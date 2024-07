I watched the final climb last night as I was going to bed (I follow along with the text feed at work during the week), and I gotta say that honestly did look suspicious to me. The kind of cadence Froome was pushing out that entire time was clearly MUCH faster that everyone else. He was obviously in a lower gear but even still to push the pedals that quickly for that long and be still pulling away by the end is a huge red flag for me.Combine that with Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas staying with the best in the world and passing them without much issue, and the fact that the day before was a rest day...ugh, it really doesn't look too good.I will reserve my final judgement after seeing how those three do today as they should be fairly wiped after that kind of effort if they're doing it clean. If they are attacking on the Tourmalet even after that, yeah the whole team is on something.I also read an article that broke down Froomes watts per kg and he was putting out something on the order of 6.2 w/kg for 42 straight minutes yesterday, which is a number that hasn't been seen since a certain rider won seven Tours in a row. I'll try to find the article, it's very obviously one sided but pretty convincing nonetheless.EDIT: here it is - http://sportsscientists.com/2015/07/day-1-in-the-mountains-one-more-pixel-context-mistrust/