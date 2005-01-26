Have U2 become the greedy/exploiting televangelists that they attacked in the 1980’s?

Have U2 become the greedy/exploiting televangelists that they attacked in the 1980’s?

After this U2.com ticketing farce (and other examples in U2’s recent past), one has to wonder. They are having more and more in common. The televangelists would appeal to the best of human sentiments and build trust with their loyal followers (while all the time reaching around them to pick their back pockets). Right now, I am so agitated by this Propaganda/U2.com ticketing operation that I am seeing U2 having a lot in common with the televangelists.

“Well the God I believe in isn’t short of cash, mister.” Indeed. Well said. True for the televangelists and U2. Not very “punk rock” is it?
 
Bono said it before, he is an acrobat - to preach one thing and do something else.

Bono also said that he has a fascination with good people like Mandela, Martin Luther King, AungSan SuKyi, etc. etc., because he said he would be the last person to turn the other cheek.

So even back in U2's glory days, while the attacked the greedy exploiting televangelists - they never said that they weren't like these people. They are acrobats (a more classy term for hypocrites).

In God Part II, Bono sings something like "I don't believe in riches but you should see where I live." That is similar to his African crusades while still eating caviar when so many kids are starving and dying.

Bono does good deeds by preaching. He is a great talker but not a great doer. He hardly does what he preaches. But that doesn't matter, as long as his preachings inspire others to DO, it doesn't matter if Bono does good himself or not.

Cheers,

J
 
"In God Part II, Bono sings something like "I don't believe in riches but you should see where I live." That is similar to his African crusades while still eating caviar when so many kids are starving and dying.

Bono does good deeds by preaching. He is a great talker but not a great doer. He hardly does what he preaches. But that doesn't matter, as long as his preachings inspire others to DO, it doesn't matter if Bono does good himself or not."


WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?

HE HARDLY DOES WHAT HE PREACHES?
HAVE YO SEEN ALL THE WORK ANT EFFORT BONO HAS DONE OVER THE YEARS TO HELP THE POOR?

BONO HAS TRAVELED TO AFRICA, HAS LIVED AND HELPED PEOPLE IN AFRICA. HE HAS DONE A LOT FOR THEM
A LOT OF THE DEPTH HAS BEEN CANCELED, AND A LOT OF MONEY IS BEEN GIVEN TO IMPROVE LIFE CONDITIONS IN THIS POOR CONTINENT

BONO EATS CAVIAR BECAUSE HE HAS EARNED EACH DOLAR HE HAS AND HAS THE RIGHT TO DO WHATEVER HE WANTS WITH HIS MONEY.

SHUT THE FUCK UP AND GET OUT OF HERE YOU BASTARD!!!
IM SICK AND TIRED OF YOUR STUPID COMMENTS AND POSTS

I I WERE BONO I WOULD KICK YOUR ASS OUT OF MY SHOW IMEDIATELY

I YOU DONT LIKE U2 ANYMORE GET THE HELL OUT OF HERE!!!!
 
Whoa there, Nelly. I love Bono, and I agree with some of what you say - but I can see the other side of the coin too. Also, this isn't how we speak to each other in this forum - we generally attempt to be civilised. Most people here, as I have seen over the last few months, have very little time for newbies - or anyone else for that matter - who barge in and start effing and blinding at the rest of us. Ordering people to "get out" of a forum we've been part of for a hell of a lot longer than you is just not on - in fact, it's not on at all, regardless of who it is or how long they've been here.:huh:

I don't agree with what jick said, either, and I understand people being protective of Bono because he is a good man - so I really can relate to you getting angry when he's called names. The fact remains, however, that we are all entiltled to post our opinions (in a civil manner) without getting shrieked at hysterically and called allsorts::shame:

You may be making a good point, but with all due respect, you're going about it the wrong way. If you keep making posts like that, calling people names, the mods will throw you out - you've only been here 5 minutes. Take it easy and relax. Post what you want to say without screaming at people IN CAPITAL LETTERS LIKE THIS.

Just a friendly word of advice to you :)
 
Nube Gris, I don't agree with what everyone says on this forum, but that's life. I don't go about verbally attacking people because of what they believe. Jick is somewhat of a contraversial poster anyway, but I do value his opinions nonetheless, as he often raises some good issues that most of us don't want to tread on.

If you don't like what he's saying, then fine, but shouting the odds is not the way to go. I get what you mean, really I do, but Jick as as much of a right to be here as you.
 
Freedom of Speech, plus Bono is very open about being a very less than perfect person, even when people thought of him as pretentious in his preaching he knew he was, an interesting character if there ever was one:wink:
 
Judging by U2's latest actions, or lack thereof (in the pre-sale fiasco), it seems J is right. Bono does talk up a storm, but how much of his own $$$ is really at stake. He's always pushing governments (taxpayers) to foot the bill for his causes (as worthwhile as they may be) but does he really have much at stake financially? Does he put lots of his own ca$h where his mouth is? We'll never know because either he is a truly committed and keeps those donations private (in addition to his public actions using his celebrity (which fans like us gave him in exchange for his talents) or he's a hyppocrite who likes the attention of the world media and enjoys tooling around between his many estates and meetings in the most expensive luxury cars/aircraft. I used to believe the former, even before this ticket pre-sale fiasco, but lately I've been drifting toward the latter.
 
