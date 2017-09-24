In what year did you buy/get each U2 album?

Was thinking about this today as hard as I was jonesing for new U2 between seeing R&H and the release of AB, it’s weird that I didn’t dive into their old catalogue more.
Anyway
1987 - TJT
1987 - TUF
1988 - R&H (movie was first time I heard SBS)
1988 - UABRS (first time hearing almost everything on that album)
1989 - War
1991 - AB
1992 - October and Boy
Everything else - the moment it was released.
Anyway
1987 - TJT
1987 - TUF
1988 - R&H (movie was first time I heard SBS)
1988 - UABRS (first time hearing almost everything on that album)
1989 - War
1991 - AB
1992 - October and Boy
Everything else - the moment it was released.