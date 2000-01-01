LemonMelon The Male



Desert Island XI - QUARANTINE ISLAND - Group 3 Listening Thread



There is no strict deadline for moving beyond this group to the ballots, but we'll talk about it in the next week or so.



Group 3





Joey788







Embrace the Contrast



We’re all an amalgamation of conflicts that we not only learn to live with, but come to accept. My playlist focuses on making peace with my personal contradictions over the last decade. It’s rage and tranquility, hope and frustration, unrequited love and letting go, or as seen in the cover image, the pull of nature and my city life upbringing. These songs have helped with my personal growth, or were there for key moments in my life. I still turn to them often and hope you all find some new favorites as well.



1. The National – “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” – Sleep Well Beast (3:57)

2. St. Vincent – “Cruel” – Strange Mercy (3:35)

3. PJ Harvey – “The Sky Lit Up” – Is This Desire? (1:53)

4. Mitski – “Townie” - Bury Me At Makeout Creek (3:25)

5. Sharon Van Etten – “Serpents” – Tramp (3:02)

6. Lucy Dacus – “Timefighter” – Historian (5:49)

7. Porcupine Tree – “Mellotron Scratch” – Deadwing (6:57)

8. Angel Olsen – “All Mirrors” – All Mirrors (4:42)

9. Radiohead – “Daydreaming” – A Moon Shaped Pool (6:24)

10. David Bowie – “Blackstar” – Blackstar (9:58)

11. Nine Inch Nails – “Dear World,” – Not The Actual Events (4:07)

12. Savages – “Husbands” – Silence Yourself (2:50)

13. Priests – “Pink White House” – Nothing Feels Natural (4:05)

14. TORRES – “Sprinter” – Sprinter (4:45)

15. Big Thief – “Not” – Two Hands (6:07)

16. Gustavo Santaolalla – “The Last of Us” – The Last of Us (3:04)

17. Opeth – “Isolation Years” – Ghost Reveries (3:51)

18. Porridge Radio – “Lilac” – Every Bad (5:28)

19. The Decemberists – “Rusalka, Rusalka / Wild Rushes” – I’ll Be Your Girl (8:16)

20. R.E.M. – “Discoverer” – Collapse Into Now (3:31)

21. U2 – “A Sort Of Homecoming” – The Unforgettable Fire (5:28)

22. Waxahatchee – “Silver” – Out in the Storm (3:24)

23. Courtney Barnett – “City Looks Pretty” - Tell Me How You Really Feel (4:42)

24. Arcade Fire – “Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)” – The Suburbs (5:26)

25. Florence + The Machine – “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful” - How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (5:35)

26. Jenny Lewis – “The Voyager” – The Voyager (3:31)

27. Braids – “Warm Like Summer” – Deep in the Iris (4:24)

28. Astronautalis – “Measure the Globe” – This Is Our Science (2:59)

29. Laura Stevenson – “Living Room, NY” – The Big Freeze (3:23)

30. Julien Baker – “Claws in Your Back” – Turn Out the Lights (4:39)

31. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Push the Sky Away” – Push the Sky Away (4:07)

32. Steven Wilson – “The Raven That Refused to Sing (and Other Stories)” –The Raven That Refused to Sing (and Other Stories) (7:57)



Total runtime: 2:31:21



LINK: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0g...QHm4WeJncfSUPg





bono_212







To Live and Die In L.A.



The idea for this playlist started shortly after I moved to Los Angeles, almost exactly six years ago. There were two radio stations, in particular, that I was ecstatic to have discovered, 93.5 KDAY, which still exists and 92.3 KHHT, which left me in 2015 not long after I arrived. 93.5 and 92.3 were both 90s-centric stations, The former hip-hop, the latter R&B. Almost overnight, I fell in love with West Coast Hip Hop and the song "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan.



Not very long after I moved here, I started to get this feel of songs that made me feel pretty good while I was driving, or stuck in traffic. Then there started to be these other songs that I strongly associated with driving around at night. That was the original idea for the list: Day and Night driving in Los Angeles. Over time, though, it became pretty obvious this playlist is more like a sunset to sunrise sort of adventure.



