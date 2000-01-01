|
Today, 06:43 PM
#1
Forum Helper
Join Date: Dec 2006
Location: Eastern Washington State
Posts: 286
Local Time: 04:26 PM
Forum Downtime - software update 1/23-24
We are finally ready to convert the forum to new software. To do this we'll need to close the forum. This is scheduled for Jan 23-24, beginning very early in the morning (subject to change if there are complications).__________________
There will be some noticeable changes upon returning to open:
The Forum is moving to Xenforo software and all the usual controls will be available BUT buttons and functions will be moved around a bit.
Image storage and avatar size will be increased.
PM inbox storage will be increased
Responsive for mobile use: There is no mobile app needed. XenForo has a mobile view that is entirely responsive to device size. Use a browser to open the site and you'll have a good view.
Ads will be removed so long as you are logged in.
Arcade - is going away as NO ONE uses it and it's not currently very secure.
Premium menu - We have a forum subscription that allowed access to some areas of the forum and a few other features. The premium memberships are being discontinued - free for everyone!
Be patient after the site opens, it takes a little time to get settings dialed in
Today, 07:03 PM
#2
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 34,687
Local Time: 07:26 PM
Fingers crossed for a smooth transition
