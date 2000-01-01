womanfish Rock n' Roll Doggie

VIP PASS



Join Date: Aug 2000 Location: moons of Zooropa Posts: 6,193 Local Time: 06:59 AM

**Political Junkies** 2020 US Election Predictions I wanted to make this a separate thread so that it is easy to come back to and see our predictions vs. the results on November 3... 4... 6,,, 12th... whatever.



Ok, so here are the loose ground rules.



State what you think the National Poll Average will be on November 2nd, on 538



State what you will think will be the results in the following "swing states"



Michigan

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

North Carolina

Arizona

Florida

Georgia

Texas

Iowa

Ohio



Beyond those states, please try to give some predictions on some traditionally red state results - South Carolina, Alaska, Kansas, Missouri, etc...



And please try to give at least one hot take. ie. Trump wins MI. Biden wins TX, Trump wins NV...



Then, if possible, use a site like 270 to win to calculate what the final Electoral College result would be.



BONUS - Give us your thoughts on the Senate races



Cunningham in NC

McGrath in KY

Peters in MI

Harrison in SC

Hickenlooper in CO

Kelly in AZ

Greenfield in IA

Ossof in GA

Bullock in MT

and everyone's favorite - Gideon/Collins in Maine



Try to be bold! Have some fun with it.



So I will start it off. I am using a bit of gut and bit of stats to come up with my answers. I personally think that Biden will actually outperform the polls in some states and hit around the average in others. I also know from living in FL for a while that it seems that Repubs have outperformed polls there by around 3% for the last state and national elections. I also have seen that the redder the state, the bigger the swing towards Biden. So I am using sort of a graduated calculation on how Biden will fare in the pink and purple states.



I think the National Polling Average on 538 will be Biden +6.7 on November 2nd.



The following swing state results will be:



Michigan - Biden wins by 6%

Pennsylvania - Biden wins by 6.5%

Wisconsin - Biden wins by 4%

North Carolina - Biden wins by 0.5%

Arizona - Biden wins by 1.5%

Florida - Biden wins by 2%

Georgia - HOT TAKE - Biden wins by 0.5%

Texas - Trump wins by 3%

Iowa - Trump wins by 2.5%

Ohio - HOT TAKE - Biden wins by 1%



Ok, next

South Carolina - Trump wins by 4.7%

Alaska - Trump wins by 3%

Kansas - Trump wins by 6.5%

Missouri - Trump wins by 2.5%



That means that with my predictions - Biden will win the Electoral College: 368 to 170



Senate:

Cunningham in NC - Cunningham wins

McGrath in KY - McTurtle wins

Peters in MI - Peters wins

Harrison in SC - HOT TAKE - Harrison wins - Bye bye Lady G.

Hickenlooper in CO - Hickenlooper wins

Kelly in AZ - Kelly wins

Greenfield in IA - Greenfield wins

Ossof in GA - Ossof loses

Bullock in MT - Bullock loses VERY narrowly

Gideon/Collins in Maine - Gideon wins VERY narrowly



Senate now in Dem Control 52 to 48



I would like to get as many predictions in as quickly as possible before we get a ton of polls in the next week or two. Lets try to close off predictions by September 15th.



Have fun!