So, that's what I want you to take from this. Think of it as a Saturday afternoon into a 3:00 AM quiet drive home Sunday morning. From the perspective of someone from Indiana who's lived in the city for a pretty OK amount of time at this point, but still associates Sunset Boulevard with 80s post-punk instead of hair metal, for whatever reason...



(Only :20s kept me from this being two standard discs. I couldn't bare to cut anymore from the first part, though, so it's staying like this, OCD be damned)



I Live. I Die:

1. 2Pac - "To Live & Die In L.A." - Greatest Hits (4:33)

2. Tony! Toni! Tone! - "It Never Rains (In Southern California) - The Revival (5:04)

3. Suga Free - "Dip Da" - Street Gospel (4:33)

4. Ice Cube - "It Was A Good Day" - The Predator (4:20)

5. Warren G., Nate Dogg "Regulate" - Regulate...G Funk Era (4:09)

6. The Pharcyde - "Runnin'" - Labcabincalifornia (4:56)

7. Souls of Mischief - "93 'Til Infinity" - 93 'til Infinity (4:46)

8. Dred Scott - "Duck Ya Head" - Breakin' Combs (4:49)

9. The Lady of Rage - "Afro Puffs" - Above The Rim (4:48)

10. Snoop Dogg - "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" - Doggystyle (4:06)

11. Grace Jones - "Pull Up To The Bumper" - Private Life: The Compass Point Sessions (4:33)

12. Prince - "I Wanna Be Your Lover" - Prince (5:48)

13. Chaka Khan - "Ain't Nobody" - Epiphany: The Best of Chaka Khan, Vol. 1 (4:41)

14. Laura Branigan - "Self Control" - Self Control (4:06)

15. The Who - "Eminence Front" - It's Hard (5:39)

16. Glenn Frey - "You Belong To The City" - Above The Clouds - The Collection (5:53)

17. Jan Hammer - "Crockett's Theme" - Miami Vice: Special Edition (3:36)

TRT: 1:20:20



I Live Again:

1. Wang Chung - "To Live And Die In L.A." - To Live & Die In L.A. (4:54)

2. Fleetwood Mac - "Big Love" - Greatest Hits (3:39)

3. Siouxsie and the Banshees - "Cities In Dust" - Tinderbox (3:52)

4. Gene Loves Jezebel - "Desire (Come and Get It)" - The Best of Gene Loves Jezebel - Voodoo Dollies (3:20)

5. Sisters of Mercy - "Lucretia My Reflection" - Floodland (4:57)

6. The Plimsouls - "A Million Miles Away" - Everywhere At Once (3:35)

7. The Go-Go's - "This Town" - Beauty And The Beat (3:20)

8. X - "The World's a Mess, It's in My Kiss" - Los Angeles (4:29)

9. Josie Cotton - "He Could Be the One" - Convertible Music (2:49)

10. Missing Persons - "Destination Unknown" - Spring Session M. (3:37)

11. Talking Heads - "This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)" - Speaking in Tongues (4:56)

12. The Motels - "Only The Lonely" - All Four One (3:16)

13. Billy Idol - "Sweet Sixteen" - Whiplash Smile (4:18)

14. David & David - "Welcome To The Boomtown" - Boomtown (5:31)

15. The War On Drugs - "Red Eyes" - Lost In The Dream (4:59)

16. Bruce Springsteen - "Night" - Born To Run (3:00)

17. Tom Petter and the Heartbreakers - "American Girl" - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (3:35)

18. Bob Seger - "Hollywood Nights" - Stranger In Town (5:05)

19. Tom Waits - "(Looking For) The Heart Of Saturday Night" - The Heart Of Saturday Night (3:53)



Total runtime: 2:37:25



LINK: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3W...T12L0iEV3Mylww





LJT



No Man is an Island







This is just an expression of how I am feeling in the current situation. There is a tension to most of the music but it is also contemplative of my role as a nurse working through these weird times we are living in, with the simple recognition that I am not an island in this situation but a collection of colleagues supporting and working together to get through it. Some tracks are bit on the nose than others (Keep the Streets Empty for Me *ahem*) and some are just there because of the general feeling they provide more through the music than lyrics. Some tracks touch on the politics of it from the Fontaines track to the Everything Everything track (yes, No Reptiles is political, I’m sure I will get to explain!). It is maybe a touch sadder than I wanted it to be but interspersed with moments of hope.



