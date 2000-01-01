Janet H Forum Helper



Forum Downtime - software update 1/23-24



There will be some noticeable changes upon returning to open:



The Forum is moving to Xenforo software and all the usual controls will be available BUT buttons and functions will be moved around a bit.



Image storage and avatar size will be increased.



PM inbox storage will be increased



Responsive for mobile use: There is no mobile app needed. XenForo has a mobile view that is entirely responsive to device size. Use a browser to open the site and you'll have a good view.



Ads will be removed so long as you are logged in.



Arcade - is going away as NO ONE uses it and it's not currently very secure.



Premium menu - We have a forum subscription that allowed access to some areas of the forum and a few other features. The premium memberships are being discontinued - free for everyone!



Be patient after the site opens, it takes a little time to get settings dialed in



