Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Lypton Village > Lemonade Stand > Just the Bang and the Clatter
Reload this Page Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 05:42 AM   #1
Blue Crack Distributor
 
bono_212's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 83,306
Local Time: 02:58 AM
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
Haven't started a thread for a new artist in a while, but the last time I was this excited about a new album, it took most of the year to get anyone to talk about them, so maybe this will help.

I don't trust myself with genre tags any more, they seem to be an ever changing beast, but Arlo Parks is listed as a British Neo-Soul / Bedroom Pop artist who has apparently been on the verge of being something pretty great since her debut single three years ago.



Her new album is out today, and I just gave it a listen because it was the first thing I saw on Metacritic's new release list (and also has an 85, currently). Ohhh my goodness. This is one of those situations where if a better album comes out this year, I'll be ecstatic.

A couple of my faves off of her debut album:







And one more from her debut EP:



I just think she's got it all. These lyrics are great. The beats, the grooves. She has a great voice. I'm in love. It feels great.

My hype, at least, is real.
__________________
bono_212 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:58 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2021, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×