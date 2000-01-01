|
|Today, 04:42 PM
|#1
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New York / Dallas / Austin
Posts: 14,093
Local Time: 05:49 PM
|
Since being a U2 fan is fairly painful right now, what is your favorite band?
Chvrches is mine
|Today, 04:57 PM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: turtle island
Posts: 22,298
Local Time: 07:49 PM
|
the verve, but that has nothing to do with what U2 is or isn't doing. they've been my favourite (well above U2) since college.
|Today, 05:25 PM
|#3
|
War Child
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: a city with banks and cathedrals
Posts: 922
Local Time: 07:49 PM
|
Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails. NIN was my very first favorite band, but I discovered U2 and then Radiohead in the long days between The Downward Spiral and The Fragile.
Certain eras of Pearl Jam, Genesis and Pink Floyd rank up there, and most recently CHVRCHES. Converge, ISIS and Cave In.
|Today, 06:37 PM
|#4
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
FOB
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Long Island, NY, USA, Earth
Posts: 9,799
Local Time: 07:49 PM
|
U2 will always be my favorite band, but Pearl Jam is right up there.
