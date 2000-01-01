Question about guitar with split coil humbuckers for the Edge covers. - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Even Better Than The Real Thing ??
Reload this Page Question about guitar with split coil humbuckers for the Edge covers.
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 05:42 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Jan 2022
Posts: 1
Local Time: 12:35 AM
Question about guitar with split coil humbuckers for the Edge covers.
Hi,
I would like to ask about advice if I am doing a good thing or should reconsider.


Currently I am using cheap ESP LTD MH 100QM NT STBC which includes two cheap LH-150 humbuckers.
Together with Boss Katana 50 I am able to create some quasi u2 sound. However as this guitar does not include single coil. I need to use single coil simulator as an Boss Katana effect.

Recently I started to think that I could replace this guitar with much better ESP LTD EC 1000 VB Duncan. That guitar use much better pick ups Seymour Duncan JB (B) / '59 (N).
Still humbucker but with split coils options.

Do you think this would be a good update? Will I miss much not having original Strat?
What do you think about Seymour Duncan JB (B) / '59 (N) with split coil functiion for playing u2 covers?

I would like to stick to humbucker guitar - I usually play 50% U2 - 50% other music. And for the sake of U2 I decided not to pick up EMP pickups, but passive with split coils.

Thank you in advance!
pawelpl is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
esp, humbucker, split coil

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:35 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2022, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×