|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 05:42 AM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 83,306
Local Time: 02:58 AM
|
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
Haven't started a thread for a new artist in a while, but the last time I was this excited about a new album, it took most of the year to get anyone to talk about them, so maybe this will help.
I don't trust myself with genre tags any more, they seem to be an ever changing beast, but Arlo Parks is listed as a British Neo-Soul / Bedroom Pop artist who has apparently been on the verge of being something pretty great since her debut single three years ago.
Her new album is out today, and I just gave it a listen because it was the first thing I saw on Metacritic's new release list (and also has an 85, currently). Ohhh my goodness. This is one of those situations where if a better album comes out this year, I'll be ecstatic.
A couple of my faves off of her debut album:
And one more from her debut EP:
I just think she's got it all. These lyrics are great. The beats, the grooves. She has a great voice. I'm in love. It feels great.
My hype, at least, is real.
__________________
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|