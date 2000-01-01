|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 04:03 AM
|#1
|
Refugee
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Posts: 1,055
Local Time: 06:53 PM
|
The Joshua Tree vs. Achtung Baby -- Which do you prefer?
Just curious as to how the devoted internet-U2 fan feels about this. Which of the two albums do you prefer?__________________
(By the way, I'm interested in only the studio records. Not the live shows. Not the outtakes. Just the official, original albums.)
|Today, 04:30 AM
|#2
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,696
Local Time: 08:53 PM
|
It’s like the difference between the best movie and your favourite movie - rarely is your answer the same for both.
I think AB is actually a better album - has thematic alignment, quality throughout, good flow, massive sleeper hits.
JT is my favourite of the two, but it is top heavy and has a clunker (Trip).
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|