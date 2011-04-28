PRINCE IS GOD: The Official Thread

lazarus
- Nov 18, 2004
- 42,371
- Los Angeles, California
More worthy of the title than Clapton, that's for sure.
Which begs the question: Is Prince the greatest rock guitarist since Jimi Hendrix?
Exhibit A:
YouTube - Prince - awesome guitar solo 2
Exhibit B: (skip to 3:30 if you don't want to be put to sleep by the amateurs sharing the stage with him)
YouTube - Greatest Guitar Solo Ever
Exhibit C:
Prince - I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man (live) ( music video ) - [211ef31b6]
