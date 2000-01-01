|
|
Today, 06:04 PM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,154
Local Time: 12:37 AM
|
US POLITICS XX: Stuck In a Caucus You Can't Get Out Of
We have a real front runner...__________________
Continue.
Today, 06:06 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,540
Local Time: 07:37 PM
|
I would’ve gone for...__________________
US Politics XX: 10+10=20... 2x = 20 20... the most interesting thread in the world
Today, 06:08 PM
|#3
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: San Diego
Posts: 4,797
Local Time: 12:37 AM
|
https://twitter.com/jdawsey1/status/...076622339?s=21
But his honeymoon!!!
Today, 06:08 PM
|#4
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,154
Local Time: 12:37 AM
Today, 06:12 PM
|#5
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 5,154
Local Time: 12:37 AM
|
Quote:
It could be wild.
Ok. so NV. Looks like I was almost spot on with my guess on the first choice ballot.
But off on the realignment.
At this point, it looks like almost all of Steyers realignment went to Sanders. Right?
Today, 06:28 PM
|#6
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: martinaise, behind the whirling-in-rags
Posts: 20,333
Local Time: 07:37 PM
|
lol good thread title
Today, 06:55 PM
|#7
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: martinaise, behind the whirling-in-rags
Posts: 20,333
Local Time: 07:37 PM
|
https://twitter.com/grace_panetta/st...60005471072260
"if you start to treat children badly enough" is american government policy.
this is pure evil.
Today, 07:25 PM
|#8
|
Acrobat
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: South Philadelphia
Posts: 431
Local Time: 07:37 PM
|
When Sanders talks about the Democratic establishment, he is referring to this. I think most voters understand it is not about them; it's about a small group of elites who have sold the soul of the party too many times.
|
|
|