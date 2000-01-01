DaveC Blue Crack Addict



Local Time: 12:12 PM

pride is just four easy chords - A, D, G, E. that's the first song i ever learned to play. here are some others:



who's gonna ride your wild horses

sunday bloody sunday (good picking practice)

with or without you

gone

beautiful day (bonus points if you learn how to play the harmonics in the intro)

i still haven't found what i'm looking for

stay (faraway, so close)



i'm sure i'm forgetting some but these are all songs that sound nice with a few easy chords on an acoustic guitar. happy learning!