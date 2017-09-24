In what year did you buy/get each U2 album?

Okay, I have to think hard about this this... the following is when I bought certain albums, though not necessarily when I first heard them:



1988(?) -- The Joshua Tree (this was on cassette, people)



1992 -- War

1992 -- The Unforgettable Fire



1993 -- Zooropa (couple days after release)

1993 -- Achtung Baby (but I'd heard it since week of release)

1993 -- Under a Blood Red Sky



1994 -- Rattle & Hum (but had been listening to it for, like, five years by then)

1994 -- Boy



2000 -- All That You Can't...



2004 -- How to Dismantle...



2009 -- No Line on the Horizon



Hm. At some point I think I bought October and Pop, many years after each was released, but I can't remember when. Don't know where they are now, either. (I think my ex-girlfriend has them in a box somewhere...).