Destroyer - Kaputt (AKA NSW: NEVAR Forget)

LemonMelon
More 5G Than Man
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2004
- Messages
- 68,797
- Location
- Hollywoo
Amaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaazing album. I thought their previous albums were lovely and off-kilter, but this new one really sharpens their sound to a fine, accessible point. It's kind of a sell-out album in a way, embracing synths and not doing much to rough up their sound, but the payoff is glorious, ambitious pop that overflows with not only the typical indie tools of the trade, but also trumpets, saxophones and Spanish-flavored guitars. I figured they might have enough fans here to deserve a thread, so here it is.
Lead single? Should be if it isn't already:
YouTube - Destroyer - Chinatown
Lead single? Should be if it isn't already:
YouTube - Destroyer - Chinatown