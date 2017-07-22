Cutler & Gross 0276

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
DGP00666

DGP00666

The Fly
Joined
Sep 16, 2004
Messages
62
Location
Far beyond the black horizon
Dear community:
I'm selling the Holy Grail, the shades Bono wore during the Zootv-Zooropa years.

It took me a few years to find these, which are in mint condition (case included). A baby's coming and the time to say goodbye to them has come. The price, including shipping is $400.

Thanks for watching!!!

IMG_2659.JPGIMG_2661.JPGIMG_2660.JPG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
NBA 2024-25 Thread
14 15 16
Replies
459
Views
36K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
DGP00666
bvlgari 549 142/13 120
Replies
0
Views
973
DGP00666
DGP00666
LemonMelon
Desert Island XI - QUARANTINE ISLAND - Group 2 Listening Thread
4 5 6
Replies
175
Views
15K
namkcuR
N
u2igor
Cutler & gross 0276 black - for sale
Replies
1
Views
1K
u2igor
u2igor
A
The little stranger Chapter 5
Replies
0
Views
1K
annj
A

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom