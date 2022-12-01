U2 Silver CDs For Sale

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
theedge111

theedge111

Refugee
Joined
Jan 16, 2004
Messages
1,630
Not CDRs these are all Pressed Silver CDs

1. U2 The Real Thing - Rotterdam June 15th 1992 Ahoy Stadium from KTS 2cd set $140

2. The Complete Boston 83 Tapes - Boston May 29th 1983 bonus tracks KRO studios Netherlands October 14 1980. - 2cd set from the swinging pig records $125

3. Outside Broadcast single CD with rare cardboard outlet slip cover around the jewel case. - recordings from the 1992 US leg of the Zoo Tour. From Nikko Records. $100


I’ve got lots of photos of the CDs just post or pm your email and I will send them to you.

Thanks
 

Attachments

  • F4967A79-BF0E-492B-91A4-670FCC1B2717.jpg
    F4967A79-BF0E-492B-91A4-670FCC1B2717.jpg
    88 KB · Views: 24
  • 003551F6-B015-4EFA-A951-F66C0BBA8989.jpg
    003551F6-B015-4EFA-A951-F66C0BBA8989.jpg
    89.8 KB · Views: 24
  • 9FF0A0B8-E141-466D-9D88-D6CC77DD4D71.jpg
    9FF0A0B8-E141-466D-9D88-D6CC77DD4D71.jpg
    91.9 KB · Views: 23
theedge111 said:
Not CDRs these are all Pressed Silver CDs



1. U2 The Real Thing - Rotterdam June 15th 1992 Ahoy Stadium from KTS 2cd set $80

2. The Complete Boston 83 Tapes - Boston May 29th 1983 bonus tracks KRO studios Netherlands October 14 1980. - 2cd set from the swinging pig records $80

3. Outside Broadcast single CD with rare cardboard outlet slip cover around the jewel case. - recordings from the 1992 US leg of the Zoo Tour. From Nikko Records. $50


I’ve got lots of photos of the CDs just post or pm your email and I will send them to you.

Thanks
Click to expand...

Lowered my asking prices.
 
Greetings to all, after many years (41) I decided to sell my collection of U2 CDs (bootleg section), sale only in stock and pick up in person, cost and huge risk to ship the stock.
At least 70% were bought new.
Here is the link where to download the list (PDF) and the link to see cover gallery and check audio you will find inside the page.

Cloud

Cloud for free download
www.u2wkbt.net www.u2wkbt.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

O
Live U2 concerts for sale
Replies
3
Views
2K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
Z
Rare Official U2 Stuff and Bootlegs for sale
Replies
0
Views
1K
zoomania
Z
O
Silver pressed CDs for sale (updated)
Replies
0
Views
706
one_cool_dude17
O
O
U2 CD collection for sale (updated)
Replies
2
Views
1K
one_cool_dude17
O
O
Silver pressed live CDs for sale
Replies
0
Views
769
one_cool_dude17
O

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom