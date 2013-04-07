Early demo versions of Out of Control and Another Day

Trying to sort out all of U2's early demos, i had come across a version of Out oF Control (i believe it was off the Flying Tigers Box Set Rare Tracks 1979-1993) that is clearly a demo with a length of 4:18. At the very end of the song as music has stopped you can Bono saying "we'll have to do a re-run. I want to hear it"



Now all sources I have looked into say there are only 2 versions of Out of Control (that arent LIVE recordings).

1) The album version on Boy (and thus remastered on Boy Remastering) that lasts approx 4:13 (give or take a few secs), and

2) the version on the U23 EP (that was also included on Boy Remaster Disc 2) and it lasts approx 3:53. (for the record, this one was recorded June 1979 WindMill Lane)



The 4:18 version I am talking about is clearly not the same as the 4:13 Boy version. Anyone know about this 3rd recording?







Another Day:



The only known studio recording I can find documented is the Single version (that was also on Boy Remaster disc 2) lasting approx 3:24 (give or take a few secs).

However, I have heard a version clocked at approx 3:44, with the only difference being a longer extended guitar riff intro. Anyone know anything about this version?