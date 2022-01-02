The Band That Saved My Life - Paulo Vetri's project - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page The Band That Saved My Life - Paulo Vetri's project
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old 01-30-2022, 09:03 AM   #1
Babyface
 
Paulo Vetri's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 3
Local Time: 03:28 PM
The Band That Saved My Life - Paulo Vetri's project
Hello...

I'm Paulo Vetri and some of you must know me due to my YouTube U2 channel.

YouTube.com/paulovetri

Now I'm here to talk to you about my next U2 project and you'll be part of it.

We saw that the band is talking about the songs that saved their lifes.

I wish to hear from you all.

Which U2 song actually saved your life and why? Do you a have a story with a particularly U2 song?

So make a video of yourself answering these questions and more. Tell me everything you want say about the song that saved your life. But for be part of the project, you must follow all the following rules:

- Only HD videos;
- Only 16:9 aspect ratio (horizontal)
- Only color videos;
- Record without any background music. Just your voice.
- Don't put any text on the video;
- Send it to my email paulovetri@gmail.com. You must send also your full name and your city.
- By sending, you agree on let me use your video and your image on my channel;
- There is no time length for the video. The longer the better. It doesn't matter if you have a big story to tell. That's what I want.

What's your favourite U2 song?
Why it saved your life?

Speak from the heart.

Hope to receive a lot of videos.

Thank you!

__________________
Paulo Vetri is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 02-01-2022, 09:08 AM   #2
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: DC
Posts: 68,591
Local Time: 01:28 PM
your YouTube channel is the best.
__________________
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 02-01-2022, 09:26 AM   #3
Babyface
 
Paulo Vetri's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 3
Local Time: 03:28 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Headache in a Suitcase View Post
your YouTube channel is the best.
Thanks
Paulo Vetri is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 02-01-2022, 12:52 PM   #4
Rock n' Roll Doggie
ALL ACCESS
 
womanfish's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: moons of Zooropa
Posts: 7,276
Local Time: 06:28 PM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Paulo Vetri View Post
Hello...

I'm Paulo Vetri and some of you must know me due to my YouTube U2 channel.

YouTube.com/paulovetri

Now I'm here to talk to you about my next U2 project and you'll be part of it.

We saw that the band is talking about the songs that saved their lifes.

I wish to hear from you all.

Which U2 song actually saved your life and why? Do you a have a story with a particularly U2 song?

So make a video of yourself answering these questions and more. Tell me everything you want say about the song that saved your life. But for be part of the project, you must follow all the following rules:

- Only HD videos;
- Only 16:9 aspect ratio (horizontal)
- Only color videos;
- Record without any background music. Just your voice.
- Don't put any text on the video;
- Send it to my email paulovetri@gmail.com. You must send also your full name and your city.
- By sending, you agree on let me use your video and your image on my channel;
- There is no time length for the video. The longer the better. It doesn't matter if you have a big story to tell. That's what I want.

What's your favourite U2 song?
Why it saved your life?

Speak from the heart.

Hope to receive a lot of videos.

Thank you!

You do great work, and love your channel. I kinda assumed you were probably already a member here. LOL.
womanfish is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
life, project, saved, song, u2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:28 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2022, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×