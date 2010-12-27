Destroyer - Kaputt (AKA NSW: NEVAR Forget)

I'm going to edit this post in a second once the album finishes, but can I just say how glad I was that he did finish up " It don't mean a thing. It never means a thing. It don't mean a thing. It never means a thing." with "It's got that swing," in Bay of Pigs. That brought a smile to my face.



Edit: Yeah, so anyways, holy shit this album is great. I'm really bummed that I'm so tired right now because 1) I had a hard time staying awake through it and 2) I actually just want to listen to it again right now, might even go ahead and just start it up and fall asleep listening.



This is one of the best night albums I've heard in a long time. I loved the instrumentation the music, the vocals. It was just all-around wonderful to listen to. "Suicide Demo For Kara Walker" just blew me away, good as "Chinatown" may be, that was the clear-cut best to me. Though there really isn't a bad song on this album.



Ever since I saw the Pornos last year, I've been wanting to hear Destroyer's music, because Bejar was definitely my favorite part of their gig. I hope to hear more of their albums after this, and I really hope to enjoy them as much as I did this.



Wow...just wow. Sorry, I'm really tired so I'm being super hyperbolic. Ok, done