Old Today, 12:53 PM   #1
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Ohm Sweet Ohm
Posts: 4,153
Local Time: 07:16 PM
Harold Budd RIP
Yesterday, the genius musician and long time Brian Eno collaborator Harold Budd died, aged 84.

He will probably be best remembered here for providing the sample used at the beginning and thus setting the whole tone of the song Cedars of Lebanon. It came from the song Against The Sky, track 4 from the sublime album The Pearl.

His music has helped me through a lot of bad times and he will be greatly missed.

https://pitchfork.com/news/harold-bu...er-dead-at-84/
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #2
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,497
Local Time: 03:16 PM
The Pearl is one of the best albums ever. Budd's album with Cocteau Twins is great too, but it probably could have been better had there not been personality clashes.

I think it's hilarious that Eno sampled one of his own songs for Cedars, but it is the perfect intro to a perfect song (i know, i am probably crazy for thinking that). I said in another thread that COBL was their best post-ATYCLB track, but I blanked on Cedars. It's by far my favorite 2002-2020 U2 song. I wonder if they used the sample so Budd would earn a bit of coin from it.
