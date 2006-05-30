Zoo TV Intro Melody?

xaviMF22 said:you mean Bono's wailing right before zoo station?
Yeah! I was just wondering if there was an extended version of it somewhere. I watched this old BBC spot that came out when Zoo TV was just getting rolling in America and they played what sounded like a studio recording of it.
An Cat Gav said:he wasn't doing it for the outside broadcasts in europe, i wish I'd heard it live. Still, we were treated to the wonderful opening footage you see on the Zoo TV in Sydney video, with the Hitler Youth drummer boy etc.
God Zoo Tv was so great, it's hard to explain to anybody who wasn't a U2 fan at the time how amazing and huge Zoo TV was. Great days.
I just fast forwarded into 2024 and got your answer. The song or term is called Sean nos. Go to YouTube and Bono actually opens The Sphere with that form of singing known as Sean-Nos. An Irish term known as “old way”……Does anybody know what (or where to find it) was the name of the melody they played at the beginning of the Zoo TV shows, where it sounds like Bono is singing an almost Egyptian melody but in tongues?
