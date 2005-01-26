Have U2 become the greedy/exploiting televangelists that they attacked in the 1980’s?
After this U2.com ticketing farce (and other examples in U2’s recent past), one has to wonder. They are having more and more in common. The televangelists would appeal to the best of human sentiments and build trust with their loyal followers (while all the time reaching around them to pick their back pockets). Right now, I am so agitated by this Propaganda/U2.com ticketing operation that I am seeing U2 having a lot in common with the televangelists.
“Well the God I believe in isn’t short of cash, mister.” Indeed. Well said. True for the televangelists and U2. Not very “punk rock” is it?
After this U2.com ticketing farce (and other examples in U2’s recent past), one has to wonder. They are having more and more in common. The televangelists would appeal to the best of human sentiments and build trust with their loyal followers (while all the time reaching around them to pick their back pockets). Right now, I am so agitated by this Propaganda/U2.com ticketing operation that I am seeing U2 having a lot in common with the televangelists.
“Well the God I believe in isn’t short of cash, mister.” Indeed. Well said. True for the televangelists and U2. Not very “punk rock” is it?