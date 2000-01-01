Easiest U2 songs to play on acoustic guitar - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Even Better Than The Real Thing ??
Reload this Page Easiest U2 songs to play on acoustic guitar
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 10:17 AM   #1
The Fly
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Idaho
Posts: 205
Local Time: 10:12 AM
Easiest U2 songs to play on acoustic guitar
During these crazy times I have taken up some guitar lessons on youtube.
I have an acoustic guitar and have been earning the basic chords.
I noticed that All I Want Is You seems pretty straightforward to play. What are other U2 songs that are going to be easy to play for a beginner guitar player?

Thanks.
Bean
__________________
Bean_Counter is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:36 AM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,731
Local Time: 12:12 PM
pride is just four easy chords - A, D, G, E. that's the first song i ever learned to play. here are some others:

who's gonna ride your wild horses
sunday bloody sunday (good picking practice)
with or without you
gone
beautiful day (bonus points if you learn how to play the harmonics in the intro)
i still haven't found what i'm looking for
stay (faraway, so close)

i'm sure i'm forgetting some but these are all songs that sound nice with a few easy chords on an acoustic guitar. happy learning!
DaveC is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:12 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×