1. Félix Blume - "Funeral Procession “AMI FIDÈLE ET TENDRE” - Death in Haiti: Funeral Brass bands and Sounds from Port Au Prince (2:47)

2. Obongjayar - "Dreaming in Transit" – Which Way is Forward (4:09)

3. TV On the Radio – "DLZ" – Dear Science (3:49)

4. Leonard Cohen - "You Want It Darker" – You Want it Darker (4:44)

5. Susanna - "Death and the Miser" – Garden of Earthly Delights (4:13)

6. TORRES - "Good Grief" – Silver Tongue (5:03)

7. Fontaines D.C. - "The Lotts" – Dogrel (4:57)

8. Screaming Females – "Hopeless" – Rose Mountain (2:43)

9. This Is the Kit – "Spinney" – Wriggle Out the Restless (2:49)

10. A Hawk and A Hacksaw - "The Way the Wind Blows" – The Way the Wind Blows (4:18)

11. Frankie Rose - "The Fall" – Interstellar (3:27)

12. Wild Beasts - "Loop the Loop" – Smother (4:07)

13. Grumbling Fur - "The Ballad of Roy Batty" – Glynnaestra (3:39)

14. FKA twigs - "Two Weeks" – LP1 (4:08)

15. Agnes Obel - "Island of Doom" – Island of Doom (5:29)

16. Fever Ray - "Keep the Streets Empty for Me" – Fever Ray (5:37)

17. Austra - "I Love You More Than You Love Yourself" – Future Politics (4:59)

18. Another Sky - "The Cracks" – The Cracks (3:47)

19. Everything Everything - "No Reptiles" – Get to Heaven (4:43)

20. Brandt Brauer Frick - "Broken Pieces feat. Jamie Lidell" – Miami (4:26)

21. Nujabes - "Feather (feat. Cise Starr & Akin from CYNE)" – Modal Soul (2:55)

22. Lantlôs - "Melting Sun I: Azure Chimes" – Melting Sun (7:11)

23. Zola Jesus – "Exhumed" – Okovi (3:45)

24. Burial – "Archangel" – Untrue (4:00)

25. The Black Twig Pickers - "I Can't Stay Here by Myself" – Rough Carpenters (4:34)



Total runtime: 1:46:19



LINK: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/52...RpeHY-RH3DM5Bw





cobl04



Two Become One



I wanted to do two playlists. One with just Australian music, the other with just electronic music (a very wide breadth falls under) that. Since we may never do this again, I decided to put the two together. It is one whole playlist, and the transition point is a blend of the two ideas.



1. Camp Cope - "I've Got You" - How to Socialise and Make Friends (5:24)

2. Kelso - "Oh God There's So Much Love in Me" - Always a Godmother, Never a God (3:26)

3. Jen Cloher - "Regional Echo" - Jen Cloher (5:42)

4. David Bridie - "Delegate" - Wake (5:09)

5. Ali Barter - "The Captain" - A Suitable Girl (4:03)

6. The Drones - "To Think That I Once Loved You" - Feelin Kinda Free - (6:14)

7. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - "Higgs Boson Blues" - Push the Sky Away (7:51)

8. Stella Donnelly - "Allergies" - Beware of the Dogs (2:56)

9, Something for Kate - "Twenty Years" - Echolalia (3:51)

