|Today, 08:34 AM
|#1
War Child
Join Date: Mar 2005
Location: New Hampshire
Posts: 553
Local Time: 01:49 PM
Ticketbastard woes
So, got my first confirmation email and had my CC charged for $1000 on 4/28 for two 103 level seats (1st round of fan club tix) but never got the follow up email letting me collect them. I emailed Ticketmaster and they say they have no record of the transaction and i should contact the seller (which is Ticketmaster…). Charge is still on the CC…
Any one else having this problem? God i hate this fucking company…
Thanks guys.
