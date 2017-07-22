Cutler & Gross 0276

DGP00666
The Fly
Dear community:
I'm selling the Holy Grail, the shades Bono wore during the Zootv-Zooropa years.
It took me a few years to find these, which are in mint condition (case included). A baby's coming and the time to say goodbye to them has come. The price, including shipping is $400.
Thanks for watching!!!
