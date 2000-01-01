Larry Mullen Jr absent for 2023 tour..... - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 09:33 PM
The Fly
 
U2AlwaysForever
 
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Posts: 35
Local Time: 08:47 PM
Larry Mullen Jr absent for 2023 tour.....
I can't believe the news today....

Some articles are saying no tour, some are saying they will tour without him....

I feel like this day in age with technology we could have some digital drum DJ type set up.. I'd rather see Larry doing that than a guest drummer. I only mention this because I remember reading years ago about him having tendon issues.... Obviously if it's something different, I'd hope for the best for him.

And if he's ready to retire at age 60 something... God bless for all the great tunes he gave us and posting that note on the board!
