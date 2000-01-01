Since being a U2 fan is fairly painful right now, what is your favorite band? - U2 Feedback

Since being a U2 fan is fairly painful right now, what is your favorite band?
Chvrches is mine
the verve, but that has nothing to do with what U2 is or isn't doing. they've been my favourite (well above U2) since college.
Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails. NIN was my very first favorite band, but I discovered U2 and then Radiohead in the long days between The Downward Spiral and The Fragile.

Certain eras of Pearl Jam, Genesis and Pink Floyd rank up there, and most recently CHVRCHES. Converge, ISIS and Cave In.
U2 will always be my favorite band, but Pearl Jam is right up there.
