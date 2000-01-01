Hollow Island Refugee



The Pearl is one of the best albums ever. Budd's album with Cocteau Twins is great too, but it probably could have been better had there not been personality clashes.



I think it's hilarious that Eno sampled one of his own songs for Cedars, but it is the perfect intro to a perfect song (i know, i am probably crazy for thinking that). I said in another thread that COBL was their best post-ATYCLB track, but I blanked on Cedars. It's by far my favorite 2002-2020 U2 song. I wonder if they used the sample so Budd would earn a bit of coin from it.