|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 10:17 AM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Idaho
Posts: 205
Local Time: 10:12 AM
|
Easiest U2 songs to play on acoustic guitar
During these crazy times I have taken up some guitar lessons on youtube.__________________
I have an acoustic guitar and have been earning the basic chords.
I noticed that All I Want Is You seems pretty straightforward to play. What are other U2 songs that are going to be easy to play for a beginner guitar player?
Thanks.
Bean
|Today, 10:36 AM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Addict
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,731
Local Time: 12:12 PM
|
pride is just four easy chords - A, D, G, E. that's the first song i ever learned to play. here are some others:
who's gonna ride your wild horses
sunday bloody sunday (good picking practice)
with or without you
gone
beautiful day (bonus points if you learn how to play the harmonics in the intro)
i still haven't found what i'm looking for
stay (faraway, so close)
i'm sure i'm forgetting some but these are all songs that sound nice with a few easy chords on an acoustic guitar. happy learning!
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|