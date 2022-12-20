DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022

DEA seized more than 379 million doses of deadly fentanyl in 2022

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/12/20/fentanyl-seizures-2022-dea/



The Drug Enforcement Administration said Tuesday it has seized more than 379 million potentially fatal doses of illegal fentanyl this year, as Mexican drug-trafficking organizations continue to flood the United States with the cheap synthetic opioid responsible for record numbers of U.S. overdose deaths.

The agency said it has confiscated more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder and 50.6 million illegal fentanyl tablets so far in 2022. That was twice the number of tablets seized in 2021, when more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. Two-thirds of those deaths were caused by fentanyl, according to U.S. public health data.

Anne Milgram, the DEA administrator, said the seizures recorded by the agency this year contained enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in the United States,” home to about 330 million residents.
 
Congrats to the White House on another major Biden win.

Just as the moral genius of Obama was giving health care to the children of people who were calling him the N-word, the moral genius of Joe Biden is to intercept fentanyl before it winds up in the bloodstream of red state voters.

Contrast this to Trump, who deliberately ignored COVID in the early stages because it was initially killing people in Queens, Seattle, and LA County. Or kind of like how conservatives in the 80s and 90s thought that the best way to deal with crack was through criminality instead of health and rehabilitation because the stereotype of the average crack user was … well, you know the rest.
 
Irvine511 said:
Congrats to the White House on another major Biden win.

Just as the moral genius of Obama was giving health care to the children of people who were calling him the N-word, the moral genius of Joe Biden is to intercept fentanyl before it winds up in the bloodstream of red state voters.

Contrast this to Trump, who deliberately ignored COVID in the early stages because it was initially killing people in Queens, Seattle, and LA County. Or kind of like how conservatives in the 80s and 90s thought that the best way to deal with crack was through criminality instead of health and rehabilitation because the stereotype of the average crack user was … well, you know the rest.
You forgot how the orange man spent billions on an ineffective ego project wall instead of investing that money in, you know, things that might actually be effective at stopping the flow of fentanyl into the country.

If only we posted more about that
 
If we had 1 post about that for every 300 posts about mass murder of children by gun violence this place would be so much better.
 
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2023/09/12/us-overdose-deaths-opioid-crisis/

The number of prescription opioid pain pills shipped in the United States plummeted nearly 45 percent between 2011 and 2019, new federal data shows, even as fatal overdoses rose to record levels as users increasingly used heroin, and then illegal fentanyl.

The data confirms what’s long been known about the arc of the nation’s addiction crisis: Users first got hooked by pain pills saturating the nation, then turned to cheaper and more readily available street drugs after law-enforcement crackdowns, public outcry and changes in how the medical community views prescribing opioids to treat pain.
