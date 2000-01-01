Merry Christmas from Acrobat - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 12:55 PM   #1
Ghost of Love
 
gvox's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: In The Ballroom of The Crystal Lights
Posts: 19,898
Local Time: 01:01 PM
Merry Christmas from Acrobat
Our fun and socially responsible twist on the band's iconic 80's cover of "Christmas, Baby Please Come Home"

https://youtu.be/-GFZ8AHWeYQ

Hope everyone stays safe these holidays...sure would be great to get back in a room for the express purpose of listening to music (as Bono calls it lol) again!!
ACROBAT - U2 Tribute on Facebook


