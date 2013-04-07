Early demo versions of Out of Control and Another Day

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
M

marik

Refugee
Joined
Sep 25, 2001
Messages
1,800
Location
Edmonton, Ab, Canada
Trying to sort out all of U2's early demos, i had come across a version of Out oF Control (i believe it was off the Flying Tigers Box Set Rare Tracks 1979-1993) that is clearly a demo with a length of 4:18. At the very end of the song as music has stopped you can Bono saying "we'll have to do a re-run. I want to hear it"

Now all sources I have looked into say there are only 2 versions of Out of Control (that arent LIVE recordings).
1) The album version on Boy (and thus remastered on Boy Remastering) that lasts approx 4:13 (give or take a few secs), and
2) the version on the U23 EP (that was also included on Boy Remaster Disc 2) and it lasts approx 3:53. (for the record, this one was recorded June 1979 WindMill Lane)

The 4:18 version I am talking about is clearly not the same as the 4:13 Boy version. Anyone know about this 3rd recording?



Another Day:

The only known studio recording I can find documented is the Single version (that was also on Boy Remaster disc 2) lasting approx 3:24 (give or take a few secs).
However, I have heard a version clocked at approx 3:44, with the only difference being a longer extended guitar riff intro. Anyone know anything about this version?
 
I have the other version of Another Day. It is on an unofficial bootleg disc that I found in a second hand store in 1999 called 'Street Mission'. It is a mix of pre-boy recordings, some of songs that eventually made it to Boy or other official release, some that never got a release(including the title track). There are two versions of Out Of Control on it as well. One is the Three version, I believe, and the other is another demo version, but it's shorter than what you're looking for, clocking in at 3:57.

I can rip these tracks and upload if you like.
 
marik said:
Trying to sort out all of U2's early demos, i had come across a version of Out oF Control (i believe it was off the Flying Tigers Box Set Rare Tracks 1979-1993) that is clearly a demo with a length of 4:18. At the very end of the song as music has stopped you can Bono saying "we'll have to do a re-run. I want to hear it"

Now all sources I have looked into say there are only 2 versions of Out of Control (that arent LIVE recordings).
1) The album version on Boy (and thus remastered on Boy Remastering) that lasts approx 4:13 (give or take a few secs), and
2) the version on the U23 EP (that was also included on Boy Remaster Disc 2) and it lasts approx 3:53. (for the record, this one was recorded June 1979 WindMill Lane)

The 4:18 version I am talking about is clearly not the same as the 4:13 Boy version. Anyone know about this 3rd recording?

Another Day:

The only known studio recording I can find documented is the Single version (that was also on Boy Remaster disc 2) lasting approx 3:24 (give or take a few secs).
However, I have heard a version clocked at approx 3:44, with the only difference being a longer extended guitar riff intro. Anyone know anything about this version?
Click to expand...

The U2-3 version of Out of Control and Stories for Boys is NOT the same version on the Boy remastered deluxe CD. The Out of Control version found on the remaster is an alternate version/unedited, vocals sound slightly different, an extra bar in the middle, the song runs slightly longer and Stories for Boys has the extra drum roll on the remaster.
 
namkcuR said:
I have the other version of Another Day. It is on an unofficial bootleg disc that I found in a second hand store in 1999 called 'Street Mission'. It is a mix of pre-boy recordings, some of songs that eventually made it to Boy or other official release, some that never got a release(including the title track). There are two versions of Out Of Control on it as well. One is the Three version, I believe, and the other is another demo version, but it's shorter than what you're looking for, clocking in at 3:57.

I can rip these tracks and upload if you like.
Click to expand...

Sure, I'd love to listen to compare. thx
 
OpenG180 said:
The U2-3 version of Out of Control and Stories for Boys is NOT the same version on the Boy remastered deluxe CD. The Out of Control version found on the remaster is an alternate version/unedited, vocals sound slightly different, an extra bar in the middle, the song runs slightly longer and Stories for Boys has the extra drum roll on the remaster.
Click to expand...

Re: Out of Control, yes these are different mixes on U2-3 and Boy remaster Disc 2, but I always thought they were from the same studio recording WindMill Lane June 1979. Or does anyone know if they recorded Out OF Control on another demo session as well?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
7 Very Rare 12" Records (Live and Demoes)
Replies
0
Views
479
rOB a.
R
R
I'm selling a collection of early U2 7-inch vinyl records
Replies
9
Views
1K
Achtung Ya'll
A
DaveC
2024 NFL Playoff Pick 'Em
2
Replies
41
Views
2K
DaveC
DaveC
N
Hello From Alberta, Canada
Replies
4
Views
558
NormB
N
TheWanderer
RSD 2022 release: A Celebration 12" with unreleased studio outtake
Replies
1
Views
810
ascender_RS
ascender_RS

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom