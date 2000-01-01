The Joshua Tree vs. Achtung Baby -- Which do you prefer? - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 04:03 AM   #1
Refugee
 
The Panther's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Posts: 1,055
Local Time: 06:53 PM
The Joshua Tree vs. Achtung Baby -- Which do you prefer?
Just curious as to how the devoted internet-U2 fan feels about this. Which of the two albums do you prefer?

(By the way, I'm interested in only the studio records. Not the live shows. Not the outtakes. Just the official, original albums.)

Old Today, 04:30 AM   #2
ONE
love, blood, life
 
dan_smee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,696
Local Time: 08:53 PM
It’s like the difference between the best movie and your favourite movie - rarely is your answer the same for both.

I think AB is actually a better album - has thematic alignment, quality throughout, good flow, massive sleeper hits.

JT is my favourite of the two, but it is top heavy and has a clunker (Trip).
×