2023 NFL Playoff Pick Em - Demolish the Dual Dynasty
Despite a very close finish last season, the dastardly duo of Headache and phanan have had a lock on this competition for the last 3 years and combined have won 4 times in the past decade. Let's break the cycle folks. Who knows, maybe there'll only be like 2 of us still here by next year so let's make it count now.

2022 final standings:
Quote:
Headache in a Suitcase - 138
LuckyNumber7 - 136
phanan - 134
U2inUtah - 132
iron yuppie - 131
PennyLanePHINS - 124
GirlsAloudFan - 122
DaveC - 121
the tourist - 118
mikal - 111
bono_212 - 105
Hewson - 96
You know the drill, assign an integer from 1 to 14 for each playoff team, 14 being the highest, when a team wins you get the number of points you assigned to that particular team. Points earned are cumulative throughout the whole playoffs.

Don't forget to include a tiebreaker - total points scored in the super bowl. Second tiebreaker is order of entry (earlier submission wins), as always. Seriously guys, remember the tiebreaker. I always have to chase somebody down for it every year.

The winner of last year's consolation prize for coming closest to the total points scored in the Superb Owl was yours truly, with a guess of 41 against 43 actual points scored. My prize is an all-expenses-paid round-trip for two to Hawaii, generously paid for by Hewson (no you can't come with me).

Quote:
The Esteemed Winners of The Whole Enchilada, Playoff Edition

2022 - Headache in a Suitcase - 138
2021 - phanan - 142
2020 - Headache in a Suitcase - 91
2019 - phanan - 98
2018 - speedracer - 86
2017 - DaveC - 104
2016 - PennyLanePHINS - 98
2015 - phanan - 101
2014 - LemonMelon - 98 (wins by tiebreak over peef)
2013 - Hewson - 90
2012 - Headache in a Suitcase - 93
2011 - bono_212 - 78
2010 - speedracer - 84
2009 - DaveC - 83
2008 - Headache in a Suitcase - 98
2007 - Screwtape2 - 93
2006 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) - 100
2005 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) - 98
2004 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) - 92
team list
AFC
1 - Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) *bye*
2 - Buffalo Bills (13-3)
3 - Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
5 - Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)
6 - Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
7 - Miami Dolphins (9-8)

NFC
1 - Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) *bye*
2 - San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
3 - Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
5 - Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
6 - New York Giants (9-7-1)
7 - Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Wild Card Weekend:
Saturday
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:30 pm
Chargers at Jaguars, 8:15 pm

Sunday
Dolphins at Bills, 1:00 pm
Giants at Vikings, 4:30 pm
Ravens at Bengals, 8:15 pm

Monday
Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:15 pm

Quote:
Originally Posted by DaveC View Post
. My prize is an all-expenses-paid round-trip for two to Hawaii, generously paid for by Hewson (no you can't come with me).
But, but, but...I'll be your best friend.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Hewson View Post
But, but, but...I'll be your best friend.
you could have come with me if you gave me a better "prize" in the regular season pool.

alas...
