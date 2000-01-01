|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 12:55 PM
|#1
|
Ghost of Love
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: In The Ballroom of The Crystal Lights
Posts: 19,898
Local Time: 01:01 PM
|
Merry Christmas from Acrobat
Our fun and socially responsible twist on the band's iconic 80's cover of "Christmas, Baby Please Come Home"
https://youtu.be/-GFZ8AHWeYQ
Hope everyone stays safe these holidays...sure would be great to get back in a room for the express purpose of listening to music (as Bono calls it lol) again!!
__________________
ACROBAT - U2 Tribute on Facebook
Don't push this button:
I'm serious, don't!
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|