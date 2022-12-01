U2 Silver CDs For Sale

theedge111
Not CDRs these are all Pressed Silver CDs
1. U2 The Real Thing - Rotterdam June 15th 1992 Ahoy Stadium from KTS 2cd set $140
2. The Complete Boston 83 Tapes - Boston May 29th 1983 bonus tracks KRO studios Netherlands October 14 1980. - 2cd set from the swinging pig records $125
3. Outside Broadcast single CD with rare cardboard outlet slip cover around the jewel case. - recordings from the 1992 US leg of the Zoo Tour. From Nikko Records. $100
I’ve got lots of photos of the CDs just post or pm your email and I will send them to you.
Thanks
