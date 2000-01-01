innominata8 War Child

Ticketbastard woes



Thanks guys. So, got my first confirmation email and had my CC charged for $1000 on 4/28 for two 103 level seats (1st round of fan club tix) but never got the follow up email letting me collect them. I emailed Ticketmaster and they say they have no record of the transaction and i should contact the seller (which is Ticketmaster…). Charge is still on the CC…Any one else having this problem? God i hate this fucking company…Thanks guys.