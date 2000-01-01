|
|Today, 02:12 PM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,669
Local Time: 03:48 PM
|
Global Pandemic Part V: Enjoy a Corona while flying Delta
Here we are in our 6th straight season of ordinary spring...carry on...
|Today, 02:18 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 67,388
Local Time: 03:48 PM
|
I heard it'll all go away once the weather turns
|Today, 02:38 PM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 31,669
Local Time: 03:48 PM