10. Rolling Blackouts C.F. - "An Air Conditioned Man" - Hope Downs (4:52)

11. Gang of Youths - "Native Tongue" - Let Me Be Clear (4:15)

12. Kev Carmody & Paul Kelly - "From Little Things Big Things Grow" - Bloodlines (5:49)

13. Kardajala Kirridarra - "Ngurra" - Kardajala Kirridarra (3:16)

14. Yothu Yindi - "Treaty (Radio Mix)" - Tribal Voice (4:04)

15. Moodymann - "I'll Provide" - Sinner (6:05)

16. Against All Logic - "Some Kind of Game" - 2012-2017 (6:47)

17. LCD Soundsystem - "i used to" - american dream (5:32)

18. Mr. Fingers - "Can You Feel It" - Can You Feel It (5:31)

19. Bonobo - "Cirrus" - North Borders (5:52)

20. Pachanga Boys - "Time" - Girlcatcher (15:13)

21. RÜFÜS DU SOL - "Innerbloom" - Bloom (9:38)

22. Radiohead - "I Am Citizen Insane" - Com Lag (3:33)

23. The National - "Sleep Well Beast" - Sleep Well Beast (6:33)

24. Visible Cloaks - "Terrazzo (ft. Motion Graphics)" - Reassemblage (3:41)

25. Mount Kimbie - "Before I Move Off" - Crooks & Lovers (4:10)

26. John Frusciante - "Glowe" - Letur-Lefr (1:28)

27. 808 State - "Pacific 707" - 808:88:98 (3:54)

28. Black Thought - "Thank You (ft. KIRBY)" - Streams of Thought vol.1 (3:54)

29. DJ Koze - "Seeing Aliens" - Knock Knock (4:52)



total runtime: 149:29



LINK: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4w...STKhrnVqJh0g2Q





iron yuppie



Shavasana



The idea behind this playlist began as a joke. My sister and I were sitting outside talking about yoga. Her greyhound, Sal, was laying motionless in the sun in the middle of the yard. I made the comment that Sal’s entire yoga routine is Shavasana, which is the final resting pose. It stuck in my head and I started making a playlist based on the idea.



Despite the name meaning “corpse” in Sanskrit, Shavasana is intended to be a restorative, reflective state. In this playlist, I tried to create a feeling of moods and states of awareness washing over the mind as one lays in the pose.



1. Low - “Quorum” - Double Negative (3:42)

2. Tim Hecker - “Virginal II” - Virgins (5:23)

3. Jesu - “Your Path to Divinity” - Jesu (9:14)

4. Oliver Coates - “The Clouds Flew ‘Round with the Clouds” - Towards the Blessed Islands (5:38)

5. Slowdive - “Trellisaze” - Pygmalion (6:21)

6. Skee Mask - “Session Add” - Compro (6:20)

7. Visible Cloaks - “Terrazzo” - Reassemblage (3:40)

8. Satsuki Shibano - “Rayures Venitiennes” - Rendez-vous (3:24)

9. Four Tet - “Angel Echoes” - There Is Love in You (4:00)

10. John Talabot - “Destiny” - Fin (4:53)

11. Ibeyi ft Kamasi Washington - “Deathless” - Ash (3:11)

12. Mulatu Astatke - “Mulatu” - New York Addis London: The Story of Ethio Jazz 1965-1975 (5:01)

13. Fela Kuti - “Gentleman” - Gentleman (14:41)

14. Duke Pearson - “The Phantom” - The Phantom (10:19)

15. Yusef Lateef - “Like It Is” - The Blue Yusef Lateef (7:32)

16. Junius Paul - “Bowl Hit” - Ism (3:38)

17. Ben LaMar Gay - “I Ain’t Never Seent No…” - East of the Ryan (7:22)

18. Laurel Halo - “Raw Silk Uncut Wood” - Raw Silk Uncut Wood (10:00)

19. Bjork - “Unravel” - Homogenic (3:17)

20. Perfume Genius - “Die 4 You” - No Shape (3:33)

21. Wild Beasts - “A Dog’s Life” - Present Tense (3:21)

22. David Bowie - “Bring Me the Disco King” - Reality (7:45)



Total runtime: 2hr 13min



