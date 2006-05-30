Zoo TV Intro Melody?

Does anybody know what (or where to find it) was the name of the melody they played at the beginning of the Zoo TV shows, where it sounds like Bono is singing an almost Egyptian melody but in tongues?
 
I know this might not help much, but the music they played was usually Disposable Heores of Hyprocisy, and then followed by a history mix of anthems and words.

"Television - The drug of the nation" was the theme at the beginning of most Zoo TV shows
 
xaviMF22 said:
you mean Bono's wailing right before zoo station?
Yeah! I was just wondering if there was an extended version of it somewhere. I watched this old BBC spot that came out when Zoo TV was just getting rolling in America and they played what sounded like a studio recording of it.
 
Yes, what was Bono singing then? I read it's

"whooooahhhh, I could have lost you...
whoooahhh, ..." (I don't remember anymore)
 
Last edited:
phattom said:


Yeah! I was just wondering if there was an extended version of it somewhere. I watched this old BBC spot that came out when Zoo TV was just getting rolling in America and they played what sounded like a studio recording of it.
I think he did it live, but Im not so sure:(
 
I have been searching for a recording of this for years, but haven't been able to find it -- it's one of my lost "U2 holy grails" that I would love to find.

You can hear a tantalizing little snippet of it on the Zoo TV VHS tape (The Videos, the Interviews) when they show the opening night crowd running into the arena. It's one of Bono's coolest vocals, IMHO.
 
Whoooooaaaaa-ahhhhh
I could have lost you
Whoooooaaaaa-ahhhhh
I could have let you go.

slippin' through the cracks.
slippin' through the cracks.

is that it?

I love that bit to death.
 
yeah, i've always lovd tht prt.
i think he 7ust made it up on the spot. did he even do that more than once?
 
He did it plenty of times, I've got it on a number of Zoo boots.

It wasn't made up on the spot, because he sang a version of it on the only known recording of Acrobat Live seguing into Zoo Station in rehearsals.
 
he wasn't doing it for the outside broadcasts in europe, i wish I'd heard it live. Still, we were treated to the wonderful opening footage you see on the Zoo TV in Sydney video, with the Hitler Youth drummer boy etc.
God Zoo Tv was so great, it's hard to explain to anybody who wasn't a U2 fan at the time how amazing and huge Zoo TV was. Great days.
 
An Cat Gav said:
he wasn't doing it for the outside broadcasts in europe, i wish I'd heard it live. Still, we were treated to the wonderful opening footage you see on the Zoo TV in Sydney video, with the Hitler Youth drummer boy etc.
God Zoo Tv was so great, it's hard to explain to anybody who wasn't a U2 fan at the time how amazing and huge Zoo TV was. Great days.
He was doing it for the ZOO TV 2nd leg in Europe.
Here is a link to the mp3 from the NEC Birmingham show 1-6-92.

http://www.you send it.com/transfer.php?action=download&ufid=35843CD97F63FE0E

Lyrics

Whoooooaaaaa-ahhhhh
I could have lost you
Whoooooaaaaa-ahhhhh
I could have let you go.

slippin' through the cracks.
slippin' through the cracks.
 
phattom said:
Does anybody know what (or where to find it) was the name of the melody they played at the beginning of the Zoo TV shows, where it sounds like Bono is singing an almost Egyptian melody but in tongues?
I just fast forwarded into 2024 and got your answer. The song or term is called Sean nos. Go to YouTube and Bono actually opens The Sphere with that form of singing known as Sean-Nos. An Irish term known as “old way”…… ☘️
 
