PRINCE IS GOD: The Official Thread

Prince appeared on George Lopez Tonight a few weeks ago. The audience got a real treat because they all got Prince t-shirts and he performed about a dozen songs in addition to interview bits with Lopez himself. He kept admiring the purple sequin shoes George Lopez was wearing. It was a really great show. I was amazed he'd do a talk show like that and I enjoyed watching it. I've been a Prince fan for a long time.
 
Nice to see him being a sport about making fun of the whole name/symbol thing. Shame he didn't school that bear with his b-ball skillz, though.
 
YouTube - Muppets Tonight - S2 E1 P1/3 - The Artist Formerly Known As Prince
This was my favorite episode of Muppets Tonight as a kid.

YouTube - Muppets Tonight - S2 E1 P2/3 - The Artist Formerly Known As Prince

@ 5:26 I always was confused though by this part, because I thought it was a weird version of Jack and Diane. I didn't realize it was a Prince song until a few years ago. I have no freaking clue what I was thinking in retrospect, but yeah... anyways. <3.
 
Prince has been ruling my Walkman since..well..the days of Walkmans. Glad to hear others enjoyed his show he's probably the most talented musician I've ever not seen.

I really should do something about that.
 
I'm thinking of waiting for the last show, which I'm assuming is going to be epic. Hopefully it won't sell out; I can't imagine that there are that many rabid fans who need to get a second fix. But maybe he's making a lot of new ones during this stand...

Maybe I need to get tickets to another one just in case. It would just suck to wind up at one of those shows like last Friday(?) where he only played like 19 songs.
 
Laz, Martha and I all saw him last Friday (we did not attend together, wouldn't want anyone to think I spent a second of my life with Laz) and we all loved it.

You're in for a great time.

You're in for a great time.
It was actually last Thursday. My bad.

Laz, I'm of like mind.....want to see the last show....but don't want to have it sellout before I'm able to tickets. Because I'm not a cheap fuck like you I guess I'd just go to Stubhub and what not, but I'd still rather avoid that situation.
 
I was hoping for at least one or two small-venue shows, rather than all at the Forum. I had it all set up in my mind: He'd play a night or two at the Glass House in Pomona, and because I'm so cool and smart, I'd get a pair of tickets for one of them.
 
I'm thinking of waiting for the last show, which I'm assuming is going to be epic. Hopefully it won't sell out; I can't imagine that there are that many rabid fans who need to get a second fix. But maybe he's making a lot of new ones during this stand...

Maybe I need to get tickets to another one just in case. It would just suck to wind up at one of those shows like last Friday(?) where he only played like 19 songs.
Considering that the other shows have been close to (or over) 3 hours, that short one might've been an anomaly. Take a look at this setlist, for example: 23 April, 2011 - Prince Vault
Lots of Sheila E too! :love:
 
A dozen songs?? I'm assuming that most of this was just for the studio audience, and not aired?
He did perform more for the studio audience.....and the set looks like a rather intimate setting too, that would have been a cool setting to see Prince perform in! He did 3 songs during the hour long show.
 
I was reading about The Black Album on Wiki, and stumbled across this nugget:


"Immediately after the decision to pull The Black Album from stores, the album emerged on the streets in bootleg form, arguably becoming popular music's most legendary bootleg since The Beach Boys aborted 1967 album Smile[7]. Several celebrities, including Shuttlecock's frontmen The Hedge and Boner, cited it as one of their favorite albums of 1988 (Rolling Stone magazine celebrity poll)."
 
