99469)

- The Unforgettable Fire/A Sort Of Homecoming (live)/Love Comes Tumbling/Sixty Seconds In Kingdom Come/The Three Sunrises 7” double-pack single Gatefold picture sleeve (ISD220)

- Pride 7" picture disc (ISP220A)

- Pride 7” single picture sleeve (IS202)

- Pride/4th Of July/Boomerang I/Boomerang II 7” double-pack single Gatefold picture sleeve (ISD202)

- Two Hearts Beat As One/Endless Deep 7” single picture sleeve (IS109)

- New Years Day/Treasure (Whatever Happened To Pete The Chop) 7” single picture sleeve (WIP6848)

- - New Years Day/Treasure (Whatever Happened To Pete The Chop)/Fire (live)/I Threw A Brick Through A Window (live)/A Day Without Me (live) 7” double-pack single picture sleeve. Live tracks recorded in Werchter, Belgium July 1982 (UWIP6848)

- A Day Without Me/Things To Make And Do PROMO 7” single picture sleeve (WIP6630) *some scuff marks on sleeve

- Gloria/I Will Follow (live) Australian 7” single in blue ‘Island’ sleeve (K-8510)

- Gloria/I Will Follow (live) 7” single picture sleeve (WIP6733) x 2 copies

- 11 o'clock Tick Tock/Touch Irish 7” single picture sleeve (SCBS8687) *scuffed and slightly worn edges/corners of sleeve



CD singles:



- With Or Without You/Luminous Times/Walk To The Water CD single in Gatefold picture sleeve (CID319)

- Where The Streets Have No Name/Race Against Time/Silver And Gold/Sweetest Thing CD single in Gatefold picture sleeve (CID340)

- Desire/Hallelujah Here She Comes/Desire (Hollywood remix) CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDP400)

- Angel Of Harlem/A Room At The Heartbreak Hotel/Love Rescue Me (live) CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDP402)

- All I Want Is You/Unchained Melody/Everlasting Love/All I Want Is You (album version) CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDP422)

- When Love Comes To Town/Dancing Barefoot/When Love Comes To Town (Live from the Kingdom mix)/God Part II (The Hard Metal Dance mix) CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDP411)

- The Fly/Korova 1/The Lounge Fly mix/ CD picture single in gatefold digipak (CID500)

- Even Better Than The Real Thing/Salome/Where Did It All Go Wrong/Lady With The Spinning Head (extended dance mix) CD single in gatefold digipak (CID525)

- Even Better Than The Real Thing Remixes CD single in Jewel case (864197-2)

- One/Lady With The Spinning Head (UVI)/Satellite Of Love/Night And Day (Steel String Remix) CD single in gatefold digipak (CID515)

- Mysterious Ways Remixes CD picture single in gatefold digipak (CID509)

- Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses/Paint It Black/Fortunate Son/ Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses (the TEMPLE BAR remix) CD picture single in gatefold digipak (CID550)

- Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses (Temple Bar Edit)/Paint It Black/Salome (Zooromancer Remix)/Can’t Help Falling In Love (Triple peaks remix) Triple Fold-Out digipak CD picture single with four black & white art cards (CIDX550)

- Stay (Faraway, So Close) Quadruple Fold-Out digipak Double CD picture single: CD1 - The Swing Format: Stay (Faraway, So Close/I’ve Got You Under My Skin/Lemon (Bad Yard Club Edit)/Lemon (Perfecto Mix) CD2 – The Live Format: Stay (Faraway, So Close)/Slow Dancing/Bullet The Blue Sky (live)/Love Is Blindness (live) (CID578/CIDX578)

- Discotheque/Holy Joe (Garage/Guilty mixes) CD picture single in gatefold digipak (CID649/854)

- Discotheque remixes CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDX649/854)

- Staring At The Sun/North And South Of The River/Your Blue Room CD picture single in gatefold digipak (CID658/854)

- Last Night On Earth (First Night In Hell Mix)/Numb (The Soul Assassins Mix)/Happiness Is A Warm Gun (The Danny Saber Mix)/Pop Muzik (Pop Mart Mix) CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDX664/572)

- If God Will Send His Angels/Slow Dancing/Two Shots Of Happy, One Shot Of Sad/Sunday Bloody Sunday (live from Sarajevo) CD picture single in Jewel case (CID684/572)

- Please/Dirty Day (Junk Day)/Dirty Day (Bitter Kiss)/I’m Not Your Baby (Skysplitter Dub) CD picture single in gatefold digipak (CID673/572)

- Mofo Remixes/If God Will Send His Angels (The Grand Jury Mix) CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDX684/572)

- Beautiful Day/Summer Rain/Always CD picture single in Jewel case (CID766/562)

- Walk On/Live video clips from Elevation Boston/Walk On (video) CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDV788/588)

- Walk On/Where The Streets Have No Name (Live Boston 6/6/2001)/Stay (Faraway, So Close) (Live Toronto 25/5/2001) CD picture single in Jewel case (CID788/588)

- Walk On/Stuck In A Moment (Acoustic)/Stuck In A Moment (US video) CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDX788/588)

- Electrical Storm/New York (Nice Mix)/New York(Nasty Mix) CD picture single in Jewel case (CID808/063)

- Electrical Storm (William Orbit Mix)/Electrical Storm Video (Directors Cut)/Larry Interview/Anton Corbijn photo gallery CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDV808/063)

- Sunday Times 5-track EP and 2 videos: Beautiful Day/The Ground Beneath Her Feet/I Remember You (live Irving Plaza, New York 5/12/2000)/New York (live Irving Plaza, New York 5/12/2000)/I Will Follow (live Irving Plaza, New York 5/12/2000)/Beautiful day (video)/Don’t Take Your Guns To Town (video-Dublin, April 1999)

- Vertigo/Vertigo (Jacknife Lee 10”)/Neon Lights CD picture single in Jewel case (CIDX878/986)

- Vertigo/Are You Gonna Wait Forever CD picture single in Jewel case (CID878/986)

- Vertigo DVD single: Vertigo (video)/Vertigo (audio with photo gallery)/Are You Gonna Wait Forever (audio)/Vertigo (Jacknife Lee 10” Lisbon video)

- Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own Collectors Edition Wallet (to house CD singles and DVD single of Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own – wallet was by mail order request only and not available elsewhere)



CD albums:



- War US 'longbox' edition (90067-2)



I can organise photo's if needed...just ask.



I guess I'd be looking at £850 + shipping for the whole lot. There are some VERY rare items in the list. The two blue cover pride 12" singles are extremely rare. I remember having to ring around all my local record shops when this was out and just managed to get one. The Japanese version I'm selling is even rarer. All the vinyl stuff is obviously impossible to get hold of now. Lots of it was really rare back when I bought it, searching the record fairs for promo's and imports etc. Alot of work went into this collection.



Anyway, I'm a trusted seller.



Feel free to make offers on individual items if you wish but I really would rather sell the lot or groups of items.



Thanks.