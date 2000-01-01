Forum Downtime - software update 1/23-24 - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > ZOOTV > Inside Broadcast
Reload this Page Forum Downtime - software update 1/23-24
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 06:43 PM   #1
Forum Helper
 
Janet H's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Eastern Washington State
Posts: 286
Local Time: 04:26 PM
Forum Downtime - software update 1/23-24
We are finally ready to convert the forum to new software. To do this we'll need to close the forum. This is scheduled for Jan 23-24, beginning very early in the morning (subject to change if there are complications).

There will be some noticeable changes upon returning to open:

The Forum is moving to Xenforo software and all the usual controls will be available BUT buttons and functions will be moved around a bit.

Image storage and avatar size will be increased.

PM inbox storage will be increased

Responsive for mobile use: There is no mobile app needed. XenForo has a mobile view that is entirely responsive to device size. Use a browser to open the site and you'll have a good view.

Ads will be removed so long as you are logged in.

Arcade - is going away as NO ONE uses it and it's not currently very secure.

Premium menu - We have a forum subscription that allowed access to some areas of the forum and a few other features. The premium memberships are being discontinued - free for everyone!

Be patient after the site opens, it takes a little time to get settings dialed in

__________________
Janet H is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:03 PM   #2
Blue Crack Supplier
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 34,687
Local Time: 07:26 PM
Fingers crossed for a smooth transition
Hewson is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:26 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2024, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×