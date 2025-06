In what year did you buy/get each U2 album?

Yikes, this is hard.



Everything from Pop on was bought or downloaded or whatever on the day of release or earlier if it happened to have leaked.



Pretty much would say I acquired every album, that had been released to that point, between 1995, when Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kill me was released, and the end of my freshman year in college around 99. I think Boy and October were last.



I know I had Achtung Baby and JT burned to cassette before 95, but couldn't tell you the actual date.



But yea I went from "I know the popular albums these guys have done" to "must have all the things" from the age of 14 to 18.



And now I'm about to turn 37 in a month, so this thread has reminded me of how fucking old I am.