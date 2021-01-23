Collection for sale - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Still Haven't Found What You're Looking For? > All I Want Is U2
Reload this Page Collection for sale
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 12:57 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Dec 2020
Posts: 1
Local Time: 07:52 PM
Collection for sale
Hi all,

We are moving house and probably country soon so I have quite a few items to sell. I have attached photos of everything hopefully.

If you would like to see a list see here:

https://www.discogs.com/user/wideawake007/collection

The list isn't fully categorised for condition but all of the Vinyl is least NM. All CDs are playable, some have some scratches from before I purchased them but all have been well looked after since then. I would like to sell as a job lot so if you are interested please contact me to make an offer.

Thanks for your time.
Attached Thumbnails
IMG_20210123_174641.jpg   IMG_20210123_174905.jpg  

IMG_20210123_174838.jpg   IMG_20210123_174847.jpg  
jacobi is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:52 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2021, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×