Bono has pointed out several times and is very aware of the irony that he, a rich rock star, has to travel around the world and ask for help in Africa. This is nothing new.

However, he keeps doing what he preaches exactly by that - convincing world governments to help. This is a lot more effective than if he spent all of his money in one shot. (by the way, he most likely donates to various charities for Africa/AIDS - not that it's our business) He and U2 have a long history of doing charity so saying otherwise simply doesn't work.
 
With the exception of about three people on this board...I don't know of anyone that has gone voluntarily to Africa to work with AIDS orphans, visit with people that were laying in a bed waiting for death because death was their only merciful option without access to medication or dig wells. Too many have reaped the benefits of globalization without any of the responsibilities...

Bono has...do you think he got paid for that? Do you think he finds it 'fun' to witness that kind of pain and personal anguish that is a daily reality for some people? Do you think he has enjoyed having things literally thrown at him by an elected government official because he has tried to create change on an international level? You can criticize all you want what he does about situations like Africa, he's said it himself, "Nobody is doing enough." But he's doing something.

I get really upset when I see posts started about U2 as a whole and it quickly become a Bono's personal life bashing jamboree.
 
Yeah it's amazing the type of charity you can give when you're filthy rich:rolleyes:...

But that doesn't excuse the recent exploitation of fans and his "champagne socialist" lifestyle.
 
I can´t be upset with the band that gave us Achtung baby :up:

Its that simple

For me atleast
 
I've never been upset by the music...I think a lot of fans have become disallusioned with U2 the last few months because:

Ipod/ "The Complete U2"-- a ripoff for the most loyal fans who already had everything but the "rare and unreleased"

Lyrics/ Guitar tablature being forced off of fan websites.

making U2.com a $40 pay site

High ticket prices (C'mon, $95 for a nosebleed ticket?? Are you serious?!"

The presale fiasco.

Basically, I still still love the music, but i've lost a lot of my respect for the band in the last few months. I hate the money driven corporation they've become.
 
Agree with you wholeheartedly, stars - well said :hug:
 
EXACTLY. I love the music. I will see them live this tour. I'm just tired of this fan "exploitation" from a band that professes against commercialization. I would rather the Vertigo stage be sponsored by Ford, Apple or Pepsi and plastered with logos than nosebleed seats being over $100 when you include fees. I happened to get tix during the pre-sale but I'm furious at U2 for denying the other paying members of U2.CON from scoring decent seats. I know everyone can't get GAs or tix RIGHT by the stage but when I read about nosebleeds being sold BEHIND the stage for PAYING FAN CLUB MEMBERS while scalpers and anyone else get a shot at the best seats this weekend. What's fair, I ask?
 
Those stories bothered me as well and I'm somone just waiting for the general sale or going through eBay/ brokers.
 
That was a rather comical comment . You don't have to be rich to go visit someone in a hospital or talk to your state representative. One might not be able to everything, but everyone can do something.

There's plenty of celebrities who don't try to do anything good with what thier fame can bring them....Bono might have been able to open more doors than us because of who he is...but at least he's opening them instead of standing on the porch.
 
I agree about the posting in a civil manner. Opinions are okay if presented in a civil manner for discussion.
 
I know what you mean,,,
 
Nube Gris turn off the caps, we get your point. Secondly don;'t be quick to throw insults to those you know nothing about
 
I think many of you have missed my original point. My problem is not with U2 being filthy rich. They've been that for at least 20 years now. My problem is when some of that filthy richness comes by way of (and I'll say it politely) taking my money and not giving what was promised. U2 doesn't owe me anything but that. Enough is enough. How many yachts can you water-ski behind?

I have no problem with U2 making profits, big profits, huge profits, enormous profits. My problem is with U2 making obscenely grotesquely massively collosal profits by (I'll say it politely again) taking my money and not giving me what was promised. In simplest terms, that's just basic decency isn't it?

I cannot deny the excellence of the music, but the other inseparable part of U2's "brand" (their image as something special in the human being department) has crashed and burned for me.
 
I feel exactly the same. When I first begun liking U2, it was because of two reasons:
1) the amazing music
2) the nature of the band themselves - their attitude, their refusal to decend into complete commercialisation, their relationship with their fans. They were in the industry, but did not let it dictate how they should be.

The music is still amazing, but the latter part has been dwindling for me for some time now. I don't care to point the finger at any one person in this whole fiasco, but the appeal the band had to me on a more personal level is fading now.

On another note, I agree wholeheartedly with starsgoblue's comments about Bono's work in Africa. I am not the biggest Bono fan in the world (I like him, just not as much as some), but regardless of anything he may do, or any way in which he may act, I will always have the utmost respect for him for his work in Africa, and I don't believe he deserves any criticism whatsoever on that front.
 
