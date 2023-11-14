The Little Things That Give You A Mercy Rip Off

Headache in a Suitcase
Site Team
Staff member
- Joined
- Jul 16, 2000
- Messages
- 77,095
- Location
- Opinions are my own.
U2start has this on their story. Apparently a taper has had it for years and was just hording it, as is the tradition.
https://m.soundcloud.com/denny-noreir/the-little-things-demo-aka-mercy-20?fbclid=PAAaZfUmuMcFg-DAQ91v75A_WjtR-_6mIG5_mb_0WWFmWVbAKZ6YIoeEnUvu4
It's as if they recorded Little Things over the music of Mercy. Do not like, but interesting nonetheless.
https://m.soundcloud.com/denny-noreir/the-little-things-demo-aka-mercy-20?fbclid=PAAaZfUmuMcFg-DAQ91v75A_WjtR-_6mIG5_mb_0WWFmWVbAKZ6YIoeEnUvu4
It's as if they recorded Little Things over the music of Mercy. Do not like, but interesting nonetheless.