pacemaker War Child



Join Date: Jan 2003 Location: a city with banks and cathedrals Posts: 922 Local Time: 07:49 PM

Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails. NIN was my very first favorite band, but I discovered U2 and then Radiohead in the long days between The Downward Spiral and The Fragile.



Certain eras of Pearl Jam, Genesis and Pink Floyd rank up there, and most recently CHVRCHES. Converge, ISIS and Cave In.