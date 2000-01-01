DaveC Blue Crack Addict



Join Date: Aug 2002 Location: turtle island Posts: 22,544 Local Time: 04:06 PM

2023 NFL Playoff Pick Em - Demolish the Dual Dynasty



2022 final standings:

Quote: Headache in a Suitcase - 138

LuckyNumber7 - 136

phanan - 134

U2inUtah - 132

iron yuppie - 131

PennyLanePHINS - 124

GirlsAloudFan - 122

DaveC - 121

the tourist - 118

mikal - 111

bono_212 - 105

Hewson - 96



Don't forget to include a tiebreaker - total points scored in the super bowl. Second tiebreaker is order of entry (earlier submission wins), as always. Seriously guys, remember the tiebreaker. I always have to chase somebody down for it every year.



The winner of last year's consolation prize for coming closest to the total points scored in the Superb Owl was yours truly, with a guess of 41 against 43 actual points scored. My prize is an all-expenses-paid round-trip for two to Hawaii, generously paid for by Hewson (no you can't come with me).



Quote: The Esteemed Winners of The Whole Enchilada, Playoff Edition



2022 - Headache in a Suitcase - 138

2021 - phanan - 142

2020 - Headache in a Suitcase - 91

2019 - phanan - 98

2018 - speedracer - 86

2017 - DaveC - 104

2016 - PennyLanePHINS - 98

2015 - phanan - 101

2014 - LemonMelon - 98 (wins by tiebreak over peef)

2013 - Hewson - 90

2012 - Headache in a Suitcase - 93

2011 - bono_212 - 78

2010 - speedracer - 84

2009 - DaveC - 83

2008 - Headache in a Suitcase - 98

2007 - Screwtape2 - 93

2006 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) - 100

2005 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) - 98

2004 - StlElevation (now popacrobat) - 92

AFC

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) *bye*

2 - Buffalo Bills (13-3)

3 - Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

5 - Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

6 - Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

7 - Miami Dolphins (9-8)



NFC

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) *bye*

2 - San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

3 - Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

5 - Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

6 - New York Giants (9-7-1)

7 - Seattle Seahawks (9-8)



Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:30 pm

Chargers at Jaguars, 8:15 pm



Sunday

Dolphins at Bills, 1:00 pm

Giants at Vikings, 4:30 pm

Ravens at Bengals, 8:15 pm



Monday

Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:15 pm



Despite a very close finish last season, the dastardly duo of Headache and phanan have had a lock on this competition for the last 3 years and combined have won 4 times in the past decade. Let's break the cycle folks. Who knows, maybe there'll only be like 2 of us still here by next year so let's make it count now.2022 final standings:You know the drill, assign an integer from 1 to 14 for each playoff team, 14 being the highest, when a team wins you get the number of points you assigned to that particular team. Points earned are cumulative throughout the whole playoffs.- total points scored in the super bowl. Second tiebreaker is order of entry (earlier submission wins), as always. Seriously guys, remember the tiebreaker. I always have to chase somebody down for it every year.The winner of last year's consolation prize for coming closest to the total points scored in the Superb Owl was yours truly, with a guess of 41 against 43 actual points scored. My prize is an all-expenses-paid round-trip for two to Hawaii, generously paid for by Hewson (no you can't come with me).team listAFC1 - Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) *bye*2 - Buffalo Bills (13-3)3 - Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)5 - Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)6 - Baltimore Ravens (10-7)7 - Miami Dolphins (9-8)NFC1 - Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) *bye*2 - San Francisco 49ers (13-4)3 - Minnesota Vikings (13-4)4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)5 - Dallas Cowboys (12-5)6 - New York Giants (9-7-1)7 - Seattle Seahawks (9-8)Wild Card Weekend:SaturdaySeahawks at 49ers, 4:30 pmChargers at Jaguars, 8:15 pmSundayDolphins at Bills, 1:00 pmGiants at Vikings, 4:30 pmRavens at Bengals, 8:15 pmMondayCowboys at Buccaneers, 8:15 pm



