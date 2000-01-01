|
2023 NFL Playoff Pick Em - Demolish the Dual Dynasty
Despite a very close finish last season, the dastardly duo of Headache and phanan have had a lock on this competition for the last 3 years and combined have won 4 times in the past decade. Let's break the cycle folks. Who knows, maybe there'll only be like 2 of us still here by next year so let's make it count now.__________________
2022 final standings:
Quote:
Don't forget to include a tiebreaker - total points scored in the super bowl. Second tiebreaker is order of entry (earlier submission wins), as always. Seriously guys, remember the tiebreaker. I always have to chase somebody down for it every year.
The winner of last year's consolation prize for coming closest to the total points scored in the Superb Owl was yours truly, with a guess of 41 against 43 actual points scored. My prize is an all-expenses-paid round-trip for two to Hawaii, generously paid for by Hewson (no you can't come with me).
Quote:
AFC
1 - Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) *bye*
2 - Buffalo Bills (13-3)
3 - Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
5 - Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)
6 - Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
7 - Miami Dolphins (9-8)
NFC
1 - Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) *bye*
2 - San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
3 - Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
5 - Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
6 - New York Giants (9-7-1)
7 - Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
Wild Card Weekend:
Saturday
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:30 pm
Chargers at Jaguars, 8:15 pm
Sunday
Dolphins at Bills, 1:00 pm
Giants at Vikings, 4:30 pm
Ravens at Bengals, 8:15 pm
Monday
Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:15 pm
