Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams



I don't trust myself with genre tags any more, they seem to be an ever changing beast, but Arlo Parks is listed as a British Neo-Soul / Bedroom Pop artist who has apparently been on the verge of being something pretty great since her debut single three years ago.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYRGfdq0so4



Her new album is out today, and I just gave it a listen because it was the first thing I saw on Metacritic's new release list (and also has an 85, currently). Ohhh my goodness. This is one of those situations where if a better album comes out this year, I'll be ecstatic.



A couple of my faves off of her debut album:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGzuAi2Anjo



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBFdbJlGhFE



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEKXONzXrE0



And one more from her debut EP:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qye9EORs4V0





I just think she's got it all. These lyrics are great. The beats, the grooves. She has a great voice. I'm in love. It feels great.



