Ticketbastard woes - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > 2023 Las Vegas Sphere Shows > General Tour Discussion
Reload this Page Ticketbastard woes
Click Here to Login
Register Premium Upgrade Blogs Gallery Arcade FAQ Calendar Today's Posts Search Log in
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 08:34 AM   #1
War Child
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Location: New Hampshire
Posts: 553
Local Time: 01:49 PM
Ticketbastard woes
So, got my first confirmation email and had my CC charged for $1000 on 4/28 for two 103 level seats (1st round of fan club tix) but never got the follow up email letting me collect them. I emailed Ticketmaster and they say they have no record of the transaction and i should contact the seller (which is Ticketmaster…). Charge is still on the CC…

Any one else having this problem? God i hate this fucking company…

Thanks guys.
innominata8 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:49 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×