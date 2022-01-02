Paulo Vetri Babyface



The Band That Saved My Life - Paulo Vetri's project



I'm Paulo Vetri and some of you must know me due to my YouTube U2 channel.



YouTube.com/paulovetri



Now I'm here to talk to you about my next U2 project and you'll be part of it.



We saw that the band is talking about the songs that saved their lifes.



I wish to hear from you all.



Which U2 song actually saved your life and why? Do you a have a story with a particularly U2 song?



So make a video of yourself answering these questions and more. Tell me everything you want say about the song that saved your life. But for be part of the project, you must follow all the following rules:



- Only HD videos;

- Only 16:9 aspect ratio (horizontal)

- Only color videos;

- Record without any background music. Just your voice.

- Don't put any text on the video;

- Send it to my email paulovetri@gmail.com. You must send also your full name and your city.

- By sending, you agree on let me use your video and your image on my channel;

- There is no time length for the video. The longer the better. It doesn't matter if you have a big story to tell. That's what I want.



What's your favourite U2 song?

Why it saved your life?



Speak from the heart.



Hope to receive a lot of videos.



Thank you!



